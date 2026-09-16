DOUGLAS MASON | The Iran war will turn out to be long and dangerous

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The outline is emerging of a US war with Iran that could go on for years, not months, becoming a stalemate that merges into the Middle East’s many other regional conflicts. Rather than a fully hot war, this could mean cycles of intermittent conflict and relative peace that run on indefinitely.

Such a “forever war” would be costly for the region and the world. It could also become far more dangerous as the conflict internationalises. Markets have not fully priced such a stalemate, meaning energy shocks could extend beyond the price jumps of the past week. Up to now price rises have been contained by countries ― China in particular ― drawing from national reserves, but they have now been forced to return to international markets.

Export volumes from the Gulf have recovered to some extent — these are now probably close to 40% of prewar levels, including some getting through the Strait of Hormuz, according to independent estimates. If increased exports through Saudi Arabia’s east-west pipeline to the Red Sea are restored after last week’s drone attacks, that figure could be almost 60%.

Claims by the US of a recovery to as much as 75% of prewar levels through the strait are treated with scepticism, underlining the decline of American credibility. But by any measure more oil is getting through. A final, but now more shaky, assumption supporting price stability is that a peace deal, or ceasefire that allows energy shipment to resume normally, is imminent.

It is not. The US and Iran are locked in a test of wills, but how is the military contest faring? Iran has defied the odds by surviving this far and being able to inflict pain on its Gulf neighbours as well as hit American military assets in the region. Iran has already won simply by surviving and persevering, some say.

This is only partly true. The US has been resolute in raising the costs of war for Iran. The blockade of Iranian ports, in place since July, is being enforced relatively effectively, and commercial shipping lanes are being kept open. The recovery in volumes may not be as high as the US claims, but progress is in that direction.

Meanwhile, the costs for Iran are real and rising. The country entered the war already battered by sanctions and decades of underperformance due to state controls and economic distortions. Since the war and the imposition of the blockade oil exports have declined by 85% to about 287,000 barrels per day. If preshipped storage is excluded that may be as little as 40,000 bpd by overland transport.

This is not enough to sustain Iran’s oil-dependent economy and restricts the resources it needs to go on prosecuting an offensive war. Its economy is clearly taking a battering. A million jobs are estimated to have been lost in the first three months of the war alone. The IMF expects the Iranian economy to contract by 5.4% this year, but this assumes de-escalation. A more realistic forecast from The Economist Intelligence Unit is a decline of 9.2%.

A normative assumption would be that a country under such pressure will change course. Indeed, its own president, the relative moderate Masoud Pezeshkian, has called for a negotiated exit while the country is still in a relatively strong position. But Iran is not a normal country. As a theocratic state its divine mission in the world is not up for negotiation. Its economic pain capacity is immense, and the population is suffering even if the elite is not.

However, siege economies such as Iran’s are built to insulate the effects of international isolation. In this context economic power connected to the state increases and private wealth — from which independent voices emerge — shrinks. Economic pressure does not deter such regimes and bring them to the negotiating table, as North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Zimbabwe attest. US President Donald Trump’s threats in August of an “economic D-Day” against Iran will do little to compel negotiations.

This means the two sides are locked into an escalation dynamic. Iran has every reason to close the strait again to reassert leverage. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is calling the shots inside Iran and initiating military strikes at delicate moments, independently of the Iranian government, will see negotiation and concessions as weakness against enemies who are in a unique moment of vulnerability.

Iran has a trump card in the form of China, which is helping to finance its imports and will not let the US escape a morass of its own making. For China the Iran war, distracting the US and bleeding its military, is a huge geopolitical gift. It will not let the Iranian regime fall if it can help it.

Meanwhile the conflict is internationalising, with consequences for a world order that is unravelling. Russia is directly involved, deepening military co-operation with Iran. That now includes Russian experts helping Iran develop supersonic cruise missiles, according to an explosive investigation by The Financial Times. Such weapons would be a game-changer, potentially allowing Iran to strike US naval targets at 1,000km. Russia is also supplying intelligence for targeting, as is China, through a private satellite company. It is clear that Russia wants to widen the Iran war, linking it to the Ukraine conflict and drawing the US in.

In the region military alliances are shifting. The Gulf states cannot accept Iran holding them to ransom through control of the straits or threatening them militarily via its proxies. In the past few weeks Saudi Arabia has been attacked twice by Iranian allies — the Houthis in Yemen and armed militias in Iraq — and is looking for assistance from the international community alongside US military protection.

In August an alliance that has been dubbed “the Muslim Nato” — officially the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement — was established between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. The United Arab Emirates is taking military assistance from Israel. As disorder advances the various players are judging their own interests and acting accordingly.

Iran will continue to threaten shipping and the US will continue the blockade. Meanwhile, Iran sees escalation as the only tool it has left to maintain leverage. It hit three commercial vessels and launched two attacks directly on US Navy ships in the first week of September alone.

These facts weigh against a negotiated settlement in the near future or at least not a decisive and sustainable one. Energy markets will eventually begin to price that. A baseline scenario for some traders is that shipments through the Strait of Hormuz will not return to normal. Instead, the world will have to learn to live with it.

The Iran war is not ending, but the political whirlwind of what some believe is already World War 3 may be just beginning.

• Mason, an associate of resilience advisory firm Eunomix, lives in Rosendal, Free State, but is periodically on assignment in war zones.

Business Day