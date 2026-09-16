KEVIN ALLAN | Municipal accountability — all rules, no consequences

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South Africa has become good at identifying institutional failure, the writer says, but we remain considerably less successful at attaching predictable consequences to the people responsible for the decisions that produced the failure.

South Africa has spent three decades trying to improve local government through legislation, regulation, oversight and intervention, but municipal noncompliance remains remarkably widespread. Perhaps it is time to ask whether we are trying to regulate our way out of what is fundamentally an accountability problem.

Constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos recently raised a version of this question in discussing the proposed Coalitions Bill. The bill attempts to bring greater stability to municipal coalitions, but De Vos questioned whether legislation can make political parties behave responsibly when the incentives driving their behaviour encourage them to do otherwise. It is a useful question to apply more broadly to local government.

South Africa certainly does not lack municipal rules. The constitution, Municipal Finance Management Act, Municipal Systems & Structures Act and an extensive array of regulations and codes create a formidable accountability architecture. Councils, mayors, municipal managers and CFOs have clearly defined responsibilities, including adopting funded budgets, investigating financial misconduct and exercising oversight. The problem is that these rules are routinely disregarded.

The auditor-general’s latest assessment is extraordinary. In 2024/25 215 municipalities — 84% of the total — had material findings of noncompliance with legislation. More strikingly, 199 municipalities had such findings in every year of the outgoing municipal administration. This is not occasional failure or confusion about complicated legislation. It is persistent, wilful noncompliance.

Since 2021/22 municipalities and their entities have accumulated R145.2bn in irregular expenditure. In 2024/25, 116 municipalities — nearly half — adopted unfunded budgets. The auditor-general described “disregard for legislation and a lack of consequences” as pervasive and concluded a culture of “no accountability and no consequences” persists. That diagnosis should change the way we think about municipal reform.

South Africa has legislated extensively for municipal accountability. What it has not reliably created is a system in which serious failure produces consequences for those responsible

South Africa has become good at identifying institutional failure. We audit municipalities, devise recovery plans, appoint experts and place municipalities under intervention. But we remain considerably less successful at attaching predictable consequences to the people responsible for the decisions that produced the failure.

Consider municipal debt. By March municipalities owed creditors R148bn, R16.2bn more than a year earlier, with R120.6bn outstanding for more than 90 days. Municipal debt to Eskom alone subsequently reached R111.6bn.

There are structural explanations. Municipalities themselves were owed R484bn by consumers by March, while poverty, weak economies, infrastructure losses and nonpayment constrain municipal finances. But municipal debt does not simply happen to municipalities. It is primarily the accumulated result of decisions. Councils approve budgets. Municipalities decide what they spend, how many people they employ and which creditors they pay. Municipal managers and CFOs have statutory financial responsibilities.

When a municipality adopts an unfunded budget, who approved it? When discretionary expenditure continues while Eskom, water boards or pension funds go unpaid, who made those choices? What subsequently happens to those responsible? Too often the answer appears to be remarkably little.

This distinction between institutional and individual accountability matters. The National Treasury demonstrated the difficulty in July when it temporarily withheld equitable-share transfers from 69 municipalities after persistent noncompliance with financial legislation. Ultimately Treasury released the money, including to municipalities that had still not complied, after encountering strong opposition and concern that continued withholding would threaten basic services.

Parliament, the South African Local Government Association and the Financial & Fiscal Commission all raised concerns, illustrating how difficult it becomes to impose financial consequences when powerful institutional interests coalesce around protecting municipalities from the immediate effects of sanctions.

That concern was understandable. Residents cannot be deprived of basic services because their municipality has been badly governed. But it illustrates the structural weakness of our accountability system. It is relatively easy to sanction a municipality. It is far harder to ensure the sanction reaches the people whose decisions caused the problem.

This is particularly relevant ahead of the local government elections. The ANC has again put municipal accountability near the centre of its offer to voters. Its 2026 manifesto promises to eliminate unfunded budgets within two years, enforce Municipal Finance Management Act compliance, improve audit outcomes and reduce municipal debt to Eskom and water boards by at least 30%.

But these objectives are familiar. The ANC’s own review acknowledges its 2021 manifesto promised improved municipal financial viability, capable management, stronger oversight and accountability and action against corruption and maladministration. Five years later many of the same problems are again sufficiently serious to become election promises.

The ANC cannot easily distance itself from this record. It has governed most municipalities for most of the democratic era. The party itself acknowledged in 2024 that it had to confront an entrenched culture of mismanagement and ask why mayors, councillors, municipal managers and CFOs were not being held accountable. The uncomfortable question is why, after repeated audit findings, recovery plans and interventions, it still needs to be asked.

Johannesburg provides a particularly awkward test of the ANC’s new commitment to stronger vetting and accountability. ANC councillor and MMC Sithembiso Zungu has been renominated despite alleged extortion cases, an ongoing assault investigation and referral by the ANC integrity commission for disciplinary action. Zungu denies wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the ANC-led coalition backed the appointment of Lesiba Malotana as the city’s public safety head despite security screening identifying him as a potential security risk and a Special Investigating Unit lifestyle audit recommending further forensic investigation. Malotana has not been convicted of an offence or found guilty of misconduct.

These decisions matter because Johannesburg is a key battleground in the November 4 elections. The ANC is considering incumbent mayor Dada Morero, Loyiso Masuku and Frank Chikane as possible mayoral candidates while asking voters to believe it will impose higher standards of competence and accountability after the election.

Allegations plainly do not establish guilt. The question is whether the party’s promises of tougher vetting and accountability are reflected in its choices about who should exercise public power. This exposes an important weakness in how South Africa thinks about local government accountability. Political parties are themselves accountability institutions. They select councillors, determine who becomes mayor, discipline representatives and decide whether leaders who preside over municipal failure are removed, retained, redeployed or nominated again. No legislation can compensate indefinitely for political parties unwilling to impose consequences on their own representatives.

For the ANC the real test of its 2026 promises is therefore not whether it has correctly diagnosed municipal problems. It is what happens when one of its mayors presides over an unfunded budget, a council repeatedly fails to pay creditors, or municipal leadership ignores auditor-general findings year after year. Does that failure carry a political cost?

The same principle applies administratively. Existing financial misconduct procedures must produce disciplinary consequences. Losses should be recovered from responsible individuals where the law permits. Serious misconduct should affect future municipal appointments. Councils need to exercise the oversight powers they already possess. Further legislative reform may sometimes be necessary. Rules and institutional design matter. Another layer of regulation will achieve little if experience teaches municipal leaders that disregarding existing rules carries limited personal or political cost.

After decades of municipal reform perhaps the question needs to change. Instead of asking what additional rules municipalities should follow, we should ask what happens to mayors, councillors and officials when they fail to follow those that already exist. South Africa has legislated extensively for municipal accountability. What it has not reliably created is a system in which serious failure produces consequences for those responsible. Accountability becomes meaningful only when it follows the decision and, ultimately, the decision-maker.

Allan, a former special adviser to a local government minister, is MD of the data and intelligence organisation Municipal IQ.

Business Day