LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Former Government Pensions Administration Agency CEO Kedibone Madiehe. A letter writer says it is high time the National Prosecuting Authority showed its teeth and hands out an orange jumpsuit. (Picture: supplied)

Will Madiehe face criminal prosecution?

The announcement that finance minister Enoch Godongwana has finally dismissed the suspended Government Pensions Administration Agency head Kedibone Madiehe is a welcome development, especially after she sat at home for more than a year, drawing a full salary at taxpayer expense.

Her list of transgressions reads like a textbook on state capture and gross dereliction of duty. She was found guilty of breaching the Public Finance Management Act after approving, among other things, a fictitious R1.3bn lease agreement for new offices with a company that did not even own the property.

This includes millions of rand in irregular advance payments, a questionable biometrics contract and the scandalous abuse of public funds to hire forensic investigators to hunt down the whistleblowers who exposed her corruption.

Furthermore, she suspended senior managers who refused to execute her unlawful instructions. In total, her recklessness compromised more than R2bn in public assets. This raises a burning question: will Madiehe face criminal prosecution or is her dismissal merely the end of yet another looting saga without consequences?

In South Africa dismissal has become the new golden handshake for civil servants. They plunder the state coffers, sit at home for months on full pay while judges and advocates rack up millions of rand in disciplinary hearings, and the guilty party simply walks away without ever stepping inside a courtroom or prison.

Madiehe gambled with the pensions of 1.7-million public servants. It is high time the National Prosecuting Authority showed its teeth and hands out an orange jumpsuit. Every cent that was unlawfully wasted must be recovered from her personal assets. Otherwise the message to the civil service will be: steal to your heart’s content, because the worst that can happen is a long, paid holiday.

Joe Kleinhans

Villieria

Starlink is the cost-effective solution

Your editorial opinion refers (“Costs of telecom: a probe government puts on repeat”, September 9).

Starlink is the obvious, easy solution to the cost issue. You pay R6,000 for a dish, mount it in 20 minutes, log in and create your account.

Pay R900 a month and get unlimited internet with speeds in excess of 300MB/s, latency of 40ms, and almost zero downtime. And it can be installed anywhere regardless of population density.

The state can collect a lovely amount of VAT and income tax on profit generated in South Africa. And did I forget to mention that Starlink will also invest R2bn and create jobs?

The only problem with Starlink is that there is no trough for the cadres to feed from.

Wes Lee

Via Business Day online

Left-right political classification is redundant

Richard Pithouse’s article refers (“The waning of the left”, September 15).

The left-right classification framework seems to be better suited to yesteryear. It requires seeing a political position in terms of only one dimension, which is ill-suited to the complex multidimensional political landscape of today.

There is an infamous German example of an authoritarian socialist who logically can’t be classified as both far left and far right simultaneously.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

Surge in GBV highlights need for government action

Last Monday an eight-year-old child’s life was altered forever when she was told her mother would not be coming home; that her mother’s life had been taken. A mother whose only sin was going for a run.

The discovery of six bodies in two months in the Kempton Park area has reminded us just how unsafe women are; how the most mundane activity carries a potential threat to your life.

South Africa faces a persistent epidemic of gender-based-violence (GBV) despite efforts to address it. While overall crime decreased in the second quarter, GBV crimes have increased.

According to a 2024 Human Sciences Research Council study, between July and September 957 women were murdered, 1,567 survived attempts on their lives and 14,366 experienced assaults that resulted in grievous bodily harm. Behind these numbers are the personal experiences that affect families and entire communities who are left behind.

Being a woman in South Africa means living in constant fear. You can go for a run, go to the post office, climb in an Uber, visit your partner and never be seen again. As we continue the push to end GBV, declaring it a national disaster, changing our profile pictures to purple and marching cannot be the end of it.

We need accountability and a proactive government, not one that waits for another body to be found before asking what went wrong. Women should not have to live like this. How many more should die before women’s safety is treated as a national priority?

Zamansele Mhlambi

Sandton

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