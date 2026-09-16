PHILIP MASEKO | SAA bailouts have stopped, the governance work has not

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The SAA strategic equity partner search has so far shown that a leaner airline can fly without bailouts, the writer says, but a leaner airline is not automatically bankable. (Cartoon: Brandan Reynolds)

South Africa finally stopped funding impunity at SAA, but demanding real accountability has not yet begun. That distinction defines the airline in mid-2026.

The old SAA consumed almost R50bn in bailouts. The 2021 business rescue and strategic equity partner (SEP) model was designed to end that cycle.

On that metric, it worked. SAA has rebuilt from five aircraft to 19, with approval for 21, and from six to 17 routes, including Perth. The group reported revenue growth in the 2024/25 financial year and a small net profit, with no interest-bearing debt. The mega-bailout era is over.

Profit quality

However, a profit headline is not a turnaround when the office of the auditor-general cannot rely on the numbers. In April it gave SAA a disclaimer for 2024/25, telling parliament there were material misstatements in revenue, costs and receivables, and insufficient evidence to be able to declare the airline a going concern. The auditor-general also flagged billing delays of up to six months, weaknesses in procurement and deficient consequence management.

Profit quality is clearly weak. Both the auditor-general and transport minister Barbara Creecy have said the profit that was declared was supported by a one-off Heathrow slot disposal. Creecy told parliament SAA is still a long way from being sustainably profitable. Operationally, income does not yet cover costs.

Liquidity is also constrained. About R1bn from ticket sales remains trapped in Zimbabwe, fully impaired after a $1m per quarter repayment plan failed. This issue resides with the international relations & co-operation department for government-to-government resolution.

The airline’s leadership is unstable. Group CEO John Lamola resigned at the end of April with three nonexecutives, shortly after the acting CFO retired at the previous year-end.

Partnership trap

Much commentary falls into a lazy public-private partnership assumption: sign the SEP and discipline follows. However, aviation finance works in reverse. The outstanding SEP is not unsigned despite governance failure but because of it. No credible buyer pays for a disclaimed audit. A disclaimer means revenue cannot be verified and working capital cannot be priced. Banks will not fund aircraft against it. Lessors price risk higher. That is why the deal is stuck.

Private equity in airlines is governance equity, not growth equity. A credible partner brings controls, fleet leverage and hedging policy first. Cash follows systems. The auditor-general says systems are missing. The sequence therefore matters: clean governance creates a bankable airline; a bankable airline attracts a credible SEP; a credible SEP funds fleet modernisation. Reversing that sequence is how we ended up paying R50bn.

The SEP must be an enforcer, not cashier: independent board majority, skills audit for critical posts, audit committee veto above R10m, public irregular expenditure register, and a funded maintenance, repair and overhaul plan.

The standing committee on public accounts flagged this issue in 2024, when then-chair Derek Hanekom said of the trapped funds: “R1.1bn is not a small amount of money and it has not been easy.”

Analysts cite pre-1994 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as proof that state ownership can work. That history is misread. Before 1994 SAA, Eskom and Transnet operated in a protected economy with guaranteed markets, tariff protection, a closed skills pipeline from Afrikaans universities and military service, cheap labour and no Public Finance Management Act transparency. They were operational, not efficient.

That costly, sanctions-era developmental model cannot be rebuilt in a 2026 open democracy with open skies and low-cost competition. What can be rebuilt is its professional core: a merit-based bureaucracy insulated from political deployment. After 1994 technical competence was replaced with loyalty.

The SAA SEP exercise was never about saving an airline. It was a test to establish whether South Africa can reform failed SOEs without returning to the fiscus. So far the process has shown that a leaner airline can fly without bailouts, but a leaner airline is not automatically bankable. Without the required sequencing, SAA will remain unbankable, unattractive to credible investors, and trapped in a cycle of small profits and repeated disclaimers.

Signing up a private partner is not a magic wand. Until governance creates a bankable airline no credible private equity will sign and no fleet will be financed. The hard work has not yet started.

• Maseko is an independent political economy analyst and researcher.

Business Day