RICHARD CALLAND | Brics summit shows rare consensus among diverse members

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The EU member states have had their arguments over the years, some of them ferocious, but never has one member bombed another. At the risk of comparing apples with oranges, Brics+ cannot say the same. In the past few months, as the conflict in West Asia escalated after the illegal US attack, Iran retaliated against several Gulf states, including fellow Brics+ member the United Arab Emirates.

This was but one of several potential fault lines not far beneath the surface as the Brics annual summit was hosted by India last week ― the delicate China-India relationship being the most significant as the two founder members continue to harbour serious grudges against each other.

In May such divisions prevented Brics foreign ministers from agreeing on a joint declaration or communique, so it was surprising and fascinating that the full leaders’ summit was able to reach agreement on a lengthy ― 36-page, almost 18,000-word ― declaration. There is an intriguing amount of substance that is worth wading through the inevitable blaa-blaa padding diplomatic protocol requires ― the traditional Global South lament about injustice in global governance, the need for reform of the UN and the composition of its Security Council, alongside affirmation of vital UN processes such as the UN Framework Convention Against Climate Change.

What is interesting is that contrary to the reactionary view that the Brics+ bloc’s raison d’etre is to demolish the “Western liberal” world order, offering a new set of institutions such as the New Development Bank (whose “golden era” is celebrated in the declaration), the declaration also defended the classic institutional artefacts of the “Washington consensus” — the Bretton Woods institutions comprising the IMF, World Bank and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

It called for a “strong, quota-based and adequately resourced IMF at the centre of the global financial safety net to effectively support its members, particularly the most vulnerable countries”, and reaffirmed that “the 2025 World Bank Shareholding Review is a critical tool to strengthen multilateralism and enhance the legitimacy of the World Bank Group as a better, bigger, and more effective development finance institution”.

Two paragraphs later Brics reaffirmed its “unwavering support for reform of the WTO and for strengthening a nondiscriminatory, open, equitable, transparent, fair, inclusive, predictable and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core” (my emphasis). Of course, this could be read simply as a focused reaction to what the declaration calls the “serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and nontariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules”, but it does signal that Brics does not see itself as an organisation whose purpose is to dismantle the global system.

Reform, then, not revolution. Hence, a sharper viewfinder invites a different question: is Brics a countervailing force or a competing power structure? After all, if one takes purchasing power parity into account Brics+ accounts for 42%–43% of world output, compared with about 29% for the G7, according to analysis based on IMF World Economic Outlook and UN 2024 population data.

But size does not necessarily equate to cohesive power and it is too soon to say what will become of Brics. Back to the apples and oranges: the bloc is a long way from creating the kind of binding treaties and single monetary union that make the EU the greatest experiment yet in multilateral governance. And while Paris and Berlin (and previously, London) quarrelled often, it has not faced as intense a rivalry as that between Delhi and Beijing.

South Africa’s G20 presidency summit declaration last December was achieved despite the divergence in worldview among the leaders. With the same skilled diplomatic hands at work last week the Brics declaration was achieved mainly because of convergence. For such a geo-economically diverse range of international actors to find common cause on a wide-ranging raft of issues suggests that Brics could yet end up as more than the sum of its parts.

• Calland is director of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership Africa and visiting adjunct professor at the Wits School of Governance.

Business Day