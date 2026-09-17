BJORN LOMBORG | The Great Barrier Reef refuses to die on schedule

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A ranger inspects the condition of the Great Barrier Reef in an area called the 'Coral Gardens' off Lady Elliot Island, Queensland. The writer says exaggerated claims about the imminent demise of the reef are not harmless and crying wolf has a well-known ending. Despite 'years of funeral music being blasted by the world’s media', the Great Barrier Reef is still going strong. Picture:

Australia’s marine scientists recently released their annual audit of the Great Barrier Reef, and it contains news you almost certainly haven’t heard: coral cover held steady or increased across most of the reef. In the 40 years scientists have systematically measured the reef, the five best years on record are the five most recent . That is the sound of a catastrophe not happening.

You haven’t heard the good news because the reef has an entire public relations industry built around predicting its imminent demise. In 2012 researchers reported the reef had lost half its coral since the mid-1980s and projected cover could halve again by 2022 . In 2014, The Guardian published an interactive obituary for the reef. In 2016, Outside magazine agreed, declaring the reef dead at age 25-million years.

It turned out the patient hadn’t read the notices. By 2021 coral cover was higher than at any point since measurements began in 1986. It stayed at unprecedented levels through 2022 and 2023 and climbed to a new record high in 2024 . The reef answered two decades of death sentences with more coral than anyone had ever measured.

The scientists even stopped publishing the reef-wide statistic, making it harder for the layperson to easily see the reef was defying predictions. However, they continued publishing regional averages, making it possible to recreate their reef-wide average, which clearly kept increasing.

This posed a problem, which the doomsayers solved with a new annual ritual: report the good number, then smother it in warnings. When coral surged back in 2021, the monitoring institute insisted the outlook remained “very poor” . When 2022 set records, the BBC granted that cover was the highest in 36 years but “highly vulnerable” .

In 2023, with the reef still near record highs, the official report was headlined as a “pause” in recovery . At 2024’s peak, scientists declared the reef one disturbance away from losing it all . The reckoning was always due next year. Next year kept arriving, and so did the coral.

In 2025 some in the media decided the reckoning had finally come. “ Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record ” announced the BBC. CNN pronounced the reef “devastated” . What the headlines omitted: the drop came off the highest level ever recorded, and 2025 still ranked as the fourth-best year in four decades of measurement. In any other field, a fourth best-ever result would be a triumph.

The doomsayers pressed on, undeterred. Two prominent marine biologists recently warned the reef faced a very high risk of “ecosystem collapse” . Weeks later we have the actual data: coral growing again in the north and centre, stable in the south, helped by a late monsoon that cooled the water . The collapse has again been rescheduled.

When catastrophe fails to arrive a second story stands ready: take a bow and send the bill. Australia’s federal and Queensland governments have spent more than A$5bn on reef programmes since 2014, and when the UN educational, scientific and cultural organisation declined in July to put the reef on its “in danger” list, ministers hailed the decision as recognition of Australia’s world-leading reef management . It takes nerve to spend years forecasting an ecosystem’s death and then claim credit for its health.

The reef’s swings have little to do with Canberra’s cheque book. The main spending that has a proven impact on coral cover is dealing with the crown-of-thorns starfish. When populations spike these predators consume vast amounts of hard coral. The best estimate is that Australia’s spending on killing the starfish has delivered half a percentage point more coral cover. That is clearly not the main reason for the reef’s 10 to 25 percentage point rebound.

Coral cover falls when cyclones, heatwaves and crown-of-thorns starfish strike, and rebounds because fast-growing branching corals do what they have done for millennia. Government spending does not summon the monsoon. If the billions really did explain the record years, what would explain the 2025 drop? Did the money briefly stop working?

None of this means the reef faces no threats. Bleaching events have hit six times since 2016 . Coral cover fluctuates, and next year’s survey may well be lower. But fluctuation is not death, and an ecosystem that has delivered the five best years in its 40-year record is not on its deathbed.

Every August the audit arrives, the doom does not, and those who predicted the reef’s demise go unchallenged. That must change, because the exaggeration is not harmless. Crying wolf has a well-known ending. Despite years of funeral music being blasted by the world’s media, the Great Barrier Reef is still going strong.

• Dr Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus Centre and visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

Business Day