BRIAN KANTOR | How long can US profits and margins be sustained?

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A screen displays news on Dow and S&P 500 stock market indices at the New York Stock Exchange. The writer says the share price of the average S&P listed company, weighted by size, has been running ahead of current reported earnings, presumably anticipating further growth in reported earnings forecast at 30% plus. Picture:

US corporations are delivering explosive profit growth. Bottom-line earnings are not only growing rapidly but also growing much faster than the economy at large, as they have done consistently since 2000.

Since the first quarter of 2020, corporate profits after tax as measured by the national income accountants are up 2.15 times, S&P 500 earnings, largely included in corporate profits, have grown 1.8 times, and GDP is up 1.5 times.

The share price of the average S&P listed company, weighted by size, has been running ahead of current reported earnings, presumably anticipating further growth in the reported earnings forecast at 30% plus.

The share of all national income attributable to the owners of incorporated US businesses has risen sharply, while the share of employment benefits in incomes will have declined in about the same proportion. It is as well for social stability that many of the workers struggling against minimal real wage growth are also shareholders and have benefitted significantly from more valuable pension and retirement plans.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

What deserves special attention is that the growth in profits has not come from exceptional growth in the output of the average US corporation. The top line of the corporate books has grown strictly in line with the growth of the wider economy. The gross value added (GVA) by nonfinancial corporations has grown similarly to GDP — that is, all the value added in the US. The share of GDP added by now far more profitable nonfinancial corporations has not changed significantly. It is now about 50% of GDP, from 54% in 2000.

Efficiency gains

The big story about the US economy is that it is not about top-line growth. It is not about exercising economies of scale — growth in sales and a growing share of all spending and economic activity — that has made US businesses more profitable. It is the gains in the efficiency of their operations, as reflected in the bottom lines of US corporations, listed and unlisted, that are responsible for the additional profit margins and earnings.

Better use of capital, relatively less capital employed, utilising a more productive workforce while responding to a strong focus on required returns on capital, should be recognised as the sources of improved profitability. And AI and its applications promise more efficiency gains and strong support of good returns on additional shareholder capital put to work. Capital-light, rather than capital-heavy, operations are likely to characterise the new service-dominated economy.

It is the dramatic improvement in the profitability of each unit of gross output added (GVA) that is the remarkable feature of US business. The Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis has calculated the profit per unit of real value added by US nonfinancial business, which has grown from about 4% in 2000 to 20% in 2026. This represents what you might describe as a five-times improvement in efficiency over 25 years.

In 2020 this measure (profits per unit of output) was 12%, from which it has grown to 20%. My own calculation of the ratio of the profits of US nonfinancial corporations to their GVA indicates the same trend. This net profit ratio was below 4% in the early 2000s and grew to 10% by 2020. It is now a lofty 16%.

While US corporations have become more profitable, it is hard to discern any significant changes in how they allocate their surpluses. Their savings and capex continue to be closely matched — free cash flow after capex is still positive, and almost all of capex is funded by cash generated from operations, though a recent increase in savings and retained earnings can be noticed. They remain willing to invest in growing their enterprises.

However, no runaway investment boom is apparent for the average company. Real capex by all nonfinancial corporations is up by a healthy 23% since 2020, a confident but not dangerously exuberant response to the increase in profits and profit margins. Current capex of nonfinancial corporations is about $3-trillion.

‘Hyperscalers’

True enthusiasm to invest in growth may well describe the so-called hyperscalers that are competing so actively and expensively for the AI spend. These superscalers — Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and SpaceX — are scaling up their operations, competing for the forecast AI spend and profits that are expected to come with such spending. They are forecast to be spending more than $1.2-trillion on capex by 2028. Except for SpaceX, they are also very profitable companies, returning more than 20% per annum on invested capital.

The cure for high profits is high profits — the search for additional profits that requires more capex and growth in capacity to supply customers, actions that in time will compete away returns on capital. This is the way competition works. And this next time will be no different if business is left to pursue its own profit-seeking objectives.

The key question for investors is just how long it will take for profit margins to come under serious pressure; how long before the moats protecting established companies are breached and returns on shareholder capital revert to something like normal — about 10% per annum.

As has been shown, though, the recent profit share trends — about 20 years or more of them — have been in the opposite direction and have come to be well recognised by the market in US stocks.

• Kantor is head of the research institute at Investec Wealth & Investment. He writes in his personal capacity.

Business Day