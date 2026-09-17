GUGU LOURIE | JSE-listed hoteliers Southern Sun and City Lodge aim for zero waste 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Food waste contaminates recyclables and bloats landfill volumes, the writer says. Compactors often worsen the problem, causing breakdowns and costly collections and generating odours and methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Picture:

Food waste has long been the hospitality industry’s dirty secret. Typically disposed of with general refuse, food waste contaminates recyclables and bloats landfill volumes. Compactors often worsen the problem, causing breakdowns and costly collections and generating odours and methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

With South Africa’s national waste minimisation strategy targeting 50% organic diversion and the Western Cape set to ban food waste from landfills from next year, hotel groups are being called to action. JSE-listed hoteliers Southern Sun and City Lodge have responded by leveraging technology and operational discipline to move towards zero-waste operations.

Southern Sun began its zero-waste journey in 2017 at Southern Sun Rosebank, implementing the Bokashi Bran system, a Gauteng-manufactured, effective micro-organisms based fermentation technology. Unlike traditional composting, Bokashi anaerobically breaks down all organic waste, including meat, dairy, cooked food and oily scraps.

The results were immediate: a 21% saving in waste management costs. Southern Sun has now expanded its zero-waste reporting to 52 hotels that are integrating organic waste processing. Twenty of the group’s hotels now deploy Bokashi, which diverted about 763 tonnes of food waste from landfills last year and prevented 527 tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions while returning 229 tonnes of nutrient-rich compost to soils.

Sandton Sun Hotel became the first property to exceed 100 tonnes of diverted waste in a single financial year. Four Southern Sun hotels have also adopted black soldier fly larvae, which consume organic waste and produce protein-rich biomass and frass.

Southern Sun’s total measured waste stream last year was about 4,500 tonnes. Through recycling and organic processing the group diverted 3,244 tonnes, a 72% diversion rate. Only 28% of waste went to landfill. Looking ahead, the group plans to add 12 more hotels to its organic waste reporting structure next year, scaling its impact.

Sandton Sun Hotel became the first property to exceed 100 tonnes of diverted waste in a single financial year. Four Southern Sun hotels have also adopted black soldier fly larvae, which consume organic waste and produce protein-rich biomass and frass.

Rival City Lodge is pursuing a parallel path. Its waste management strategy covers all operations, with a clear focus on eliminating food waste to landfill, increasing recycling, and building responsible disposal partnerships.

At year-end 50 City Lodge hotels were actively diverting food waste from landfill, up from 43 in 2024. Forty-seven use Bokashi Bran systems, while three work with independent providers. Collectively, these initiatives divert an average of 40 tonnes of food waste per quarter from landfills. Dedicated facilities separate, treat and process food waste, converting it into compost.

City Lodge is also exploring broader reporting beyond food waste, including packaging, general refuse, recyclables and hazardous waste.

Beyond formal systems, many hotels have developed informal recycling partnerships with local communities, supporting individuals who collect and resell cardboard and plastics, reduce landfill volumes, support livelihoods and maintain cost efficiency.

Both groups share a common tool: Bokashi Bran, originally developed in Japan in the late 1970s by Teruo Higa and is produced locally by Bronwyn Jones. Bokashi Bran’s ability to ferment meat, dairy and cooked food, items traditionally banned from composting, makes it ideal for commercial kitchens.

For Southern Sun and City Lodge the benefits are threefold: regulatory compliance, environmental responsibility and financial savings, creating shareholder value.

By diverting organic waste, they avoid methane emissions ― each tonne of food waste in landfill emits about 620kg of CO₂-equivalent. They also meet environmental, social, and governance goals and are better prepared for an outright organics ban.

Waste disposal exploration

While Southern Sun leads in scale and reporting depth, City Lodge demonstrates agility through community partnerships and broader waste disposal exploration. Together, they prove that zero-waste hospitality is not a distant ideal but an operational reality.

With more than 120 hotels across South Africa already using Bokashi Bran, the industry is watching. Southern Sun and City Lodge are showing that food waste is not just a problem to manage; it is a resource to recover. The hoteliers’ journey toward zero waste is reducing costs, enriching soils and setting a new benchmark for responsible tourism.

The zero-waste shift can also be used in homes. By simply using Bokashi Bran households can turn everyday food scraps into nutrient-rich compost, cutting landfill waste and building healthier soil. Bokashi Bran is available at Builders Warehouse, Chamberlains and Leroy Merlin.

• Lourie is founder and editor of TechFinancials.

Business Day