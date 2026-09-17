KRISTOF KRUGER | The return of the bond vigilante

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Long bond yields have been rising across the developed world, but South Africa’s own numbers show this isn’t a solvency story. It’s the price of duration. The bond vigilantes are back. But they are not doing quite what the phrase usually implies.

The US 30-year treasury yield has held well above 5% for weeks, now hovering near a 19-year high. On August 13 the US treasury sold 30-year bonds at the costliest level since 2001.

Across developed markets long-dated yields have been rising together. Japan’s 10-year is at its highest since 1996, German bunds since 2009, French yields since 2008 and UK long bonds near levels last seen in the late 1990s.

The obvious conclusion is that governments are once again being punished for fiscal excess. That is partly right, but what the bond market is punishing most aggressively now is not sovereign credit, but duration without adequate compensation.

The target has changed

American economist and investment strategist Ed Yardeni coined the term “bond vigilante” in the 1980s to describe investors disciplining policymakers by selling bonds and forcing yields higher.

The traditional version of the story is straightforward. Governments spend too much, tolerate too much inflation or lose policy credibility. Bondholders revolt. Yields rise until policymakers are forced to change course.

The UK in 2022 remains the cleanest modern example. The Liz Truss government’s minibudget triggered a violent gilt selloff, sterling collapsed, the Bank of England intervened and the fiscal programme was reversed within days.

The present episode is different. There has been no US fiscal capitulation. No emergency deficit plan. Yet investors are still demanding substantially more compensation to own long-dated government debt.

The South African test

South Africa gives us a useful way to test the thesis. If rising government-bond yields were primarily a sign of deteriorating sovereign creditworthiness we should see that deterioration in the market’s more direct measures of credit risk. We do not.

Between August 7 and September 1 the South African 10-year nominal yield rose by about 37 basis points. Over exactly the same period South Africa’s five-year credit default swap spread tightened from 179.4 basis points to 166.8 basis points.

Yields higher. Default-risk pricing lower. Same sovereign. Same period. That is some of the clearest evidence in the entire argument. The market was not becoming more worried about South Africa’s ability to pay its debts. It was demanding more compensation to hold long-duration South African debt in a global environment in which duration was being repriced everywhere.

The auction data supports that interpretation. Local demand remained present, with the R2039 drawing a 4.48 times bid-to-cover at the September 1 auction. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has argued that South Africa could regain investment-grade status as soon as 2028, with scope for the 10-year South African government bond yield to fall to 7.6% if that path materialises.

South Africa’s credit story can therefore improve at exactly the same time that its nominal bond yields rise. That sounds contradictory only if every move in a government bond yield is treated as a verdict on sovereign solvency. It is not. Sometimes the market is simply repricing the amount it wants to be paid for waiting 10, 20 or 30 years to get its money back.

Look at where the pressure is

The Treasury auction data is revealing. The strain is most visible at the 30-year point. The August 30-year auction produced the weakest pricing outcome of the year and the costliest sale since 2001. The 10-year and 20-year sectors have not shown equivalent deterioration. It looks as if investors are saying, if you want us to lend to you for 30 years, the price has changed.

The same message appears in term premium. The ACM 10-year term premium peaked at 89.5 basis points on August 17 before easing to 72.8 basis points by August 28. That subsequent compression matters because it tells us the latest leg higher in yields cannot simply be blamed on worsening fiscal credibility.

US Federal Reserve expectations, sticky inflation and policy uncertainty are also doing real work. The market is pricing several risks simultaneously: inflation, Fed uncertainty, heavy issuance and the simple fact that owning a 30-year bond is a far less forgiving proposition when the outlook is this unstable.

That reading holds up globally too. Long yields are rising across Japan, Germany, France and the UK simultaneously. A purely American fiscal panic is likely to show up as US underperformance, not a broad repricing across sovereign duration.

Oil adds another layer. Brent is trading at more than $100 a barrel as the US-Iran conflict around the Strait of Hormuz flares up again, feeding directly into inflation expectations and pushing long yields higher, independently of any fiscal story.

US Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s limited forward guidance has left investors less certain about the policy path. That uncertainty itself carries its own price.

Put it together and the global long-end sell-off begins to look less like a co-ordinated revolt against governments and more like a global refusal to own duration cheaply.

Why this matters

For investors the distinction is not semantic. A genuine sovereign credit crisis requires one type of response: reduce exposure, protect against default risk and wait for policy capitulation.

A duration repricing requires another. Here, the relevant questions are different: how much term premium is now embedded in the curve, where the compensation for holding duration becomes attractive, whether the inflation shock is peaking, whether central bank communication stabilises, and whether long-end yields have moved far enough to bring real money back into the market.

That is why the South African five-year credit default swap may now be a better indicator of whether something has genuinely gone wrong than the 10-year government bond yield alone. And it is why the Treasury’s buybacks and maturity management matter. Those tools can improve market functioning, but they do not remove the underlying demand for higher compensation.

The market is still willing to lend. It is simply no longer willing to lend cheaply for a long time. That is the return of the bond vigilante in 2026. Not yet a revolt against sovereign solvency; a revolt against duration without adequate compensation.

Governments, from Washington to Pretoria, are being reminded that while they may control what they issue, the market still controls the price.

• Kruger is head of bonds at Prescient Securities.

Business Day