LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

University of Pretoria graduates. The writer says the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education & training's concerns over the number of foreign nationals employed at public universities in South Africa are rooted in transformation, skills development and accountability rather than opposition to internationalisation. Picture:

Concerns over foreign academic staff focus on transformation, not xenophobia

In his column Adekeye Adebajo described me as a “McCarthyite” (“Xenophobia in South Africa’s ivory towers”, September 14). I will let that pass. Public life is not for the thin-skinned, and I have been called worse for asking uncomfortable questions of powerful institutions.

What I cannot let pass is the substitution of insult for argument, and the suggestion that a committee of the National Assembly discharging its constitutional duty is indistinguishable from a mob in the street.

The committee’s concerns are rooted in transformation, skills development and accountability rather than opposition to internationalisation. This is not about xenophobia. Consider what we actually asked for.

I wrote to the minister requesting information about foreign nationals employed at public universities. Not a quota. Not a ban. Not a purge. Information, because the question kept arising during oversight visits, raised by ordinary South Africans who took the trouble to bring us their experiences.

The Immigration Act of 2002 distinguishes between a general work visa and a critical skills work visa precisely because parliament decided, long before I chaired anything, that where a South African can do the job a South African must be considered for it. A committee asking whether a published policy is being implemented is not conducting a witch hunt. It is doing what parliament exists to do.

At the University of Cape Town about 39% of professors are white, about 39% are foreign nationals, and only about 22.6% are South African black, Indian and coloured combined. Comparable patterns appear at the universities of Pretoria, the Free State and Venda.

Two decades of public investment in doctoral funding, staff development and programmes designed to build the next generation of South African academics, and at the summit of the academic hierarchy the black South African majority remains a minority.

The comparison with Britain’s 32% does not assist Adebajo either. Nobody calls the home office McCarthyite for administering its own statute book. The committee raised independent verification because the information furnished by institutions was incomplete and internally inconsistent, a difficulty the sector has not seriously disputed.

When a public university cannot tell parliament with confidence how many of its own staff are foreign nationals, and on which visa category each is employed, the defect does not lie in the asking.

To place a committee of the National Assembly in the same paragraph as March and March and Operation Dudula is to suggest there is no meaningful distinction between lawful accountability and lawlessness.

There is a distinction. The committee will return to this matter in the final quarter of this year.

Tebogo Letsie

Chair, parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education & training

US pressure could destabilise SA over Iran policy

Like King Croesus of Lydia, US President Donald Trump now understands that war with the Persians can result in a great empire being destroyed. But instead of “surrendering” via the “memorandum of understanding”, he is doubling down.

Military force proving ineffective, he has turned to treasury secretary Scott Bessent. Even as the US economy teeters, Bessent must isolate Iran completely through scaring off sympathetic states as part of his so-called “Economic D-Day” initiative via a brutal example, pour encourager les autres.

As China would be problematic, a lesser victim is required that will not punch back like Mark Carney’s Canada. While it isn’t clear if the US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell, is merely a Trump acolyte or a Marshall Green-like regime change expert, his recent conditions for US friendship ― “the five asks” ― are receiving President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dithering consideration. The fifth deals with South Africa’s pro-Iranian foreign policy alignment, which the US finds unacceptable.

About 20% of South African government debt comes from foreign sources such as the World Bank and being headquartered in Washington pressure could be brought to bear. In January Bessent co-ordinated the rial crash, which only just failed to destabilise the Iranian government. The US would not lose sleep crashing the rand if it thought it would separate Iran from its friends.

Were the rand to halve in value during the lead-up to the local government elections in November, diesel prices would double from about R32/l. In the resulting chaos ANC incompetence could be blamed, national elections called and, hopefully for the US, a more pro-Israel government of national unity under the DA takes office.

A US president who can blatantly offer $5,000 to every citizen if the Republicans win the mid-terms in November would do anything to achieve victory over Iran, even if South Africa’s economy is crushed in the process.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.