MINAH TONG-MONGALO | Madlanga commission one year on: Exposure is not accountability

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Justice Mbuyiseli Madlalanga deserves credit for exposing what needs to change, though the writer says the commission's lasting achievement will depend on ethical leaders making permanent institutions work, and citizens being able to see proof that they do.

Today’s anniversary of the first public hearings of the Madlanga commission of inquiry is an opportunity to recognise its achievements. It has made alleged abuses of state power visible and prompted action.

The harder question is whether that momentum will survive the hearings. South Africa cannot govern through successive commissions while the institutions meant to enforce the law remain vulnerable to interference.

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s intervention centred on the attempted dismantling of the political killings task team and the removal of 121 dockets. He alleged that political and criminal interests were obstructing investigations. Proclamation 269 of 2025 gave justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga a broad mandate to investigate infiltration and interference across the criminal justice system, examine failed safeguards and recommend remedies.

The commission has heard testimony by more than 100 witnesses and submitted two interim reports. Its referrals prompted a special South African Police Service (SAPS) investigation team, and police arrests followed disclosures. The second report reconsidered earlier SAPS recommendations after implicated parties responded, confirming them with one exception.

These are meaningful gains in exposure, procedural fairness and early action. They establish a basis for accountability; convictions and durable institutional repairs require further work.

Political interference is the central connection with the earlier Zondo state capture commission. That inquiry documented how influence over appointments and procurement enabled state capture. Madlanga is testing allegations that political access helped obstruct operational policing.

Unflinching scrutiny

The danger extends beyond an unlawful instruction: when careers depend on political patrons, officials may anticipate their wishes, suppress unwelcome information or avoid sensitive investigations. Oversight also weakens when party loyalty makes scrutiny politically costly.

That helps explain why institutional dysfunction cannot be repaired simply by replacing individuals. Evidence and referrals concerning the SAPS, crime intelligence and the Ekurhuleni metro police, with scrutiny of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s methods and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s (Idac’s) mandate, raise concerns about the reliability of enforcement itself. Allegations remain subject to testing. But where investigative powers can be diverted, corruption acquires protection inside the machinery meant to confront it.

A referral back into such a system is only the beginning. Investigators must be protected from implicated superiors, with auditable docket transfers and enforceable conflict rules. The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, including Idac within its mandate, need competent personnel, secure evidence and adequate resources.

Clear referral arrangements must prevent cases from disappearing between agencies. Independent scrutiny must examine both interference with investigations and misuse of investigative powers. Lawful disciplinary proceedings and civil recovery should proceed where justified, without automatically awaiting criminal trials.

Ethical leadership is essential to making these safeguards work. Section 195(1)(a) of the constitution requires public administration to promote and maintain a high standard of professional ethics. The president, ministers and party leaders must demonstrate that commitment in appointments and their response to adverse findings. Protecting an ally from lawful scrutiny teaches officials that political loyalty carries greater rewards than integrity. MPs must pursue oversight even when it embarrasses their party.

Diagnosis and implementation

The unfinished reform of state-owned companies illustrates the distance between diagnosis and implementation. Zondo identified politically influenced appointments as a route to capture. The government included the National State Enterprises Bill in its response to the inquiry. Introduced in January 2024, it remains before parliament.

In February the president again promised its finalisation. The wait for an overarching governance framework, promised in 2021, shows how reform can remain under discussion years after the vulnerabilities are exposed.

Speed alone will not resolve this. State-owned entity legislation must clarify the boundary between the state’s ownership role and boards’ authority, with transparent appointments and safeguards against arbitrary interference or removal. A holding company that concentrates political discretion could reproduce the problem at another level. The government should explain how the eventual law addresses Zondo’s findings, publish legislative milestones and account for slippage.

That is why implementation needs a public record that citizens can interrogate. Building on existing Zondo progress reporting and trackers, the presidency should maintain a searchable register covering commission recommendations, including Madlanga’s interim referrals. Each entry should identify the recommendation, the government’s response, the responsible institution, an agreed deadline, current status and supporting evidence. If a recommendation is rejected, modified or delayed, the reasons and proposed alternative should be visible.

Quarterly updates should distinguish a referral from a completed investigation, a prosecution from a conviction, and a bill introduced from a law operating in practice. Claims of completion should link to verifiable records, with independent checks and parliamentary scrutiny. Sensitive case information and witness identities must remain protected. Public reporting should reveal whether institutions are acting without allowing politicians to direct prosecutorial decisions.

Section 84(2)(f) of the constitution authorises presidential commissions of inquiry. The Madlanga proclamation gives it a defined mandate and reporting period, with its final report currently due on November 16. Its role is to establish facts and recommend action. It cannot take over the continuing responsibilities of government, law enforcement, parliament and the courts. Commissions should remain exceptional interventions within constitutional government.

Calls to extend Madlanga’s work are understandable as further evidence emerges. They also suggest anxiety about what happens when the hearings stop. When people place greater hope in a temporary inquiry than in permanent institutions, it warns of public confidence in the state. Visible action can make continued hearings feel reassuring, but prolonging an inquiry cannot repair enforcement on its own.

Any extension should therefore be justified by specific unfinished work and accompanied by a plan to hand over evidence and protect witnesses. Implementation of interim recommendations must continue throughout. An ongoing commission must never become an excuse for institutions to postpone action or shelter from scrutiny. Nor should the end of public hearings mark the end of public accountability.

For business, institutional failure can create an economy in which political access displaces fair competition and predictable enforcement. Madlanga deserves credit for exposing what needs to change. Its lasting achievement will depend on ethical leaders making permanent institutions work and citizens being able to see proof that they do.

• Dr Tong-Mongalo is CEO and founder of Tong-Mongalo Corporate Services and deputy chair of the Companies Tribunal. Her doctoral research examined the accountability gap created when state shareholder representatives influence SOE governance without equivalent fiduciary discipline. She writes in her personal capacity.

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