PETER BRUCE | No end to industrial decay despite Ramaphosa’s entreaties

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President Cyril Ramaphosa made no mention of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the recent Brics summit, the writer says, though with Vladimir Putin literally standing by, who can blame our leader for observing all the protocols of normal diplomatic hypocrisy?

Every now and again a country is blessed to stumble across a leader who either knows what they’re doing or surrounds themselves with people who do. The US was lucky to have Bill Clinton. The UK was lucky to find Margaret Thatcher when it did. Canada is lucky to have Mark Carney now.

The keys to success are being a good listener, understanding that you don’t know everything already, and not lying to yourself. The other key to political success is pure luck, which is how President Cyril Ramaphosa survives. Left to his own devices, he’s a disaster.

At the Brics summit in India last weekend, he was in his element, stepping out at the expanded Brics like almost anything is possible now as the dominance of the old Western-led order begins to crumble under the weight of US President Donald Trump’s lunacy.

At one stage during the summit Ramaphosa found himself addressing the question of a new world currency, or a new system of payments, to replace the dollar. It was getting closer, he said. “I told prime minister [Narendra] Modi that I tested our trade in local currencies,” he said. “I bought some books here, and I paid in local currency. My payment on the card went through in rupees, and it translated to South African rand. It doesn’t get any better than that. We are moving in the right direction.”

Having discovered that his credit card also works overseas, he was soon on another favourite topic: “For too long developing countries have participated in global value chains mainly as suppliers of raw commodities and consumers of goods that are made elsewhere,” he told a business audience. Yes, yes, you cry, but what is he doing about it?

Adding value, or “beneficiating” minerals, takes a lot of electricity. But electricity prices under the ANC Ramaphosa leads have risen more than 1,000% since it came to power, leading directly to vast de-industrialisation. And what is the name again of the policy meant to stop that?

There isn’t one.

“If we are to change where value is created, we must also change where investment is directed,” Ramaphosa continued. “We must direct investment towards manufacturing and beneficiation and adding value to products that are extracted in our various countries.”

I’m sorry, but not only is there literally no stopping de-industrialisation here or anywhere else, there is also no stopping China making literally everything and, given its domestic demand is collapsing, exporting everything to everywhere.

There’s no nice here. The Chinese are desperate, and Brics can’t help. As a manufacturing economy we long ago peaked, and where new production begins, it’ll be largely automated. As a source of minerals we can do small jobs like pelletising platinum ores or smelting chromite, but only if the electricity is priced right. Otherwise it’s easier to load the rocks onto a ship that’ll take them to where the power to “beneficiate” them is cheap and plentiful.

But Ramaphosa wasn’t finished, making a ringing declaration as well that “there must be accountability for atrocities, for the ongoing genocide against the people of Palestine, for the crimes committed against the people of the Sudan, and for the illegal war against Iran” before sitting down to a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

No mention of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, though with Vladimir Putin literally standing by, who can blame our leader for observing all the protocols of normal diplomatic hypocrisy?

The absence of upright leadership and an inability to think will eventually cost the ANC the country, though. You don’t stop de-industrialisation by wishing it away. We are not 1960s Britain, squinting into the “white heat” of a Wilsonian industrial revolution that was never to materialise.

But then, just as Cyril’s general ineptitude was sinking in, along comes the idiot of the century so far, Donald Trump, through his secretary of state, Little Marco Rubio, announcing visa restrictions on South Africans deemed to be enabling race-based discrimination and land confiscation. That is to say, any ANC politician the Americans care to screw.

The war of words over the next few weeks will save the ANC as the local elections approach, so thanks a lot to the halfwits in Washington. Conservative Afrikaner groups who see in Trump a prophet and visionary will celebrate, and blacks and whites will be at each other’s throats again. It’s our happy place.

• Bruce is a former editor of Business Day and the Financial Mail.

Business Day