PIETER SNYMAN | Business needs diplomats, and SA should lead

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US President Donald Trump announces the widespread tariffs in April last year. The writer warns that commercial success is no longer determined by competitive advantage alone, but is co-determined by the quality of a company’s relationships with governments, regulators, communities and international partners. Picture:

When Washington imposed tariffs of up to 30% on South African exports and let the African Growth and Opportunity Act dwindle into short-term renewals, no local company had a vote. When Beijing widened zero-tariff access to goods from 53 African countries, no African boardroom was consulted. When the African Continental Free Trade Area grew into a market worth more than $220bn a year, it was built government-to-government. Each of these decisions redrew the competitive map for thousands of firms. None of them was made in a boardroom.

That is the uncomfortable reality of doing business today, and South African companies are among the most exposed to it. For a generation executives could treat politics as background noise: markets were converging, tariffs were falling, and advantage was won through strategy, operations and capital. That world is gone.

In its place is a fragmented, multipolar order in which governments intervene directly in markets, trade preferences are wielded as instruments of statecraft, technology has become a theatre of geopolitical rivalry, and society expects companies to take positions well beyond their commercial mandate. Commercial success is no longer determined by competitive advantage alone. It is co-determined by the quality of a company’s relationships with governments, regulators, communities and international partners.

This is precisely the terrain for which local business leaders are least prepared. Executive education has taught them to master the market environment — strategy, finance, operations. Almost nothing has prepared them for the non-market environment: the arena of governments, regulators, media, communities and geopolitics in which a growing share of enterprise value is now created or destroyed. The result is a capability gap at the top of many companies.

Boards that read a balance sheet fluently cannot read a political landscape. They can negotiate a merger but not a ministerial relationship. They tend to discover the gap at the worst possible moment — in a licence dispute, a sanctions event, a community blockade or a hostile regulatory intervention.

The remedy is an old craft in a new setting: diplomacy. Stripped of its caricature of protocol and receptions, diplomacy is a disciplined method for advancing interests and managing conflict through relationships, communication and negotiation. It transfers directly to business, and companies need it in two forms.

The corporate diplomat defends and enables — managing government, regulators, communities and media to protect the firm’s licence to operate and steer it through crisis. The business diplomat establishes, expands and closes — turning cultural intelligence, relationships and credibility into market entry, partnerships and durable deals across borders. Most firms bury both capabilities in a junior public affairs function, and consult them only once a decision has been made. That is the costliest habit in corporate external engagement.

At the centre of both sits the licence to operate, and it is more fragile than most executives assume. It has three layers: the legal licence of permits and approvals; the political licence, or acceptance by those who hold and contest power, which the next administration can withdraw; and the social licence, the acceptance of communities, which is never granted in writing and can vanish overnight. The three move independently.

Companies fail most often not because they lack the legal licence, but because they mistake it for the other two — a lesson written across corporate history from the Niger Delta to Australia’s mining sector, where every permit was in order and the company still lost everything that mattered.

Nowhere are the stakes clearer for South African business than in the relationship with China. China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for more than 15 years, with two-way trade nearing $300bn and fresh commitments of tens of billions in credit and investment — and it has widened access to African goods at the very moment Western preference has turned conditional.

For South African firms this is neither a threat to be feared or a windfall to be seized uncritically, but a relationship to be negotiated with skill and agency: trading market access for local value addition, skills transfer, employment and sustainable terms. That is business diplomacy in its purest form, and the firms that master it will help define the next era of South African and continental growth.

None of this happens by accident. It requires leaders to treat diplomatic capability as deliberately as financial capability — mapping the political terrain of every market that matters, maintaining a genuine intelligence picture rather than reacting to headlines, and building relationships before they are needed rather than during a crisis. Above all it requires CEOs to accept they are their organisation’s chief diplomat, because ministers, ambassadors and communities expect to deal with principals. The prize is not the elimination of political risk; no-one achieves that. It is the ability to convert what blindsides competitors into what a company saw coming, prepared for and, at best, turned to advantage.

In a world where the menu is increasingly written by states, the boardroom still gets to choose — but only if it can read the menu. For South African companies with global ambition, corporate and business diplomacy is no longer a peripheral skill. It is the capability on which the rest now depends, and a discipline in which this country, with its diplomatic heritage and its position between West and East, is well placed to lead.

Snyman, a former South African diplomat, is CEO of The Corporate Diplomat.

Business Day