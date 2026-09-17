ROSS HARVEY | On lying and arguing from the extreme to the general

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Few would argue in a real-life situation that one should always tell the truth, the writer says. One should not build one’s general moral framework on inference from extreme, specific situations such as lying to a Nazi soldier to save the life of fugitives you are hiding. Picture: Supplied

“If a Nazi soldier arrived at your door (during World War 2) and demanded to know whether you were hiding fugitives (assuming you were), how should you respond? Is it right to lie?”

This is a question we were asked early in an undergraduate class in moral philosophy. The ensuing conversation will stay with me forever.

For most of us, the instinctual response is “yes”. The question, assuming we agree that truth-telling is a generally preferable way to conduct ourselves morally, is why we make this exception.

There are multiple ways to rationalise this. If you reason that the Nazi would likely kill the fugitives if you answered truthfully, hiding them is an honourable act of rebellion against an evil regime and lying is therefore entirely justifiable.

However, there is an assumption here that your lie will save the fugitives’ lives. What if in the process of you lying to the soldier the fugitives escape out the back door and get gunned down anyway? Or, perhaps more likely, the soldier doesn’t believe you, enters your home and starts searching? Then both your life and theirs are endangered.

But telling the truth also has major risks, both to you and the fugitives. The soldier may well kill you anyway for hiding fugitives, search your house and find and kill the fugitives too.

There are no easy answers. Few would argue in a real-life situation that one should always tell the truth. One should not build one’s general moral framework on inference from extreme, specific situations.

Nonetheless, the extreme example is helpful for showing us the dangers of jumping to a premature response. Instinctive rationalisations may be wrong. In this case, we try to predict an outcome and build our moral response on that prediction ― if the fugitive is saved, and that seems likely to emanate from our lie, we justify the lie.

A major problem though, is that we are terrible predictors of what might transpire. So, building a moral framework on the apparent moral desirability of the likely consequence can be dubious.

I mention this because of the propensity to justify immoral actions in business based on wanting to prevent an undesirable outcome. I once worked with a board chair who told me his philosophy was to not necessarily share all material information lest it cause panic among staff.

A major problem though, is that we are terrible predictors of what might transpire. So, building a moral framework on the apparent moral desirability of the likely consequence can be dubious.

He had decided that communicating a severe cash shortfall in the organisation would produce panic, especially since he believed the shortfall could be averted. Wanting to prevent panic might be a desirable end, but the assumption that staff wouldn’t be sufficiently mature to handle the truth is dubious. Losing trust when they found out you withheld information seems a worse outcome.

A more troublesome logic was the justification for withholding this material information from the rest of the board for seven months before it eventually came out. The Companies Act indicates that all board members carry equal fiduciary duties and legal responsibilities. All material information concerning the company’s strategy, risk and performance must be shared so that each director can apply their mind effectively.

In the case described above the board chair believed the founder (a nonexecutive director at the time) would find the money to avert a cash crunch, so there was no reason to disclose it and risk panic unnecessarily. In the event the founder did not find the money.

Aside from the fact that material omission violates the spirit and letter of the law, the case demonstrates how flawed our expectations of predicted outcomes can be. Had the board been taken to court for trading the company recklessly into insolvency, all board members would likely have been deemed equally liable, even those who hadn’t been party to those decisions.

By all means, lie to the Nazi soldier, but think twice about omitting to share material information with colleagues. Also, think twice about sharing a board seat with those who employ crude consequentialism to justify omission and avoid transparency.

• Harvey is MD of economic research consultancy Harvey Economics.