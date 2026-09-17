ZIYANDA THANDO NZIMANDE | The party that forgot how to organise

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There was a time when the ANC could be accused of many things, but organisational incompetence was rarely one of them. This was, after all, the movement that built the most formidable electoral machine on the continent, capable of mobilising millions of voters through structures that reached into every ward, branch and street committee.

Whatever else has changed about the ANC over three decades in power, that machine was supposed to be the one thing that still worked. The build-up to the November 4 local government elections has exposed just how badly that assumption no longer holds.

Start with the most basic function any political party must perform before an election: submitting its own candidates on time. The ANC missed the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC’s) August 28 deadline for formally lodging a batch of its nominations, leaving names captured on the commission’s online system but never pushed through to formal submission.

The consequences fell in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, three provinces that are not administrative afterthoughts but the beating heart of ANC electoral identity. KwaZulu-Natal has been a battleground since the rise of the MK party stripped away a chunk of the ANC’s traditional Zulu support base in 2024.

The Eastern Cape remains one of the last provinces where the ANC can still claim overwhelming, structural dominance, the kind of stronghold the party needs functioning at full strength to offset losses elsewhere. The Free State, smaller but symbolically important, has its own recent history of factional battles that make internal discipline there anything but guaranteed.

To fumble candidate submissions in exactly these three provinces, at exactly this moment, is not a minor clerical hiccup. It is a failure in the provinces where the ANC can least afford one, and it lands right as the party is trying to project stability to voters who have spent a decade watching it lose ground.

The people caught up in the omission make the failure even harder to shrug off. This is not a story about obscure branch-level candidates falling through the cracks. Frank Chikane, a veteran with decades of standing in the movement, was left off. So was Nocawe Mafu, a sitting deputy minister and national executive committee (NEC) member. So was Andile Lungisa, a former ANC Youth League deputy president who said he was personally assured his name would be restored during an amendment process that never delivered.

When people of that seniority end up outside the formal nomination process due to what the party itself describes as a technical glitch, it tells you the breakdown was not confined to some junior administrative desk. It ran through the structures responsible for managing the ANC’s own election machinery at the highest level, under the direct watch of secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who now faces mounting pressure from within his own NEC to explain exactly what went wrong.

That breakdown sits alongside a second, equally telling failure: the ANC’s glacial pace in naming its own mayoral candidates. While the DA, EFF, ActionSA and even newer entrants such as the PA and Afrika Mayibuye Movement had, by early September, largely finalised the faces they intended to put in front of voters in South Africa’s major metros, the ANC was still working through a self-styled centralised mayoral selection programme, whittling a list of 42 potential nominees down to a final eight for the country’s metropolitan municipalities.

There is a case to be made for a careful, centralised vetting process, particularly for a party that has been repeatedly burnt by mayors who collapsed under corruption allegations or coalition infighting within months of taking office. But there is a difference between careful and simply slow, and the ANC’s timeline has tipped decisively into the latter. Voters in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni have had months to study Helen Zille, Nasiphi Moya, Julius Malema’s chosen candidates and now the spectacle around Themba “Skeem GP” Nzimande in Ekurhuleni, while the ANC has offered them a shortlist and a promise.

In a contest this tight, where coalition arithmetic in Gauteng alone could determine which party actually governs the country’s economic centre, ceding months of campaign runway to your rivals while you deliberate internally is not caution. It is a strategic own goal.

It is against this backdrop of self-inflicted disorganisation that the ANC’s decision to drag the IEC into the Electoral Court reads less like principled legal recourse and more like an attempt to paper over its own failures using the machinery of the state the party still substantially controls. The ANC’s legal argument was narrow and, on its face, almost technical: that the word “submitted” in the Municipal Electoral Act should apply equally whether a nomination arrives by hand or is captured electronically.

In a contest this tight, where coalition arithmetic in Gauteng alone could determine which party actually governs the country’s economic centre, ceding months of campaign runway to your rivals while you deliberate internally is not caution. It is a strategic own goal.

The commission was unambiguous that no system fault was ever logged and that being captured on a portal is not the same as completing the formal submission the law requires. It also confirmed that 2,274 candidates from 45 different parties across the country were caught in the same “captured but not submitted” limbo, which undercut the ANC’s implicit suggestion that its own case was exceptional or uniquely victimised by a malfunctioning system. Everyone missed the same deadline under the same rules. The ANC was simply the party with the institutional weight, the legal resources and, some would argue, the residual sense of entitlement to believe that its own administrative shortcomings deserve a court-ordered exception that other, smaller parties are not afforded.

The Electoral Court’s recent dismissal of a nearly identical bid from the United Democratic Front party, on the basis that the commission has no legal power to condone a missed statutory deadline, only sharpens how uncomfortable this looked. The ANC was in effect asking the judiciary to grant it, through litigation, what its own internal processes failed to secure through ordinary compliance and to do so on a compressed timeline that left the Electoral Court barely a week to rule before the commission’s final candidate list was due to be published. The court’s dismissal of the ANC’s appeal against the commission’s decision to exclude 181 ANC candidates therefore came as no great surprise.

None of this happens in a vacuum. It happens against a backdrop of a party that has already lost its outright parliamentary majority, that governs through an uneasy government of national unity, and that can no longer assume the institutional deference it once took for granted. A party genuinely confident in its organisational discipline does not need to ask a court to redefine the meaning of a single word in electoral law weeks before voters go to the polls. It gets its paperwork in on time.

The ANC’s leadership can call this a technical dispute if it wants to. What South African voters are actually watching is a governing party that struggled to complete basic administrative tasks in the provinces where it can least afford to stumble, that took months longer than its rivals to decide who should lead the country’s biggest cities and that is now reaching for the courts to fix what discipline and competence should have handled in the first place.

• Nzimande is the Middle East Africa Research Institute’s Future Voices Scholar for 2025/26. A former Wits student leader, he is completing a master’s degree in neuroscience at the university.