AYABONGA CAWE | EU and Canada seek ‘global coalitions’ for resilience

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Canadian prime minister Mark Carney shakes hands with Alexandr Vondra, a member of the European Parliament, as he attends the state of the European Union address by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

A few years from now we may consider the past few days as “momentous”. Not only did the oil price breach the $100 mark definitively, the US Federal Reserve, under its new chair, Kevin Warsh, raised interest rates to establish its credibility.

Though those developments grabbed the headlines, it was Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hobnobbing with the Brussels elite that presented the most distinct shift. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen referred to a “new world”, where those of common mind and temperament needed to “build global coalitions for our resilience and democracies”. A cartographer’s map might place Ottawa far from Europe, but the geopolitical map of history could place it in the ambit of the “old world”.

It was a sign that post-World War 2 economic communities have reached an inflection point. The characteristic slope and tenor of the North American economic community, initially built as the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) and later the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), has irrevocably changed.

As Carney snuggled up to the Brussels set, the commitment to “strengthen anew” the longstanding friendship between the peoples of North America and “preserve and expand” their regional trade, as the preamble of the USMCA reads, seemed a world apart from the belligerent bambazonke attitude of Canada’s and Mexico’s neighbour.

The gibe bambazonke (snatch everything) stems from the then Rhodesian (now Zimbabwe) government in Salisbury (now Harare), when the Rhodesian federation was perceived to “monopolise anything that was worth having”, as one writer later reflected, including raw materials, jobs and factories. The term was used to describe the centralisation of administrative and industrial activity in Salisbury at the expense of towns such as Bulawayo and neighbouring districts in Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia). It could similarly describe how larger economic powers in regional blocs carve out a larger share of regional output through belligerent diplomacy today.

A key feature of the dismantling or reorienting of the economic communities built after the age of empire and its imperialist wars involves a judicious mix of jingoism and bambazonke. A beggar-thy-neighbour on steroids, if you will. It is not unique to North America.

Every budget season in South Africa, the common revenue pool that funds the oldest customs union in the world, the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), is lamented, even as some begrudgingly accept that a more diverse spatial distribution of industrial investment in the region is a mutually beneficial outcome. In my working visits to Sacu member states, it is clear that whatever industrial activity exists is reliant on capital, kits, consumables, logistics and other crucial supply-side requirements from South African sources.

The lead-acid battery plant outside Gaborone uses imported plants from Gqeberha, periodically serviced by South African hands. So too do the pivots that water the sugarcane in Eswatini come from distributors and manufacturers in the republic. The list goes on, yet for some reason the discussion ignores the export surplus South Africa enjoys with Sacu to agitate for further Balkanisation or a retreat into our laager of self-interest, as narrowly conceived and understood.

When British economist John Maynard Keynes resigned from the supreme economic council of the Paris Peace Conference, which ended World War 1, he wrote a 280-page pamphlet lamenting the “short-sightedness” of the American elite and their European acolytes, and debtors’ heavy-handed approach to German reparations.

He went further to suggest that the Europe created after that conflict needed an aversion to protectionism to claw back some of the “loss of organisation and economic efficiency” that would result from the “innumerable new political frontiers now created between greedy, jealous, immature and economically incomplete nationalist states”.

Our incomplete nationalisms of the 20th century can be seen in the ghosts of the experiments of partition and the nostalgia by some for a world of unfettered power and an unchecked right to enforce their might. If maps are being remade in response, Carney’s response to the new age of bambazonke refuses the limits of geography.

• Cawe is chief commissioner at the International Trade Administration Commission. He writes in his personal capacity.