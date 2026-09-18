DAVID CROSOER | Don’t let yesterday’s savings playbook define tomorrow’s returns

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If inflation in South Africa remains more stable than many people expect, some long-held assumptions deserve re-examination, the writer says. For example, the rand may not be the one-way depreciation story investors have become accustomed to, particularly as many developed economies contend with their own inflation challenges.

Some things won’t change when it comes to saving for retirement. Budgets will be tight. Competing priorities will often seem more urgent than the monthly debit order. At the same time, catastrophic investment risks often appear just around the corner, providing ample justification to delay the required lump-sum top-up.

It turns out that most of the things we worry about never materialise in financial markets. At any given time there are multiple geopolitical, macroeconomic or environmental risks that could derail us. Most never get priced into markets, and those that do often take us by surprise.

How, then, should today’s investor grapple with what might happen? One of the easiest traps is assuming that what is not working today never will. There are good reasons for doing so. “This time is different” usually isn’t, and the road to hell is paved with the dreaded value trap.

So, when can good intentions become an investment strategy? Perhaps the point is not unfounded optimism but whether current thinking has become too limiting.

Take South Africa. A cautious view has been a useful starting point for close to 20 years. Assume persistent domestic challenges. Maintain a healthy scepticism towards optimistic growth forecasts. Overweight global assets and assume a depreciating currency will provide a tailwind.

But do the next 25 years necessarily have to look like the last? Could South African economic growth surprise on the upside? Infrastructure investment is one area worth watching. After decades of underinvestment, public-private partnerships are increasingly becoming investable opportunities. These projects have the potential to boost long-term growth while offering investors returns and meaningful economic and social impact.

Inflation expectations

One need not be overly optimistic to recognise that a sustained lower-inflation environment could also reshape the investment landscape. If inflation remains more stable than many expect, some long-held assumptions deserve re-examination. The rand, for example, may not be the one-way depreciation story investors have become accustomed to, particularly as many developed economies contend with their own inflation challenges.

Lower inflation also directly benefits retirement savers. Tax allowances retain their purchasing power for longer, capital gains tax becomes less punitive as nominal gains decline, and salary earners experience less bracket creep. Simply put, it becomes easier to preserve the wealth you create.

It is also worth remembering that South Africa has not been alone in facing headwinds. Most emerging markets have underperformed for much of the past decade as capital flowed disproportionately into the US and, more recently, AI-driven companies. If this trend reverses, emerging markets, including South Africa, could benefit, even if local economic growth remains subdued.

This may be especially true if you have successfully backed passive strategies over active ones during the past decade. A relatively small group of companies has driven an outsized share of global and South African equity returns, making diversification appear less valuable and stock selection increasingly futile.

Will this trend persist? Passive investing ensures investors own tomorrow’s winners. Yet the narrower market leadership becomes, the greater the consequences if current winners disappoint. Active management instead asks what happens if leadership changes. The future may not require investors to choose one approach over the other. Both could have a role to play in constructing resilient portfolios.

Investing is never easy. Your financial adviser can help you prioritise your financial commitments and remain committed to your plan. They can also play a reassuring role in managing your emotions when you are investing your own money. Ensuring your investment strategy remains appropriate is ultimately the responsibility of your solution provider or multimanager.

• Crosoer is chief investment officer at PPS Investments.