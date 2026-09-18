JUSTIN DE SWARDT | Risk of greylisting higher than most people think

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South Africa’s problem in striving to stay off the Financial Action Task Force's greylist is not primarily a lack of willingness, the writer says. It is a mismatch between ambition and capacity. Picture:

South Africa did well to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist. However, if we play our cards wrong that victory can be quickly reversed. The risk is higher than most people think and it is not necessarily because we are being complacent.

Chief among the myths and misconceptions is a belief that the FATF is evaluating general levels of corruption. Instead, their concern is the systems a country employs to combat money-laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

In theory, a country could have high crime rates and still comply with all their requirements by implementing effective anti-money-laundering controls. Processes such as the Madlanga commission thus do not directly win or lose us any points.

The second misconception is that greylisting leads to a broad decline in investor confidence driven by perceptions. In reality, the impact is more mechanical and perhaps more devastating. Banks, insurers and other bodies required to conduct anti-money-laundering due diligence must consider the geographic risk associated with a client or transaction. Greylisting feeds into those risk assessments, making it more likely that South African clients and transactions will be singled out for additional scrutiny. As a result, otherwise viable businesses can become uneconomic from a compliance perspective.

South Africa’s problem boils down to an adage ― we are good at policy and bad at implementation. Take for example the National Prosecuting Authority’s most recent annual report, which recorded 99 new money-laundering prosecutions and 101 cases with finalised verdicts. That does not sound too bad until you read that only one of the 99 involved the prosecution of a professional enabler, while none was classified as targeting money-laundering networks.

The Prudential Authority and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) have undertaken major inspections and enforcement actions, but these are insubstantial compared with the scale of the regulated environment. The most recent bank to be fined for insufficient controls was Capitec, with the enforcement action announced on September 11. The fine of R28m, with R5.5m suspended, equals less than a day’s worth of earnings.

The Prudential Authority and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) have undertaken major inspections and enforcement actions, but these are insubstantial compared with the scale of the regulated environment.

More troubling is the timing. The sanction arose from an inspection conducted in 2023, meaning about three years elapsed before the enforcement action was announced. This is also not the first time. The same institution received a R5m fine in 2015 for failures involving cash-threshold reporting and another R56.25m penalty arising from inspections conducted in 2021 and 2022.

Turning to the FIC’s own figures, we know only 36.1% of relevant accountable institutions submitted their anti-money-laundering risk and compliance returns by their June 30 deadline. That number does not include institutions such as estate agents and legal practitioners, which had an end-July deadline. Of those, we know only 11.8% had submitted their returns by the middle of the month. While we await the final figures, the overall trend does not inspire confidence.

The FIC is likely to issue hundreds of administrative penalties for nonsubmission. Necessary, yes, but ultimately not as important as conducting proper inspections to assess substantive compliance. The scale of the problem is clear. The FIC expected to receive returns from more than 45,000 entities. Meanwhile, the 2026 budget provides for only 355 funded posts and envisages no growth in that establishment through 2028/29. This is unsustainable.

It could even be argued that the FIC should not be doing supervision at all but should focus on the intelligence part of its mandate while supervision is handled by the relevant professional bodies, such as the Legal Practice Council and Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority. Properly capacitating these bodies would align regulation with operational reality and allow the FIC to focus on targeting launderers rather than chasing down paperwork.

South Africa’s problem is not primarily a lack of willingness. It is a mismatch between ambition and capacity. We have imposed extensive obligations on an enormous regulated population without giving supervisors commensurate resources; we remain preoccupied with measurable formal compliance when substantive effectiveness is harder to achieve; and enforcement too frequently lacks the speed and severity necessary to deter.

• De Swardt is director of governance, security and compliance system designer Synarch.

Business Day