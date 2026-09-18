KEKETSO MOTSOENE | When small business growth outpaces revenue

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finance should be an enabler of sustainable growth rather than a source of pressure – this is something African Bank understands.

Growth can place a small business under financial pressure before the additional revenue arrives.

A supplier may have a confirmed order but find themselves still needing to buy stock and pay staff weeks before the customer settles the invoice.

Similarly, a manufacturer may have sufficient demand to justify increasing production, but require new equipment and upfront investment before increasing capacity.

About the author: Keketso Motsoene is the chief executive of Business and Commercial at African Bank. (African Bank)

The banking need begins in that gap. Timing matters, but so does understanding what the money needs to do, how cash moves through the business and what repayment structure the operation can carry.

Bridging the funding gap

When these elements are aligned, finance becomes an enabler of sustainable growth rather than a source of pressure.

Fintech relationships are giving banks more ways to respond to these moments. Digital processes can reduce paperwork and allow businesses to engage remotely.

Transaction information can provide a more current view of how the business is trading. Technology efficiencies can also shorten parts of the assessment and servicing process where time has a direct commercial consequence for the customer.

Those capabilities sit within African Bank’s phygital (physical and digital) approach. Customers can use digital channels when they provide the most convenient way to bank and retain access to physical channels and banking expertise when they need them.

Technology efficiencies can also shorten parts of the assessment and servicing process where time has a direct commercial consequence for the customer — Keketso Motsoene, chief executive of Business and Commercial at African Bank.

For a business, the relationship can change as its financial needs become more complex. Specialist fintech partnerships are also part of how African Bank is building that capability.

A fintech partner can bring a technology stack developed around a particular problem, agility and speed to market. African Bank brings funding, banking expertise, operational discipline, relationship-based banking and the regulatory and compliance rigour required to deliver financial services responsibly.

Bringing those capabilities together allows African Bank to develop solutions around specific business needs and take them to market more efficiently.

The demand is evident in our fintech-backed, online business loan proposition, a product geared to registered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) requiring funding from R20,000 to R5m.

Since launch, more than 20,000 applications have been initiated, representing more than R1bn in funding applications from clients.

Those figures refer to applications started and do not represent approvals or funding disbursed. They do, however, give African Bank a useful indication of the number of businesses seeking a more accessible route into finance and the scale of the funding needs coming through that channel.

Finance that evolves with the business

The relationship with an SME starts earlier than a credit application and develops beyond it.

African Bank’s Business Transactional Account brings payments, payroll and invoicing into the day-to-day management of the business. The activity flowing through the account gives the owner greater financial visibility of their cashflow and business activity while building a transaction record over time.

At the same time, it helps the bank better assess which financial solutions may be most appropriate as the business grows.

As the business grows, its financing requirements can evolve from working capital solutions to equipment or property finance.

The underlying principle, however, remains the same: understand where the business is in its operating cycle and respond with finance appropriate to that stage.

Connecting businesses to opportunity

That same thinking informed African Bank’s participation in GEC+Africa 2026 in Cape Town this week.

Under the theme ‘Connecting Africa’, the congress brought together entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, policymakers and businesses from across the continent.

For an entrepreneur, one of those connections may become a customer, a supply relationship, a source of capital or an entry point into another market. Each can create a new financial need as the business responds to the opportunity.

That is where GEC+Africa agenda meets the business bank African Bank is building.

An SME banking relationship should remain relevant as the business changes. Digital capability can improve access and information. Specialist partners can expand what the bank is able to provide.

Ultimately, banking expertise must translate those capabilities into a financial solution that makes commercial sense for the customer.

For African Bank, that is where the opportunity lies: being ready to grow with the business when its next commercial opportunity arrives.

This article was sponsored by African Bank.