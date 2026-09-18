LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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The face of SA Rugby, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. A letter writer says the Springbok brand needs to take South Africans by the hand and build an outward-facing identity that positions the Bok brand as an aspirational presence worldwide that more global partners will pay top dollar to associate with. Picture:

Springbok brand dominates on the pitch but lags in the market

The Springboks convincingly won the hyped “Greatest Rivalry” series and over the past eight years have won pretty much every important contest (“Springboks look at home in US as they down All Blacks to clinch first series win in 50 years”, September 13). They dominate the world of rugby and are one of the most successful sports teams on the planet.

So how do we explain the strange anomaly that the All Black brand value ($282m) is more than twice that of the Springboks ($117m)? Global search data confirms the divide: worldwide digital interest in the All Blacks consistently outperforms the Springboks.

Is there a “next step” for the Springboks that could create a genuinely global brand that would also point to the way South Africa should be thinking about itself?

The story so far is familiar. The iconic pairing of coach Rassie Erasmus (the boer with the plan) and captain Siya Kolisi (with his charisma, rise from extreme poverty, immense strength and talent) showcases the winning South Africa we have wished for: a break from the past, co-operation and a Rainbow Nation personified.

When the Boks play we are freed from our domestic angst. The team has become an emotional shield and collective middle finger to political dysfunction and institutional decay.

But by riding this wave of local emotion SA Rugby naturally defaults to a domestic commercial strategy, attracting local banks, budget airlines and mass retailers as primary sponsors instead of building the Springboks into a curated global asset.

For the Bok brand to achieve its true valuation it must transform the green-and-gold chest from a regional billboard into a globally coveted headline sponsorship.

South Africa is navigating a complex era of national renewal, and while the Springboks remain a primary emotional anchor of that journey this insular role is holding back the brand’s global appeal and commercial growth.

The Springbok brand needs to take South Africans by the hand and build an outward-facing identity that positions the Bok brand as an aspirational presence worldwide that more global partners will pay top dollar to associate with.

The Springboks possess a unique opportunity to redefine South Africa on the global stage. By evolving from a reactive local rebel brand into an aspirational global property, SA Rugby can establish a modern identity that answers what South Africa offers to the world, rather than merely reflecting what the country represents to itself.

Bernard Jansen

Via email

Strategic ties with the US key to AI advancement in SA

Your editorial opinion refers (“AI policy framework becomes urgent”, September 15).

This debate is far more advanced, and nuanced, in America ― where they are actually developing AI. South Africa needs to watch this closely. There is opportunity here.

Former US president Barack Obama’s knee-jerk reaction to legislate, while part of the debate in the US, is the least well thought through or inspired. It is also least likely to achieve anything other than slow down investment and development in the West.

And relax. AI is about as likely to destroy humanity as Y2K. Humans are far too narcissistic, greedy and selfish to abandon control. This is the glory, and genius, of capitalism. It works with the beast rather than kidding itself that it can turn the beast into an angel.

Countries such as South Africa shouldn’t panic. Instead, we should watch and learn. The US, the rest of the developed West, China and everyone else are having the same cold sweats and debates. Each will start doing slightly different things. Gaps will emerge.

Even as a poor, geographically distant, ideologically and growth-challenged economy on the periphery of the global system (and largely excluded from any direct influence on AI evolution), opportunities will emerge in one or two areas. And when they do we should grab these crumbs with both hands and make hay, as Taiwan did with semiconductors.

There will be a gap for us somewhere. Let’s not disqualify ourselves with shortsighted legislation we have no business developing before opportunities emerge. The key to South Africa finding and exploiting any AI opportunities will be sustaining a productive, working and strategic conversation with the US.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

ANC’s future rests on introspection and pragmatic policy shifts

There is still light at the end of the tunnel for the ANC (“Electoral Court dismisses ANC appeal over candidate exclusions”, September 16).

All that must happen is serious introspection and review of its social re-engineering policies, which were never part of the fight for freedom.

The ANC must appoint people who understand basic arithmetic. South Africa contributes less than half a percent of the world economy and yet we are among those making the loudest noise.

Is it a matter of empty vessels making the most noise?

Serumula Matojane

Via Business Day online

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