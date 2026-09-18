OFENTSE DAVHIE | Springbok diplomacy runs into a visa wall

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Last weekend the Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-28 in Baltimore to take the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series 3-1 before 68,173 people at M&T Bank Stadium ― the largest crowd yet assembled for a rugby match in the US. The stands were overwhelmingly green and gold, South Africans having taken over the city.

A hundred kilometres south in Washington DC the South African embassy turned the occasion into diplomacy. Ambassador Roelf Meyer hosted a reception the night before the Test, with US legislators, state department officials and business leaders in the room and the Boks as the draw. He called it “sports diplomacy at its best”. He was right about the description, but what could it buy and where did it stop?

The week was an exercise in soft power, the capacity to shape another country’s preferences through attraction rather than pressure. The record crowd was people-to-people ties in their purest form ― tens of thousands of South Africans turning an NFL stadium into a home fixture, an affinity no government can manufacture. The Springboks are one of the few South African institutions that command uncomplicated affection abroad, and SA Rugby wants Americans to adopt them as a second favourite before the US hosts the 2031 World Cup.

The commercial scaffolding is easy to miss: two of the Springboks’ major sponsors, Nike and Coca-Cola, are American, and the fixture was built partly around their reach. The diplomacy here runs state to state, but also state to firm and firm to firm.

South Africa's ambassador to the US, Roelf Meyer. Picture: (Felix Dlanagamandla)

Meyer’s appointment to Washington DC sharpened the play. He was FW de Klerk’s defence minister and the National Party’s chief negotiator across the table from Cyril Ramaphosa during the transition and later a minister in Nelson Mandela’s cabinet. When the posts are narrow, you send your most reliable kicker. Placing one of the country’s most recognisable Afrikaner elders in front of an administration fixated on Afrikaner grievance was a deliberate bet that personal standing could convert chances a formal démarche would miss. Meyer even reached for the highest comparison available, calling Springbok captain Siya Kolisi “maybe the modern Nelson Mandela”, drawing on the reservoir of moral capital his posting was designed to tap.

Take the government’s own case seriously, because Meyer has now made it in print. Writing with presidential investment adviser Alistair Ruiters, he has argued that the commercial relationship with the US is booming independently of the political one. American tourist arrivals overtook South Africa’s strongest European markets in May and June; Alcoa’s $5.6bn purchase of South32’s aluminium business; Amazon’s data centre and satellite commitments; Microsoft’s fresh $329m; and more than 600 US firms operating locally. The strategy is to decouple the commercial and political tracks. Let private commerce compound and wait out the politics.

This is a reasonable game plan, but it only holds for half the match. The commercial momentum is driven by private appetite that Pretoria does not control and Washington has not yet chosen to choke. The strategy rests on a ceiling Meyer himself has identified. The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), he conceded in a recent interview, is keen to finance South African deals but holds back “when politics come in the way”. Government-backed capital, the one category that could scale the relationship beyond what private firms will do alone, is gated behind the executive order of February 7 2025, issued over South Africa’s International Court of Justice genocide case against Israel, Pretoria’s alignment with China, Russia and Iran, and the Expropriation Act.

On Tuesday Washington moved the gate closer to the players. US secretary of state Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions targeting foreign nationals responsible for, or complicit in, laws or policies that enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination or incitement of violence against minorities. No names yet, but ANC government officials are expected to be the primary target of this latest move.

Read against the decoupling thesis, the timing matters less than the target. The charm offensive trades in access, affinity and personal standing, the same currency that filled the stadium. A visa ban is the negation of access, aimed at the same elite layer the reception was built to court. Washington has taken the people-to-people track, the one Pretoria hoped to insulate, and turned it into an instrument of the policy dispute. The move also routes around Meyer, built to hit the officials who wrote and implement the contested laws, not the envoy sent to charm past them. Meyer can keep both sides on the field, but he cannot substitute the players Washington is now targeting.

Washington has been gaining ground in phases: aid cuts, the expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool from Washington, tariffs, exclusion from the US-hosted G20, and now individual access. Each phase has taken it nearer the commercial track without yet crossing the line. The sequence is a pattern with a plausible off-ramp. Ramaphosa is expected to answer the five demands the administration delivered through its ambassador last month, and Trump-era measures have often been narrow and reversible. What will indicate which way it breaks is whether Washington names individuals, whether the next step reaches the commercial track directly through the DFC, secondary sanctions or tariffs, and what Pretoria concedes ― if anything ― in its reply.

The blind spot in the decoupling strategy is the assumption that the wall between commerce and politics holds. Washington keeps lowering it and has now reached the human layer the charm offensive itself depends on. Private commerce can still run in parallel to the standoff. State-enabled investment, and now personal access, cannot. The reception in Washington was a success on its own terms and it bought what prestige power buys: a channel kept open, the tone civil, the cost of Pretoria’s position low.

What it cannot buy is the terms of the relationship. Those are still set by the arguments over whether Luthuli House will pay, in policy, the price the White House has named. On the evidence of this week from both teams on the field, the answer is unchanged.

• Davhie is research associate at the Centre for Risk Analysis, focusing on political risk and foreign policy.

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