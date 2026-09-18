TK HARRIS | Why a child from Harare could have helped Nike

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Hard data is not dangerous, the writer says, but as Nike has learnt, pursuing it above instincts and senses is. Picture:

I grew up in the 1990s in Harare. Back then any kid who came to school wearing Nikes was so immediately cool that she may as well have had the goddess’s mythical wings on her back.

Thirty years on, fate’s cruel arrow has struck Nike down rather hard. The company is about to be dropped from the S&P 100 and its share price has dropped to about a 10th of its peak in 2021. She got kicked out of top class and dropped to the bottom set.

I used to love Nike. As a grown-up performance psychiatrist I want to understand what happened. Come with me to look at things that come upstream of the balance sheet: her attentions, relationships and beliefs, and how they were situated, violated or broken. Nike somehow stopped seeing and hearing the people that actually made her a goddess.

She gave up on her own beliefs. Nike’s consumer direct acceleration strategy, built with McKinsey, replaced specialist sport categories (running, basketball, football and so on) with generic buckets — men, women, kids. Seasoned category leaders and designers were let go or sidelined. A workforce that sees its most experienced members dismissed doesn’t become “leaner”; it becomes anxious and less willing to engage. The psychological conditions for risk-taking evaporate when people learn that showing talent gets you fired.

Nike’s consumer direct acceleration strategy, built with McKinsey, replaced specialist sport categories (running, basketball, football and so on) with generic buckets — men, women, kids. Seasoned category leaders and designers were let go or sidelined. A workforce that sees its most experienced members dismissed doesn’t become “leaner”; it becomes anxious and less willing to engage. The psychological conditions for risk-taking evaporate when people learn that showing talent gets you fired. She stopped inspiring her followers to believe in her too. Marketing spend shifted from long campaigns that built aspiration towards “data-driven” click-based performance advertising.

Marketing spend shifted from long campaigns that built aspiration towards “data-driven” click-based performance advertising. She cut ties with the other gods. Longstanding wholesale partners were starved of stock to funnel customers onto Nike’s own app and website. Nike cut off the people who surrounded her, becoming blind to their sight and deaf to their words. Then she limped along for years wondering what went wrong. It’s remarkable how that happens to people too.

Each move had a spreadsheet logic, but together they produced a company that had optimised itself out of the things people actually rated. Put simply, Nike forgot who she was and why she was loved. The failure here is a specific and recurring blind spot in data-led transformation: the tendency to measure what is countable and mistakenly believe that it is what counts.

Nike’s old designers could have told you what I as a 15-year-old in Harare aspired to look like. These people would also spend months researching what a marathon runner’s foot actually needs to feel. No dashboard captured that, so maybe Nike and McKinsey failed to value it. The warning remains salient. Our biases towards data-driven decisions, de rigueur in AI-speak these days, will demolish our business at a stroke if we neglect the human data side.

This kid from Harare is now a doctor. Does he have treatments to offer to the ailing goddess? I do. Principles of upper-tier performance, which I shall couch in African business values. They have value far beyond being tokenistic mentions in a slide deck:

Sawubona — being truly seen. Lost at both ends of the business, consumers were reduced to demographic segments for retargeting, and craftspeople were reduced to headcount.

being truly seen. Lost at both ends of the business, consumers were reduced to demographic segments for retargeting, and craftspeople were reduced to headcount. Isithunzi — respect for the future and for those who will inherit it. Data-driven performance marketing harvests demand; it doesn’t create it. I bought my first Nikes as soon as I could afford them, working at a clothes shop in the UK when I was at university. Back then I couldn’t have told you why I aspired to the brand so much. Now I know it was its sustained, emotionally resonant storytelling, reaching people even in countries where they weren’t sold. Turning that power into clickable ads demoted the myth into a commodity, and commodities compete on price. Not the food of gods.

respect for the future and for those who will inherit it. Data-driven performance marketing harvests demand; it doesn’t create it. I bought my first Nikes as soon as I could afford them, working at a clothes shop in the UK when I was at university. Back then I couldn’t have told you why I aspired to the brand so much. Now I know it was its sustained, emotionally resonant storytelling, reaching people even in countries where they weren’t sold. Turning that power into clickable ads demoted the myth into a commodity, and commodities compete on price. Not the food of gods. Indaba — the practice of open dialogue until consensus is genuinely reached. My brother worked as an accountant for JD Sports, a major Nike retailer, in Covid days. I remember him telling me that Nike was starving them of stock. Nike spoke neither to the workforce nor the wholesale partners. These partners experienced the change as something done to them.

Nike has tried to regain her form of late. Under CEO Elliott Hill it has rebuilt its sport categories and wholesale relationships and put craft-led product innovation back at the centre. Sawubona or indaba probably mean nothing to Hill, but he does describe them — standing to the people who hold the value above cost and restoring genuine dialogue with wholesale partners.

The price is still being paid in lost market share to specialist, human-centric brands. I have just bought a pair of Hokas. I don’t really run seriously, but they make me feel serious, even at 51. The lesson is costly — Nike will not forget quickly that belonging and connectedness are more responsible for performance than blinkered data.

Hard data is not dangerous, but pursuing it above instincts and senses is. In medicine, we have a saying that holds true on the ward: treat the patient, not the lab result. If things are not clear, never make big decisions based just on what the machines say above what you as a human being know to be eminently possible. Human perceptions, beliefs and relationships are the hardest data of all.

Spreadsheets can tell you where the shoes go, but let them never make you forget why anyone puts them on to begin with. Even a kid in Harare could have told Nike that.

• Dr Harris is a psychiatrist specialising in mental health performance and Islamic psychology.

Business Day