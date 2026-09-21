FRED ARENDSE | What giving junior mining a voice achieved in three years

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On September 12 2023 a new chapter was written in South Africa’s mining industry at the JSE. That chapter brought into sharper focus the urgency for the junior mining and exploration sectors to provide a way forward to expand the country’s critical minerals discovery and production capability.

The launch of the Junior Mining Council (JMC) marked more than the birth of another industry body. The environment remains extremely tough for juniors, with the regulatory environment being one of the biggest challenges. Undoubtedly, junior and emerging miners needed a stronger, collective voice in the national mining conversation.

We have embraced the definition of junior miners as emerging mining companies with a market capitalisation of up to R500m. The junior mining sector is not a peripheral part of the industry. It is where much of tomorrow’s exploration, new discoveries and future mining investment can begin.

Three years later it is therefore fair to ask: what have we achieved and what have we successfully advocated for? We created a council to represent junior miners in the mainstream economy, unite emerging miners behind a common purpose and advocate for policies that enable them to grow. That voice has increasingly been heard in the government, parliament, mining indabas, business and the media. From having a voice to influencing the agenda — that has been our point of departure.

In May last year the department of mineral & petroleum resources published a bill to reform South Africa’s mining laws, proposing major changes to the existing Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act of 2002. This is precisely the kind of policy process in which the voice and lived experiences of junior miners must be heard.

Other challenges include access to finance, slow licensing processes, infrastructure constraints, electricity costs, logistics, regulatory uncertainty and limited market access. Junior miners do not want special treatment. They want an enabling environment in which legitimate businesses can compete, grow and create jobs.

We have had direct engagement with the government and parliament. In September 2024 the council participated in the portfolio committee on mineral & petroleum resources’ stakeholder engagement process, presenting the realities facing junior and small-scale miners.

For too long mining policy discussions have often been dominated by the largest players. Junior miners must have a seat at the table because many of tomorrow’s mines will come from today’s exploration and development companies.

Exploration funding

One of the most important developments during this period was the establishment of the R400m Junior Mining Exploration Fund, which supports junior mining enterprises in exploration, addressing one of the sector’s biggest structural problems: exploration is expensive, risky and difficult to finance.

We welcomed this development because exploration is the foundation of future mining. But we must also be honest: R400m is a beginning, not the end of the conversation. South Africa needs a much deeper pool of exploration capital if we are serious about replacing ageing mines with new discoveries. The principle is simple: if we stop exploring today, we will have fewer mines tomorrow.

Perhaps one of the most important battles for the next phase of our work is regulatory reform. South Africa cannot successfully fight illegal mining while legitimate mining remains unnecessarily difficult to establish. We have welcomed the rollout of the digital mining cadastre because transparency around mineral rights and applications is essential for investor confidence. But launching a cadastre is not enough. Its success must ultimately be measured by whether it reduces licensing backlogs and makes the regulatory system work more efficiently.

The principle should be straightforward: it must be easier to mine legally than illegally. This does not mean relaxing environmental, safety or governance requirements. It means eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy while maintaining strong standards.

Illegal mining

From the onset we recognised that illegal mining could not simply be treated as a policing problem. The council has supported decisive law enforcement action against illegal mining syndicates, including Operation Prosper. We are on record emphasising this point: arrests alone will not solve the problem.

The criminal networks financing and organising illegal mining must be dismantled. Abandoned, derelict and ownerless mines must be rehabilitated and secured. Our message remains consistent: deal with the syndicates, fix the regulatory system and address the abandoned mine legacy.

On mining safety, the tragedies at Lily Mine, Ekapa and elsewhere remind us that economic growth cannot come at the expense of human life. For junior miners this is particularly important. Smaller companies must have access to the knowledge, skills and systems necessary to operate safely and responsibly.

Our theme for the future is clear: tomorrow’s mines start today. A mine does not begin when the first tonne of ore comes out of the ground. It begins with geological information, exploration, risk-taking entrepreneurs and investors prepared to finance uncertainty. Often, it begins with a junior miner. This is why junior mining must be at the centre of South Africa’s industrial future.

But there are two races: securing minerals and securing the industries built around them. South Africa must compete in both. Three years after that September morning at the JSE, the JMC can look back with pride but not complacency. Advocacy is not an end in itself. The real test is whether these interventions translate into more exploration, new mines, investment, jobs, exports and meaningful economic participation.

Our responsibility now is to ensure that the louder voice of junior mining does not become merely a voice of complaint but one that continues to shape the national dialogue and influence the decisions that will determine South Africa’s mining future.

• Arendse is president of the Junior Mining Council.