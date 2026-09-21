GEOFF WILMOT | You cannot sell a business that only you can run

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In private businesses, succession is often treated as a governance issue. In a sale process, however, it becomes a valuation input, writes Geoff Wilmot of RMB Corvest.

Most business owners who decide to sell have done the obvious work. The numbers are in order, the market has been read reasonably well, the advisers are appointed.

Too often the process then either disappoints or succeeds on terms the owner never intended to accept.

About the author: Geoff Wilmot is an executive at RMB Corvest, a leading private equity firm providing on-balance-sheet funding for management buy-outs and buy-ins, leveraged transactions, growth capital and funded BEE deals. (RMB Corvest)

The explanation is seldom in the financials. Often it sits with the question of who, apart from the owner, can actually run the business.

That is the question the team at one of South Africa’s leading private equity firms, RMB Corvest, keep returning to as investors: Can the business be separated from its owner?

Not because the owner is going anywhere. The firm’s view of value rests on whether earnings are repeatable, and earnings are only as repeatable as the people producing them.

Succession, in that sense, is not a governance matter to be attended to in due course. It is an input into the valuation of the business.

Why succession planning gets deferred

Business owners generally do not disagree that succession matters. In RMB Corvest’s experience the problem is less conceptual than it is practical, and the difficulty can be broken down into two distinct aspects.

The first is a trade-off. Building a second layer of leadership carries an immediate financial cost, and for someone running a business day to day it competes directly with chasing revenue and protecting margin.

The second is that finding the right people is difficult. Most owners have built their business with people they know, and a senior external appointment is a decision they rarely get to practise. It is infrequent, consequential and expensive to get wrong, so it tends to be deferred rather than risked.

Ironically, between the trade-off and the difficulty, the businesses that most need succession are usually those least equipped to build it. Succession risk is thus allowed to remain in the background. However, when an owner comes to exit their business, this risk can drive outcomes.

Three scenarios tend to follow:

A process can fail outright, with buyers concluding there is too much dependency on one or two people and withdrawing rather than pricing it; It can complete at a valuation that is not optimised, because the risk gets priced in regardless; or It can complete at an acceptable headline number on terms that keep the owner more or less where they were: deferred consideration, an earn-out, a longer lock-in.

When succession risk reaches the deal table

These outcomes can be pre-empted, but succession planning cannot be rushed. A successor needs to have owned real decisions through at least one full cycle, including something going wrong, before a buyer will fully credit them.

Anything less than three years tends to look cosmetic, and buyers can tell the difference between a team built over time and one assembled ahead of a transaction.

This is where we think the conventional framing goes wrong. At the point of a transaction the question is not whether an owner remains exposed to the business, because in most mid-market deals they will.

The question is whether that exposure is a penalty or a participation.

An earn-out is a risk transfer mechanism: it protects the buyer against the succession gap, and it leaves the owner exposed to the downside on value they believed they had already sold.

A retained stake does the opposite. It keeps the owner in the upside of something both parties are building, over a defined period and against an agreed plan.

The two look similar on paper, but for the owner the risk and the return run in opposite directions.

Structuring around the risk

RMB Corvest would rather structure for this risk than rely on price alone. That is not the same as being indifferent to it.

In practice it means taking a significant minority stake, with the owner remaining materially invested and therefore aligned with the firm on building the next generation of leadership.

There are numerous examples of this approach in practice, where RMB Corvest’s investment created liquidity for the founder while a management team who had been employees rather than shareholders took the business forward as owners.

It also means the firm taking responsibility for identifying and preparing the owner’s eventual successor, rather than leaving this with the business itself.

The best outcome is to have done the work around succession risk early enough that it is nobody else’s problem to solve

Part of that is process design, including what the role genuinely requires, how a candidate is tested and over what period, and how ownership and incentives need to look for the right person to take the job at all.

The rest is the search for that person. Much of RMB Corvest’s network, built over three decades in the South African mid-market, consists of people who have run businesses of this kind, so it can often reach candidates a conventional process would not.

The firm currently has two individuals running businesses it has backed in earlier ventures, which is a quality of track record no CV or reference check will give an owner.

What makes that workable is how RMB Corvest is funded. It invests off RMB’s balance sheet rather than from a fixed-life fund, so a three- to five-year leadership build is something it can back rather than discount. A buyer working to a fund life generally cannot, and manages the same risk with price instead.

For an owner wondering where they stand, the firm finds an honest appraisal of these three questions to be helpful:

Can you take yourself out of the business for a defined period? Which revenue and supplier relationships sit with you personally rather than with the business? And is anyone on your team accountable for a profit line, rather than responsible for a function?

While simple, the answers to these are often more instructive than any governance-driven succession plan.

The principles at play here can appear obvious. However, it is the practicalities rather than the principles that seem to bite.

The best outcome is to have done the work around succession risk early enough that it is nobody else’s problem to solve. Failing that, find an investor who will structure around it and build it with you.

The alternative is to be penalised on the valuation offered, on the terms offered, or worst of all, with no deal at all.

This article was sponsored by RMB Corvest, a subsidiary of Firstrand Limited.