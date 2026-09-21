GHALEB CACHALIA | Lessons from South Korea on rent-seeking and growth

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Samsung executive chair Lee Jae-yong. Lee was jailed in 2017 after being convicted of bribery, embezzlement and concealment of criminal proceeds, before being pardoned in 2022. Picture:

As South Africa heads into local government elections in November political power is once again being fought over as an end in itself. Whether victory will result in redirection towards export discipline or productive investment remains to be seen. While the usual diagnosis of what ails this contest is corruption, that may be asking the wrong question.

A comparison of South Korea and Ghana offers a useful lens. At independence their incomes were comparable. Now, South Korea’s GDP per capita is more than $36,000; Ghana’s is $3,300.

Yet South Korea was hardly corruption-free during its development. Under Park Chung-hee politically connected conglomerates received subsidised credit and protection in exchange for loyalty and kickbacks. No country has, in fact, industrialised cleanly.

Gilded Age America ran on machine politics and railroad land grabs; Britain sold parliamentary seats well into the 19th century. Corruption is closer to a default feature of early industrialisation than a peculiarity of the postcolonial world.

The difference was what those rents were expected to produce. South Korea’s state demanded exports and international competitiveness. Rent-seeking was connected to production.

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Political economist Mushtaq Khan sees corruption differently. The difference sits between rents attached to productive activity and rents that reward political control — from Mobutu Sese Seko’s plunder of Zaire to Nigeria’s paradox of plenty.

Where political power controls resources, it can become more profitable to capture the state than to build an economy. Where survival depends on exporting manufactured goods, the calculation changes because competitiveness generates the revenue political power itself depends on.

South Africa presents an uncomfortable variation. Extraction here has run through the following channels for more than a century, largely without needing to compete with each other:

Corporate and familial: mineral rights on the Witwatersrand and in Kimberley were consolidated into vertically integrated houses, whose ownership structures kept the benefit concentrated within a small number of families across generations.

The state: pass laws and the migrant labour system existed to manufacture cheap, controllable mine labour, while gold and diamond exports filled a fiscus that funded apartheid’s administrative and security apparatus. Each channel depended on the other continuing.

South Africa was no agrarian economy lacking state capacity in 1994. Apartheid had built a sophisticated bureaucracy, capital markets, infrastructure and an industrial base ― brutally, for the benefit of a racial minority, but real institutional capacity nonetheless. Nor was South Africa simply an oil-state resource curse.

Still, political access became more attractive to rents than productive investment. The Zondo commission’s account of state capture showed how procurement, appointments and state-owned enterprises were redirected towards a new, politically connected network. The architecture changed hands; the underlying temptation, refined over a century of apartheid-era extraction, did not.

South Africa certainly needs stronger institutions, prosecution and accountability. Its present corruption perception index score of 41, below the global average of 43, is hardly reassuring. But enforcement alone cannot answer the more fundamental question: what does political power pay you to do?

An exclusive focus on fighting corruption misses the deeper problem. South Africa needs stronger institutions, prosecution and accountability, but enforcement alone cannot answer the more fundamental question.

If it pays you to control tenders, licences and state companies, people will compete for political power for control. If it pays you to build competitive firms, increase exports, employ people and invest capital, political incentives begin to change.

That is the uncomfortable lesson of the Asian developmental experience. The objective was not to eliminate rent-seeking before development could begin but to discipline rents so that they served development.

The question is not who will control the state, but what will those who control it make it profitable to do? Until that changes, we should not be surprised when political power remains an end in itself and economic development the casualty.

• Cachalia, a business person and management consultant, is a former DA MP and public enterprises spokesperson and chaired De Beers Namibia.

Business Day