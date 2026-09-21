IAN JACOBSBERG | Omissions alone may not break franchise pacts

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While a technical omission may not automatically invalidate a franchise agreement, significant nondisclosure that influences a person’s decision to enter into a franchise could have far more serious consequences that one might initially imagine, the writer says. Picture:

What happens if a franchise agreement does not include everything required by the Consumer Protection Act? Does that automatically make the agreement invalid and give one of the parties the right to walk away?

While the act sets out detailed requirements for what franchise agreements must contain, South African courts have until now stopped short of saying that failing to meet those requirements necessarily makes an agreement void or gives either party an automatic right to cancel it.

For example, in Steynberg v Tammy Taylor Nails Franchising the court noted that the franchisee had raised the argument that the franchise agreement was null and void as the requirements of the Consumer Protection Act had not been complied with. However, in the end it did not rule on the point because it found that the agreement was null and void for other reasons.

In another recent judgment, published on February 5, The Lemon Tree & Others v Shift Espresso Bar Holdings, the Western Cape High Court was again asked to deal with an argument that the franchise agreement between the parties was “unenforceable for noncompliance with the Consumer Protection Act and thus void or voidable”. In that case the court took a step towards ruling on the issue but stopped short of an unequivocal pronouncement.

In The Lemon Tree case the court did not directly decide the issue by examining the wording of the franchise agreement itself. Instead, it referred to an earlier 2008 judgment involving a contract that did not comply with regulations under the Petroleum Products Act.

The principle from that case was an important one: simply because an agreement does not comply with a legal requirement does not automatically mean the entire agreement is invalid. For that to be the case the legislation would generally need to make this consequence clear, or invalidity would need to be necessary to achieve the purpose of the law.

The court then turned to the common law principles about misrepresentation. In simple terms, a person may be entitled to cancel a contract if they were persuaded to enter into it because the other party misrepresented or failed to disclose an important fact.

The principle from that case was an important one: simply because an agreement does not comply with a legal requirement does not automatically mean the entire agreement is invalid. For that to be the case the legislation would generally need to make this consequence clear, or invalidity would need to be necessary to achieve the purpose of the law.

However, the information in question must have been significant enough to influence the decision to enter into the agreement. A minor omission or misrepresentation that would not have affected that decision would generally not be enough to justify cancelling the contract.

While the court in The Lemon Tree case stopped short of saying definitively whether leaving Consumer Protection Act-required information out of a franchise agreement makes that agreement invalid or open to cancellation, its reasoning provides some useful guidance. The judgment suggests that an omission alone may not be enough.

Rather, the missing information would need to be significant and to have influenced the affected party’s decision to enter into the agreement in the first place. Not every failure to comply with the act will thus necessarily undo a franchise agreement.

For franchisors the judgment should not be seen as a reason to take Consumer Protection Act compliance any less seriously. Franchise agreements should still be carefully drafted to include all prescribed information and meet the requirements of the act. For prospective franchisees it is equally important to understand the agreement fully before signing and to raise any missing or unclear information upfront.

The broader lesson is that while a technical omission may not automatically invalidate an agreement, significant nondisclosure that influences a person’s decision to enter into a franchise could have far more serious consequences that one might initially imagine.

• Jacobsberg is an attorney at Fluxmans Attorneys.

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