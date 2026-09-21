LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Demonstrators protest against a law that allowed the re-election of El Salvador president Nayib Bukele in 2024. A letter writer says while some of his methods in tackling gangsterism have raised concerns, the dramatic reduction in homicides and gang violence in El Salvador, and the resulting improvement in daily life for citizens, demonstrate what can happen when the state concentrates its resources and acts decisively against criminality. Picture:

SA needs more than just another commission to address serious crime

The Madlanga commission is doing important work. Allegations of corruption, criminality and political interference within our criminal justice system deserve to be exposed and investigated.

But as I write this Gauteng confronts the disturbing discovery of nine murdered women in Ekurhuleni, the Western Cape continues to grapple with gang violence and related killings, and communities across the country contend daily with crime and lawlessness, South Africans are entitled to ask a simpler question: what will actually change on the ground?

We have become remarkably good at commissions of inquiry. We appoint respected judges, hear extraordinary testimony and spend months transfixed by revelations about the dysfunction of the state. Reports and recommendations follow, but prosecutions and meaningful change often seem painfully slow.

The arms deal and state capture commissions, despite years of hearings and sensational revelations, are sobering reminders of the gap that can remain between investigating wrongdoing and achieving visible accountability along with meaningful change for ordinary citizens. The problem is our tendency to treat investigation as a substitute for action.

There is a lesson in President Nayib Bukele’s controversial response to gangsterism in El Salvador. Some of his methods have raised concerns about mass detention and due process and should not simply be replicated here. But the dramatic reduction in homicides and gang violence, and the resulting improvement in daily life for citizens, demonstrate what can happen when the state concentrates its resources and acts decisively against criminality.

South Africa needs that urgency — within the constitution and rule of law. Why not run a major operational offensive alongside the Madlanga commission? Increase visible policing in crime hotspots. Adopt zero tolerance for drunk driving, dangerous speeding, vandalism and other everyday lawlessness. Run stings to curb bribery of law enforcement.

Target extortion, corruption and organised crime in communities. Follow suspicious money flows. And better leverage our extensive private security industry to complement public law enforcement. Then publish the results: arrests, prosecutions, convictions, assets recovered and reductions in crime.

The president does not have to choose between investigation and action. We can do both. Let the commission expose the networks and institutional failures. But while lawyers question witnesses, put police, investigators and prosecutors on the ground dismantling them.

South Africans will ultimately judge the fight against crime and corruption not by what they watch on television, but by what changes when the cameras are switched off.

Floyd Munetsi

Johannesburg

World Bank expert urges radical reforms to protect SA’s justice system

The intrepid evidence leaders at the Madlanga commission have excelled yet again, this time by securing the report and evidence of the World Bank’s resident guru on vetting criminal justice administration officials and on money laundering, Laura Pop.

Pop has wide experience gathered over 17 years while studying and addressing organised crime and the corruption of officialdom in various countries in Eastern Europe, South Asia and in the recent history of Kenya after it used the South African constitution as a precedent for reforming its own legal order.

If the thrust of the evidence given by Pop to the commission on September 16 finds its way into the recommendations of the commission, the ability of our state to withstand the ravages of the takeover of control of the criminal justice administration (police, prosecutors and judges) by nefarious operators will be considerably improved. The commissioners were served a veritable smorgasbord of strategies to stamp out the creeping criminalisation of the anti-corruption machinery of state, which has informed the culture of corruption with impunity presently abroad in the land.

Getting the recommendations right and ensuring their implementation are the most direct way in which to preserve the rule of law in South Africa, a central goal of the commission.

Careful financial vetting of both incumbents and candidates for positions in the judiciary and in the anti-corruption machinery of state will be central to the task of improving integrity, accountability and productivity in these important aspects of governance. Lifestyle audits, examination of finances of candidates and even lie-detector testing are all tools available to the state if the necessary political will to clean up its act on the anti-corruption front can be mustered.

Treating the evidence pouring out at the commission as “uncomfortable truths about the criminal justice administration”, as ANC MP Xola Nqola is wont to do, downplays the threat posed to life as we know it in South Africa. An existential threat is evident from any proper conspectus of that evidence; certainly, the economic doldrums endured for far too long will only dissipate if the radical reforms suggested in the evidence of Pop materialise from the adoption and implementation of suitably pertinent recommendations by the commission.

A new Chapter Nine anti-corruption body would be a good start.

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now

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