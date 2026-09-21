MASEDI TLHONG | Energy transition is locking townships out of the market

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Left entirely to the open market the influx of private energy capital will widen the rural-urban and corporate-informal economic divides, the writer says. Picture:

When the Competition Commission released its 2026 Rural and Township Economy Report the headlines focused on a familiar litany of structural woes ranging from asymmetric procurement networks and the decline of local dealers to the stark reality that up to 53% of rural and 39% of metro township households survive on less than R3,500 a month.

Yet beneath these retail-focused statistics lies an insidious structural crisis that the commission’s data exposes: that the energy transition is widening South Africa’s spatial and economic divide. As billions in private capital build a new electricity market a dangerous, bifurcated energy economy is taking root.

Corporate South Africa is escaping the state’s utility crisis, while informal traders and local township manufacturers are being left behind as they are trapped in a high-cost, decaying public infrastructure network.

To fulfil its mandate, the commission should consider treating energy infrastructure as the ultimate barrier of market entry. Its baseline data exposes a stark structural divergence between corporate actors and independent township traders.

To hedge against escalating electricity tariffs, which macroeconomic indicators place at a brutal 8.1% year on year, national retail chains and mall developers are investing aggressively in private energy. Major township malls and anchor tenants secure predictable, lower operating costs via rooftop solar and private power purchase agreements.

Conversely, township entrepreneurs face a different reality. The commission notes that business activity in these historically underserved areas remains heavily dominated by independent (39.8%) and informal (59.9%) micro-enterprises.

While the commission did not make this finding, the conclusion is irresistible that these survivalist businesses rely purely on localised municipal supply lines and absorb the direct brunt of runaway tariff hikes and persistent grid failures, compressing their margins.

This divergence is driven by systemic infrastructure failures at the local government level. For a township enterprise to formalise, scale or benefit from the liberalised energy market created by the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, it requires a functional local network.

Local municipalities constantly fail to upgrade, secure and maintain local substations and distribution transformers. These localised bottlenecks mean even if a township micromanufacturer wanted to procure cheaper, wheeled private power or install its own small-scale embedded generation system, the physical grid cannot support it.

For a township enterprise to formalise, scale or benefit from the liberalised energy market created by the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, it requires a functional local network.

This failure aptly fits under section 8(1)(c) of the Competition Act as an exclusionary act — defined as an act that impedes or prevents a firm from entering into or expanding within a market. In a modern economy a crumbling substation serves as a highly effective exclusionary mechanism. By failing to provide adequate grid capacity electricity distributors commit a structural exclusionary act that deprives historically disadvantaged persons of market access, trapping them in low-productivity survivalist cycles simply because they lack the basic power required to scale.

While the commission cannot fix municipal infrastructure directly it holds substantial leverage over the private capital reshaping the energy landscape. The 2026 Rural and Township Economy Report must serve as an empirical baseline for the commission to radically redesign the enforcement of section 12A (3) public interest mandates in merger control.

The commission should consider using its merger evaluation powers to demand that, for instance, the components, maintenance and civil works of private renewable projects are sourced from township-based suppliers.

Large-scale deployment should include ringfenced equity or revenue sharing models for the local communities and townships they bypass, as well as mandating that capital flowing into private grids directly finances the transformation of historically disadvantaged person-owned enterprises.

Furthermore, private developers should be required to fund local substation upgrades or establish localised microgrids for informal business clusters as a condition for merger approvals.

Left entirely to the open market the influx of private energy capital will widen the rural-urban and corporate-informal economic divides. Without deliberate regulatory intervention the clean energy transition will enrich independent power producers and corporate consumers while leaving township economies in the dark.

The commission must use its powers to ensure the energy transition and economic inclusion move forward together.

• Tlhong is director: corporate commercial at TGR Attorneys.

Business Day