ALAN TURNLEY-JONES | Human-orchestrated AI: why emerging markets need a smarter model of oversight

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Emerging markets should not simply inherit oversight models developed elsewhere, the writer says. We have an opportunity to apply global responsible AI principles in ways that reflect our own economic, cultural and regulatory realities. (Graphic: 123RF/Thodonal)

The debate about AI in enterprise strategy is often trapped in a false binary: machine autonomy or human control. Either we allow AI systems to operate independently, or we insist that people remain firmly “in the loop”. In my experience that framing is already becoming obsolete.

As AI becomes more autonomous the real question for business leaders is where human judgment matters most. What should machines be allowed to do independently? What should trigger human intervention? And who remains accountable for the outcome?

This is what I mean by human-orchestrated AI: machines operating at speed and scale while people set the objectives, boundaries and accountability in which they operate. For emerging markets across the Middle East and Africa, getting this balance right matters enormously.

AI has the potential to address constraints regarding skills, service delivery, financial inclusion, productivity and access to expertise. We should not slow adoption simply because the technology introduces risk. However, deploying AI first and asking governance questions later creates its own risks; the better approach is risk based.

A useful principle for leaders is simple: the greater the consequence, the greater the required human oversight. That creates the following practical levels of decision-making:

Low consequence → automate;

Material consequence → supervise/escalate; and

High consequence → human decision/accountability.

At the lowest level are routine, low-consequence and easily reversible decisions. These are where organisations can give AI greater autonomy and automate with confidence.

The next level involves decisions with material consequences, where AI can still do much of the work, but appropriate human supervision, thresholds and escalation mechanisms need to be built into the process.

At the highest level are decisions that could affect someone’s finances, employment, healthcare, safety, legal rights or access to essential services. Here, AI may inform or support the decision, but human judgment and accountability should remain decisive.

Think about the difference between an AI system categorising an internal document and one influencing whether someone receives credit, is shortlisted for a job or receives a healthcare recommendation. The technology may be the same, but the consequences are not and the oversight model should reflect that.

At scale, requiring a person to approve every AI output creates bottlenecks and undermines much of the value of automation. The human role is increasingly to design the loop ― to establish the thresholds that determine when AI can act independently and when human judgment must take over. However, for emerging markets human orchestration has another critical role: providing context.

AI systems are shaped by the data and assumptions on which they are built. Yet the languages, cultures, informal economies, socioeconomic conditions and customer behaviours found across emerging markets may not be adequately represented in global datasets.

The quality of the underlying data matters just as much. Human oversight cannot compensate for poor information. Organisations need to understand what data their AI systems use, whether it is representative, whether they have the right to use it, and whether it introduces bias. In emerging markets, where the quality and availability of data can vary considerably, these questions should be addressed from the outset.

Anyone who has worked across markets in our region knows that apparently sensible global assumptions can look quite different when they encounter local reality. That is not an argument against global AI, rather one for combining global capability with local intelligence.

When AI influences decisions about credit, insurance, recruitment, healthcare or access to public services, local experts should be able to recognise when a system has missed a linguistic or cultural nuance, misunderstood customer behaviour or relied on assumptions that do not translate well across markets.

Emerging markets therefore should not simply inherit oversight models developed elsewhere. We have an opportunity to apply global responsible AI principles in ways that reflect our own economic, cultural and regulatory realities.

There is one principle though, that should apply everywhere: accountability cannot be delegated to an algorithm. As AI becomes more autonomous organisations need clear answers to basic questions. Who authorised the system to act? Who set its boundaries? Who monitors it? Who can stop it? And who is responsible if something goes wrong?

This is why I do not see responsible AI as a brake on innovation. In fact, good governance can do the opposite. Clear expectations about accountability, fairness, privacy, transparency and integrity give organisations greater confidence about the boundaries in which they can innovate.

Emerging markets do not have to choose between rapid AI adoption and responsible AI adoption. We need to become more deliberate about where machines should have autonomy, where human judgment remains essential and how accountability connects the two.

• Turnley-Jones is CEO of NTT Data Middle East and Africa.

Business Day