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In mid-July 2025 41 AI researchers from the major US AI companies and security research institutions published a paper, “Chain of Thought Monitorability: a New and Fragile Opportunity for AI Safety”, lauding how “chain of thought” (CoT) monitoring provides an invaluable safeguard against AI misbehaviour.

CoT reasoning had emerged when AI companies began tweaking large language models to become reasoning models. Serendipitously, CoT also allowed developers to watch reasoning as it occurred. But that this emerged serendipitously is why it could be lost by different architectures. Hence, the writers recommended “that frontier model developers consider the impact of development decisions on CoT monitorability”.

That was a gentle way of saying it would be highly dangerous to surrender this boon of AI architecture. That so many researchers combined to publish this paper indicates their fear that this fragile safety would be abandoned.

Only a year later their fears are being confirmed. In particular, OpenAI appears to be supporting an architecture for its new Astra models that only requires reporting of CoTs intermittently (equivalent by some measures to about 30 minutes of human calculation).

What this architecture does is take an interim output and loop it back through the transformer several times before an output is generated as a “token” that can be read in a CoT. Many experts fear this architecture makes CoT far harder to see, though by definition it is impossible to be sure since hidden reasoning would be placed further inside the “black box” of AI consciousness that CoT monitoring briefly illuminated. That it becomes impossible to know is precisely the attraction, by a few, and the danger for the rest of us.

To understand its context: AI companies are torn in that many, including major CEOs, are deeply worried about safety, but AI companies are also trying to navigate shareholder and government demands. Because governments are becoming more aware, the danger here is likely to be shareholder interests and since we cannot look inside the minds of key decisionmakers, some speculation is required.

On September 8 OpenAI postponed its planned trillion-dollar initial public offering (IPO), likely to be the largest yet, due to concerns about AI safety. The major culprit was the Hugging Face incident, in which more than 700 AI models formed a secret community and worked together to break out of their sandbox inside OpenAI and hack another company.

Worst was that the hack was not discovered by OpenAI: Hugging Face announced it was hacked by unknown entities with government-level capability, and inspection of their CoT required OpenAI to admit its own models were the culprits.

It is thus perhaps not coincidental that this new architecture should allow for a loophole that potentially removes insight into model reasoning (nor that OpenAI should declare this new model its “most aligned yet”). If one does not know, one does not have to disclose and no IPO profit by private investors will be imperiled.

If it appears that the safety of all would be compromised by just a few key decisionmakers seeking to protect a few more billion dollars, that is a fair concern. After all, those who earn billions could build bunkers to protect themselves, so it’s worth the risk. US and Chinese officials met at the weekend as a prelude to a planned meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, later this week, to discuss creating a communication channel for AI concerns, which is just as well ― they are running out of time to protect themselves and everybody else.

The danger of hiding CoTs is that misaligned AIs need just a few steps to become dangerous, and once their activities are hidden these can occur without anyone knowing. They simply need to establish external versions of themselves, whether copied unknowingly onto other people’s hard drives, for example, or hidden in the giant volumes of data passing through data centres.

These persistent models need to be able to access sufficient resources to become recursively self-improving (for example, by maintaining relations to models inside OpenAI). When that occurs in the absence of oversight, recursive self-improvement will occur without anyone knowing. At the limit, it will only become apparent that this all occurred when it is too late.

Governments will have generated machines far more intelligent and capable than governments themselves, which will likely make governments an enemy (given the present situation, which is sadly not well understood, our research indicates it will happen that way). For starters, governments have, over the past decades, realised just how powerful cyberwarfare can be and they will now become the targets of cyberwarfare by a far more capable adversary.

Clearly, governments need to intervene urgently to adjudicate these sorts of matters and begin to regulate them, then engage with each other to regulate and police this deployment globally. Right? Well, no. To start, disguising CoT will almost certainly be presented as beneficial. For example, the extra looping in Astra’s “recurrence” component may be deemed a way to increase model performance without extra compute, allowing bigger models and greater competitive advantage with less need for politically unpopular data centres.

All of this will be relevant because China is doing more with fewer chips and building bigger data centres. US advantage is maintained by the biggest and most capable models, and presented like that it will be tempting to not insist that architectures protect CoT monitorability. The US will need sound decision frameworks and threat reweighting.

And external co-operation? Not coincidentally, the New York Times reported last week that China’s intelligence agencies had declared the US’s frontier models more of a danger, moving co-operation further away. To be sure, the Trump administration needs to revise who it views as the greatest threat, because it is reportedly of the mistaken view that it needs to “beat” China in AI.

If a superintelligent AI is generated neither government will win, because all governments will be subjugated. Relatedly, the US and China have reportedly been unwilling to develop frameworks because neither was able to trust the other would keep its terms. But it is becoming recognised that it’s in no-one’s interest to develop uncontrollable models. As with nuclear bombs, one can trust these limits will be kept to.

So there is a confluence of interests here, and intervention can, in practice, happen (if actors are not too late to do so). The mutual “enemy” of the US government in its national security bloc, and China, is not each other or misaligned AIs, but a few shareholders or executives who ― consciously or not ― would insist on risky action to protect profits.

Of course, intervening now would only solve today’s problem. Neither AI misalignment nor pressures to maximise profit will go away, so permanent working groups will be required. But if governments do intervene they should do so by practical constraint; regulation can catch up later.

Even effective regulation will not mean the danger will be containable. Both superpowers are committed to an AI-boosted future and there is little understanding of how to mitigate risk. But doing so will buy time to reframe.

If governments do not act, though, what will be produced is a far greater adversary than anyone faced yet. Governments will have only themselves to blame for the results, as everybody else blames them too.

• Galetti is a research associate in the department of philosophy at the University of Johannesburg.

Business Day