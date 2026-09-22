DUMA GQUBULE | Ramaphosa’s gender-based violence pledges remain unfulfilled

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Uyinene's mother Nomangwane Mrwetyana leads the walk together with former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Annual Commemorative Walk at Beacon Bay Country Club. Picture: ALAN EASON

Once again, the government has failed South African women at all levels. On August 24 2019 the country was shocked by the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

On September 18, after weeks of national outrage, President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a performative joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

He said cabinet had resolved to direct R1.1bn in additional funding “during this financial year” towards addressing GBVF, and that the government had developed an emergency action plan that would be implemented in six months.

In parliament on October 31 2019 he pledged an additional R500m to the cause. In August 2018 thousands of women had marched to the Union Buildings under the banner of the Totalshutdown movement.

In November of that year Ramaphosa convened a GBVF summit. It set up an interim steering committee to develop a national strategic plan on GBVF and establish a GBVF council to implement the plan. In 2019 the cabinet adopted a gender-responsive budgeting framework.

In 2021 Ramaphosa announced the launch of a private sector-led GBVF fund. In November last year the government classified GBVF as a national disaster. In 2022 I asked the presidency what had happened to the R1.6bn allocation, and it started looking for the evidence after my request.

Months later I was sent a nonsensical spreadsheet showing that the police had spent R224m buying cars and cellphones, presumably to fight GBVF. Three reports by the Commission for Gender Equality, the Budget Justice Coalition and Wise4Africa found no trace of the promised R1.6bn allocation.

South Africa is mourning again after a national tragedy: the murder of nine women in Kempton Park. We know the names of seven ― Busisiwe Mahlangu, Itumeleng Kekana, Nomfesane Mjobo, Gracious Nkomo, Elizabeth Moselakgomo, Dineo Motapane and Jabulile Ntimba.

The police waited for almost two months to warn women that there could be a serial killer. They then blamed women for femicide, telling them to be vigilant as if a lack of vigilance was the reason for the mass murders.

In her book Female Fear Factory Pumla Dineo Gqola says: “Vigilance is a permanent state of being for South African women. Sexual violence is war against women for being women.”

Eight years after TotalShutdown the reality is that the government has done nothing to implement the national strategic plan on GBVF. Last week Sindisiwe Chikunga, the minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities, said the GBVF mandate “remains largely unfunded”.

This has been part of a trend where Ramaphosa makes big announcements when he is under pressure, which the Treasury subsequently cancels. The truth is that a Treasury chief director has more power than a minister such as Chikunga.

The GBVF Council was only appointed six weeks ago. In its 2025 annual report the GBVF Fund said it had mobilised only R180m during the first four years. This is four times larger than the R45m allocation towards the new council.

Without a budget allocation everything the government says about addressing GBVF will mean nothing. If it really cared about GBVF there would have been a budget. At the Madlanga commission last week Public Service Commission chair Somadoda Fikeni asked: “Are we a Treasury-led or a strategy-led country?“

Ramaphosa always defers to the Treasury, possibly because he does not believe he has the competence to decide on economic policy. If the president does not develop the courage to confront the parallel government at the Treasury then the national strategic plan will not be implemented by the time he leaves the presidency.

• Gqubule is an adviser on economic development and transformation.