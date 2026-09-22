JONATHAN RIPLEY-EVANS AND CHARLIE MORGAN | SA has a head start in Africa’s data centre race

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An artist’s impression of the proposed VEXA hyperscale data centre campus at the Coega Special Economic Zone, which could require up to 556MW of electricity. Picture:

The AI revolution may be digital, but the infrastructure required to power it is decidedly physical.

Behind every AI model, cloud service, online transaction and increasingly data-intensive business sits an expanding network of data centres, facilities that require land, enormous quantities of power, sophisticated cooling systems, fibre connectivity, specialist equipment and much capital.

Africa is now becoming an important part of this global infrastructure build-out. McKinsey expects demand for data centre capacity on the continent to increase four- to sixfold by 2030, to 1.5GW-2.2GW, requiring investment estimated at £7.5bn-£15bn.

South Africa enters this race from a position of strength. In the six months between July 2025 and January 2026 the number of data centres on the continent grew by 9% to 243. South Africa added four facilities during that period, bringing its total to 60, comfortably the largest concentration on the continent.

But having a head start does not guarantee South Africa will keep it. The next phase of data-centre investment will test many of the same constraints that have affected infrastructure investment more broadly: access to reliable power, transmission and grid capacity, lengthy approval processes, imported equipment, rising construction costs, regulatory uncertainty and the ability of multiple public and private actors to deliver against ambitious project timelines.

Data centres are particularly unforgiving of these weaknesses. Electricity is perhaps the clearest example. A developer may secure suitable land, financing and customer demand, only to discover that the power required cannot be connected within the planned development timetable. Grid connection delays, insufficient local capacity or unreliable infrastructure can derail construction schedules and fundamentally alter project economics.

AI will raise the stakes further. AI-focused data centres can require far more power than conventional colocation facilities and increasingly require sophisticated cooling infrastructure. This places additional pressure not only on electricity systems but potentially on water resources, particularly where cooling technologies depend on significant water consumption.

For South Africa the data-centre opportunity is therefore closely connected to the success of the country’s broader energy and infrastructure reforms. Improving generation capacity is only part of the equation. Investors also need confidence that electricity can actually be transmitted and connected to the locations where new facilities are planned.

The same applies to supply chains. Much of the specialist equipment required for African data centres is imported, while global demand means projects are competing for generators, cooling equipment, electrical systems and other components with infrastructure developments worldwide.

For South Africa the data-centre opportunity is therefore closely connected to the success of the country’s broader energy and infrastructure reforms.

The consequences are already visible in construction costs. Data centre construction costs increased by 7.6% in Cape Town and 7% in Johannesburg from 2024, according to figures cited in recent industry analysis. Long lead times create further pressure. Where one component arrives months later than anticipated, responsibility for the resulting delay may become difficult to determine, particularly on large projects where developers contract separately with multiple contractors and suppliers.

These might appear to be contractual concerns, but collectively they are investment concerns. Capital will flow most readily to markets in which risk can be understood, allocated and managed. It will be less attracted to projects where essential inputs such as power, water, regulatory approvals or imported equipment remain uncertain and responsibility for those uncertainties is unclear.

Regulation will become equally important as Africa’s data economy matures. Data centres sit at the intersection of infrastructure, technology and national strategic interests. Governments across the continent are increasingly concerned about where citizens’ and companies’ data are stored and processed. Data sovereignty and data residency rules are therefore likely to become more important.

Competition authorities may also pay closer attention as the sector consolidates. To date, much African data centre investment has involved new market entry and the expansion of capacity. As acquisitions and consolidation increase, authorities are likely to look more closely at market power, access to capacity, local ownership and public-interest considerations.

South Africa could ultimately face an additional layer of scrutiny. Legislation providing for a foreign direct investment screening mechanism already exists, though the relevant provisions have not yet been brought into operation. If implemented, strategic infrastructure such as data centres could attract increased attention when foreign investors seek to acquire significant assets.

Competition authorities may also pay closer attention as the sector consolidates. To date, much African data centre investment has involved new market entry and the expansion of capacity.

None of these risks should be read as an argument against investment. Quite the opposite. Africa needs substantially more digital infrastructure, and South Africa is well positioned to capture a meaningful share of that investment. Private capital is already demonstrating its appetite for the sector across the continent. The lesson is that infrastructure development at this scale needs to be approached as an ecosystem rather than simply a property or technology investment.

Developers need to establish early whether land, power, grid connectivity, water and fibre can support the facility they intend to build. Construction contracts need to make responsibility clear where multiple contractors are involved. Power and grid agreements must deal realistically with connection delays and interruptions. Investors acquiring operating platforms need to interrogate assumptions about available capacity, customer contracts, future expansion and regulatory approvals.

For its part, government should recognise the competitiveness implications. South Africa is not the only country seeking to become a digital infrastructure hub. Kenya, Nigeria and other African markets are attracting significant investment. Investors will compare jurisdictions not simply on the availability of land or customer demand but on how quickly infrastructure can be built, connected and operated with confidence.

The opportunity is considerable. Data centres will become increasingly important infrastructure for AI, financial services, telecommunications, cloud computing and the broader digital economy. South Africa already has an advantage. The priority now should be to turn that early lead into a durable one by ensuring that the physical, regulatory and contractual infrastructure supporting the digital economy develops just as quickly as demand for the data itself.

• The authors are partners at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer.

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