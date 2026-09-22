LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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The government must respect the constitutional powers of different spheres of government and ensure procurement reform strengthens accountability without compromising the ability of capable municipalities to deliver for their residents, a letter writer says.

SA needs tailored procurement laws that respect municipal autonomy

The Constitutional Court’s decision to declare the Public Procurement Act invalid is an important affirmation that meaningful public participation in law-making is not negotiable.

The court did not rule on the substance of the act, but the government must also be able to deliver effectively, and our laws must respect the constitutional powers of different spheres of government. These concerns about the act were raised repeatedly by the DA with the finance minister and the president, but its warnings were dismissed.

At the heart of this matter is more than just process or even procurement. It is about whether municipalities that are capable of delivering better outcomes should have the necessary space to govern effectively within their constitutional mandate.

Working metropolitan municipalities have different circumstances, priorities and challenges. They need the ability to develop policies and systems that respond to the needs of their residents, particularly when it comes to infrastructure investment and service delivery.

The City of Cape Town is a practical example of why this flexibility matters. A municipality responsible for building and maintaining roads, expanding public transport, upgrading infrastructure and delivering basic services cannot afford unnecessary layers of national bureaucracy that delay projects and increase administrative costs.

The principle of co-operative government does not mean every municipality must be forced into a rigid national template regardless of its circumstances. Constitutional democracy requires different spheres of government to exercise their respective powers while working together in the public interest.

The concern was that the Public Procurement Act would impose a substantial additional red-tape burden on municipalities, potentially slowing down infrastructure investment and service delivery. At a time when South Africans are demanding better roads, reliable public transport, functioning infrastructure and dignified basic services, the government should be removing unnecessary obstacles, not creating new ones.

This judgment therefore provides an opportunity to rethink how we approach public procurement more broadly. South Africa absolutely needs procurement systems that are transparent, competitive and accountable. Public money must be protected, corruption must be confronted and procurement processes must deliver value for taxpayers. But accountability and efficiency should not be treated as opposing objectives.

We need procurement rules that protect the public purse while allowing competent governments to get things done. The lesson from this case should be clear: legislation cannot simply impose a one-size-fits-all approach where the constitution provides different spheres of government with their own responsibilities and powers.

The ultimate test of the government is not how many regulations it creates. It is whether those regulations help the government deliver. For municipalities that are already demonstrating that better governance is possible, constitutional protection of their powers is essential. Residents should not have to wait longer for infrastructure, services or investment because of unnecessary layers of bureaucracy.

The task in the wake of the Constitutional Court’s ruling is for the government to respect that boundary and ensure procurement reform strengthens accountability without compromising the ability of capable municipalities to deliver for their residents.

Thulani Dasa

KwaMaqoma

There’s not much substance to Brics leaders’ consensus

Richard Calland’s most recent column refers (“Brics summit shows rare consensus among diverse members”, September 16)

As in student politics, the Brics leaders just stay up all night, eventually crafting something so innocuous that all can easily sign off on the statement, confident in the knowledge that it will have absolutely zero consequences, let alone carry any real responsibilities or, less still, require action (God forbid!) in the real world.

And as for their apparent support of existing, Western, global multinational institutions, this is merely the commie playbook in action. Because they know they can’t develop their own multilateral institutions, first prize is to infiltrate, then game, and then, ideally, take over the existing ones.

After all, China has done exceptionally well up to now gaming the global multilateral order at everyone else’s expense. No point in tossing the mango pip until it’s sucked dry.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

US officials must address violence against global minorities

I hope US secretary of state Marco Rubio and ambassador to South Africa Brent Bozell will apply their threatening words concerning “violence” towards minority ethnic groups in an even-handed manner around the globe.

So, not just to South Africa but also to, for instance, Israel, Syria, China, Russia, Egypt and, in fact, the US itself, where a number of so-called minority groups have been threatened by their own Trumpian administration.

That said, it is nonsense to imply that violence in South Africa is being directed at white people ― it’s women of all races who are under threat here. I wonder when Rubio & co are going to speak up about gender-based violence in South Africa, America and globally?

Ruth Muller

Johannesburg

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