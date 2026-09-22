NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: No chip? No job

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In the past wealthy people had a decided advantage growing up; access to the best nutrition, education and healthcare usually meant better life outcomes, the writer says, but you still had to work at it. Now you just visit a “body shop” and get an upgrade. (Graphic: 123RF)

Dateline: August 12 2033

Natural humans are at a decided disadvantage these days. Not only are we competing with robots and smart computer systems (no-one talks about AI anymore) but we also have to hold our own against people who have had an “upgrade” ― augmented human beings.

Not that this comes as a surprise. For more than 30 years we saw efforts to treat all people equally gain some traction, but we all knew you had a better chance if you were brainy, talented, beautiful or super strong. Nobody complained if you studied hard to get ahead, but somehow getting plastic surgery to make yourself more hireable was frowned upon.

Then came pandemic waves and virus variants; suddenly there was all sorts of discrimination, based on your origins and lifestyle as well as medical history. You had to be vaxxed if you wanted to travel or work at big companies, and it mattered which vaccine you’d had, among other things.

But the same biotech that saved us from viruses also gave us the opportunity to enhance our physical and cognitive abilities, without going the whole electro-mechanical bionic route. Just a little genetic juggling and a tiny implant or two, and hey presto! You can be stronger, fitter and of course far smarter than the average Joe or Jane.

And that’s where it gets tricky, because now you can buy your smarts, and that’s not fair. Or is it? In the past wealthy people had a decided advantage growing up; access to the best nutrition, education and healthcare usually meant better life outcomes. But you still had to work at it. Now you just visit a “body shop” and get an upgrade. All you need is cash.

So ask yourself: what do you look for in a new hire; augmented ability, or natural talent? /First published in Mindbullets August 11 2021.

Boosting your brain’s bandwidth

Dateline: November 12 2032

At first, when scientists wanted to boost the brain they created implants that could increase memory. The thinking was there are only so many items one can hold in working memory simultaneously ― about seven ― and installing a chip that doubled this number would make you smarter. And it did.

Working first with mice and later with cognitively impaired volunteers, neuroscientists eventually succeeded in linking their brains to electronic devices that increased memory function, and it helped, but not as much as they had hoped. “It’s like installing more RAM in your laptop,” said one researcher, “It improves performance, but only incrementally, not exponentially.”

The problem is your brain has limited bandwidth ― everyone’s does. The synapses that connect your neurons can only communicate at a certain speed and that’s the limiting factor. The brain is an amazing organ, capable of incredible feats of memory and computation. But nature has its limits.

Now scientists have figured out a way to overcome that. A decade ago researchers proved that optoelectronic circuits could work as artificial synapses at 10-million hertz, 30,000 times faster than a human neuron’s rate of about 340 hertz. The challenge was to find a way of powering these devices inside your head.

Now biotech advances have provided the solution. Using blood chemistry and heartbeats as a source of power researchers have tested these microscopic super-neurons in laboratory rats, and the animals demonstrated massively increased brain power. “It’s incredible how quickly they learned the new maze,” remarked the lead scientist.

Safety and ethics in humans are the next obstacles. We all want to be smarter, but is it fair if only the rich can be ultra-smart? And with all those gazillion synapses firing at once, you could end up with a serious brainstorm.

Perhaps we should leave AI where it belongs ― in the machines. /First published in Mindbullets November 17 2022.

Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.