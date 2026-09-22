SUJO MULAMATTATHIL | Treasury has named the right border technology, but must fund it at scale

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A breach in the border fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The writer says fences can be repaired, but technological solutions such as drones, body cameras, command systems and secure digital evidence can help authorities understand what is happening around it and respond more effectively. Picture:

Justice & constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has correctly recognised that the only way to address South Africa’s chronic border insecurity is through the use of technology.

She is right. The Borderline Infrastructure Improvement Plan for 2026–30 is overdue. The Treasury is working through how the infrastructure programme will be funded. Large sections of South Africa’s 4,471km land border fences are damaged, vandalised or inadequately protected. In some areas, poor access roads make effective patrols difficult.

Fixing that physical infrastructure is essential, but fencing and roads will only take us so far. When we talk about border infrastructure we should also talk about the integrated and advanced technology that is not only producing results elsewhere in the world but has already been piloted and shown results at South Africa’s border.

Advanced technology has been largely absent from South Africa’s border debate, which has instead centred on issues such as fencing and manpower. The Border Management Authority (BMA) already operates a limited number of drones at Lebombo, Maseru, Oshoek, Beitbridge and KwaZulu-Natal, with more to be procured. It has also deployed some body-worn cameras to ensure officials are protected and evidence is collected on illicit behaviour.

Evidence gathered using a world-class operational platform that brings in multiple sensors such as body-worn cameras (with built-in panic buttons and two-way communications), drones, vehicle dashboard cameras, public and private CCTV enhances and streamlines border protection while creating a stronger case for prosecution. In particular, the BMA is able to share evidence and case information securely with the police to further investigate and then share with the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute.

The BMA has reported a 24% year-on-year reduction in attempted illegal crossings. It has also reported that 50 corrupt or underperforming officials resigned or were dismissed, with a further 38 facing disciplinary proceedings. Those results do not come from simply putting up a fence, or a drone in the sky, or a camera on an officer. They come from integrating detection, command, officers and digital evidence so that information can move through the system.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato has made an equally important point about body cameras: their value extends beyond recording an incident. The knowledge that an interaction is being recorded changes behaviour. That makes technology a tool for prevention and accountability as much as enforcement. The government now has the opportunity and a willing private sector with the technology to apply the same thinking to the infrastructure plan.

Drones, body cameras, command systems and secure digital evidence can be treated as part of border infrastructure alongside fences, roads and ports of entry. A repaired fence can close a breach, but technology can help authorities understand what is happening around it and respond more effectively. A drone can identify suspicious movement over a wide area and relay that information to a central command function, allowing officers on the ground to be directed to the right place with better situational awareness before they arrive. Body-worn cameras can then capture the encounter itself, creating an independent record of what officers saw, said and did.

The knowledge that an interaction is being recorded changes behaviour. That makes technology a tool for prevention and accountability as much as enforcement.

That footage, together with drone imagery, location data and other evidence, can be stored securely in a single evidence environment with clear time stamps, access controls and an auditable chain of custody. From here, separate pieces of evidence can be collated into a strong case for prosecution. The value lies in integrating each part of the process, from detection and command to response, investigation and evidence management, so that information does not disappear between agencies or systems.

If an interception leads to an arrest, police investigators and prosecutors would be able to access a coherent digital record of the incident rather than trying to reconstruct it afterwards from fragmented reports, devices and files. Once a case is thoroughly investigated and prepared it can be shared again securely and completely with the authorities for prosecution. This ensures chain of custody issues and technicalities are eliminated and the case is dealt with based on the merits. That is what an integrated border system with successful outcomes looks like. Indeed, this is what changes behaviour in the wider community when consequences follow illicit or illegal behaviour.

It also addresses one of the severe weaknesses that repeatedly undermines law enforcement in South Africa: information and evidence being lost as a case moves from detection to arrest, investigation and prosecution. Kubayi has identified technology as part of the solution. This is all progress and we are moving in the direction of international best border practice. The next question, however, is scale.

South Africa already has a border agency using drones, body cameras and digital evidence management in operational conditions. The government should use what has been learnt there to inform the national infrastructure programme. We do not need years of additional experimentation before acting. We need to take technology that is already demonstrating its value, integrate it properly with physical infrastructure and give the BMA the capacity to deploy it where it is needed most.

A modern border needs more than a stronger fence. It needs to be able to see what is happening, respond quickly and preserve the evidence needed to act afterwards.

• Mulamattathil is MD of multidisciplinary engineering competency house Sparcx.