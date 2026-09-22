TANKISO MOLOI | SA needs to fix its institutions, not only its balance sheets

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The South African economy presents a capricious and rolling, topsy-turvy marketplace, characterised by extreme unpredictability and volatility.

Amid the erratic shifts the economic problems are often discussed in terms of money, failing infrastructure and lack of investment. These are important, but another issue deserves far more attention — the capacity of our institutions.

Recent developments at Eskom and Transnet, two of the country’s major state-owned entities (SOEs) are encouraging. Eskom has reported a R30.3bn profit and a significant improvement in the reliability of electricity supply. Transnet has also returned to profitability, reporting a net profit of R4.6bn. These developments should be welcomed. They show organisations once seen to be in permanent decline can improve when there is greater focus on management, financial discipline and operational performance.

However, we should also be careful about what these numbers tell us. A profitable year does not necessarily mean an institution has been fundamentally fixed. Eskom, for example, continues to face significant challenges, including more than R111bn in municipal debt. Transnet’s improved financial position needs to be considered alongside the fact that a substantial part of its latest profit came from the disposal of an asset. Its freight volumes, though improving, remain below where they need to be.

These factors do not mean we should dismiss the progress, but present reasons to look beyond the financial statements. The real test is whether these SOEs can sustain the improvements over time.

That brings us to governance, which is sometimes treated as a technical matter for boards, auditors and compliance departments. In reality, it has a direct bearing on whether an organisation can perform. It determines how decisions are made, how risks are identified, how executives are held accountable, and whether problems are dealt with before they become crises.

This is particularly important for SOEs because their failures do not remain within the organisation. When Eskom struggles it trickles down, affecting businesses and households. When Transnet struggles, exporters and importers pay the price. When public institutions fail to function effectively, the consequences are felt throughout the economy. The same principle applies to the broader state. For instance, the proceedings of the Madlanga commission of inquiry have raised serious questions about the functioning of parts of South Africa’s criminal justice system. Though the commission is focused on issues within policing and the criminal justice environment, the implications go far further.

A functioning economy depends on functioning institutions. Businesses need confidence that laws will be enforced. Investors need confidence that their investments will be protected. Companies need confidence that contracts will be honoured and regulators will operate transparently and fairly. Citizens need confidence that those entrusted with public authority will be held accountable. When that confidence is weakened, the economic consequences eventually follow. Investment decisions become more difficult. The cost of doing business increases. Companies spend more on security and risk management. Infrastructure projects become harder to deliver. Capital becomes more cautious.

This is why the institutional questions raised by the Madlanga commission should concern the business community as much as they concern government. We cannot build a competitive economy while allowing weaknesses in important public institutions to persist.

There is another reason why this conversation is becoming increasingly urgent. We are in a realm where artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies are changing the way governments, businesses and institutions operate. There is enormous potential here. AI can improve public services, detect irregularities, support decision-making and possibly make organisations more productive. However, AI technology alone cannot compensate for weak governance.

If the underlying institution is poorly managed, technology may allow it to make mistakes on a larger scale. If there are no clear lines of accountability, it becomes difficult to determine who is responsible when AI produces a harmful outcome. If data is poorly managed, the technology built around that data will also be compromised. This is why our AI conversation should not be separated from the conversation about institutional reform. We need to invest in the AI infrastructure and technology, but we also need to invest in the institutions that will govern it.

The same applies to our infrastructure programme. Building new ports, power stations, railways and digital platforms is only part of the challenge. We need institutions capable of maintaining these assets, managing them properly and making decisions in the public interest over many years. This requires capable leadership, professional boards, effective oversight and consequences for unmet responsibilities. It also requires political leaders to recognise that strong institutions are not a threat to government. They are one of the most important assets any government can have.

Time and again we have demonstrated that institutions can recover provided we are serious about governance. Eskom’s recent performance is evidence of that. Transnet’s progress provides another example. However, recovery should not be measured solely by whether an organisation moves from loss to profit. The more important question is whether the organisation has changed the way it operates.

Have decision-making processes improved? Are risks being identified earlier? Is accountability stronger? Are appointments based on competence? Are boards able to exercise proper oversight? Are problems being confronted rather than deferred? Those are the questions that determine whether a recovery will last or is only a temporary phenomenon.

As a country it is not that we lack ideas for improving the economy. What we have struggled with is consistently implementing these ideas through institutions that are capable, accountable and resilient. That is why my central thesis is that governance deserves to move from the margins of our economic discussion to the centre of it.

One piece of advice we should heed is not to wait for another crisis before asking whether an institution is working properly. The lesson from Eskom and Transnet and the issues emerging from the Madlanga commission is that institutional strength matters long before a crisis becomes visible.

If we are serious about attracting investment, improving infrastructure, creating job opportunities and competing globally in an economy increasingly shaped by technology and artificial intelligence, we need to restore trust in our institutions. Doing this is not simply a governance objective. It is an economic necessity.

Moloi is executive dean of the University of Johannesburg’s College of Business & Economics and professor of accounting. His research focuses on digital transformation and the intersection of AI with corporate governance and finance. He writes in his personal capacity.

Business Day