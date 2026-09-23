EDITORIAL | Repeating old promises won’t end violence against women

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Runners gathered in song in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, for a memorial run to honour the late runner Elizabeth 'Tsontso' Moselakgomo who was murdered while on a run. Picture:

South Africans are rightly angry. But putting an end to the country’s horrific level of violence against women will take more than anger and outrage.

A string of brutal attacks in Ekhurhuleni that have led to the grim discovery of nine women’s bodies since mid-July has prompted nationwide protests, widespread media coverage and international condemnation. Running clubs are organising events in memory of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who was murdered while on a run, and to raise awareness of the dangers women face when they venture out alone. Politicians are promising urgent action and funding. Even the UN has chimed in, urging the government to translate its promises into tangible results for women and girls.

We’ve been here before.

In 2019, UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana went to collect a package at the Claremont branch of the post office, where she was raped and murdered. Thousands of women marched in protest and started a social media campaign hashtagged “am I next” to put pressure on the government to do more.

And last November, as G20 leaders gathered in Johannesburg, the Women for Change movement organised nationwide demonstrations against gender-based violence. Once again thousands of protesters mobilised: they wore black, staged a silent “lie down” for lives lost and ran an online petition that garnered more than a million signatures. In response, the government declared gender-based violence a national disaster, promising more resources and an intensified effort to make things better.

But South Africa’s women are still afraid. According to the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), a third (33.1%) of women over the age of 18 have faced physical violence, and 9.8% have experienced sexual violence.

Running clubs are right to draw attention to the risks women face as they go about their daily lives and the dangers they confront on the nation’s streets. But much of the violence women face occurs in spaces that should be their refuge — in their homes, at the hands of their partners, relatives or acquaintances. More than a fifth of South African women (22.4%) have experienced intimate partner violence, according to the HSRC.

The digital world is not safe either. There is a pervasive culture of technology-facilitated gender-based violence aimed at silencing and intimidating women journalists in the region, according to the Media Institute of Southern Africa, just one marker of the torrent of digital abuse directed at women.

Girls and women face an onslaught from the “manosphere” — online communities that promote the idea that wealth, emotional control and dominance over women are indicators of male worth. These masculinity-promoting influencers advocate for misogyny, campaign against feminism and normalise violence against girls and women.

It has been almost a year since the government declared gender-based violence a national disaster. That classification did not automatically release emergency funding but gave Treasury the power to reprioritise existing budgets. Doing so might have enabled provinces to speed up the procurement of rape kits, upgrade forensic laboratories, and hire more staff for sexual offences courts. But there was scant evidence of that in the 2026 budget, which simply allocated an additional R136m over the medium term to the national council on gender-based violence to step up government co-ordination.

South Africa’s women don’t need another round of outrage, promises and inaction. They need the government to turn its declarations into functioning institutions, with properly resourced police, an effective justice system and sustained support for survivors. Anything less will just see the cycle repeat.

Business Day