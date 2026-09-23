HEATH MUCHENA | The next great scarcity may be trust

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The first internet was about access to information; the next one may be about proving what is real, says the writer. Stock image:

For most of the internet era, we worried about getting information faster. Now the problem may be figuring out whether any of it is real.

AI can generate convincing text, images, voices and video at almost no cost. Increasingly capable AI systems can also browse websites, write software, operate computers and carry out multi-step tasks. At the same time, stablecoins and tokenised finance are making money move faster, across borders and outside traditional banking hours.

These trends look unrelated. They are not. Both are forcing the digital economy to answer the same question: what should we trust when information, money and decisions can all be created or moved almost instantly?

That question is becoming harder as AI moves from generating content to taking action.

The first wave of concern was about fake images and deepfake videos. The next phase is more consequential. If software can act on our behalf, the problem is no longer simply whether a message is authentic. We need to know who authorised the action, what permissions the system had, and whether it stayed within them.

The cheaper information becomes, the more expensive verification may become

Identity alone is no longer enough. We are moving towards a world that also requires what might be called authorisation provenance: a verifiable record of who instructed a machine, what it was allowed to do and what it actually did.

Money is undergoing a similar transition. Stablecoins have become a major part of the digital financial system because they solve real problems. They can settle around the clock, move globally and operate inside programmable applications.

But a stablecoin is still a claim. Its trustworthiness depends on what backs it, who holds those reserves, whether holders can redeem at par and whether the legal structure works when markets are stressed. That is why central banks are not simply trying to stop tokenisation. Increasingly, they are trying to incorporate its advantages into regulated financial infrastructure.

The deeper contest is not crypto vs banks. It is over which system can make digital money most verifiable. This may be where the next major economic opportunity lies:

As AI makes content cheaper to produce, authentic content becomes more valuable.

As digital assets become easier to issue, reserve transparency becomes more valuable.

As autonomous agents gain more power, secure permissions become more valuable.

The cheaper information becomes, the more expensive verification may become. That is a profound inversion. For decades technology companies competed to remove friction. Faster search. Faster payments. Faster communication. Faster settlement.

The biggest technology companies of the next decade ... may be the ones proving that the intelligence, money and actions moving through digital systems are legitimate

But friction sometimes performs a hidden function. It slows fraud. It gives humans time to review decisions. It makes impersonation harder. It creates checkpoints where transactions can be questioned before they become irreversible.

Removing that friction creates efficiency, but it also raises the cost of getting trust wrong. This is where AI, cybersecurity, digital identity, stablecoins and blockchain infrastructure begin to converge.

The future internet may need to prove six things constantly:

who someone is;

where something came from;

who authorised it;

what backs it;

whether it was executed correctly; and

whether settlement is final.

In that world, trust stops being a vague social concept. It becomes infrastructure. That could create a new category of economic value around provenance, identity, cybersecurity, reserve verification, wallet permissions and trusted settlement.

The biggest technology companies of the next decade may not simply be the ones producing the most intelligence. They may be the ones proving that the intelligence, money and actions moving through digital systems are legitimate.

The first internet was about access to information. The next one may be about proving what is real.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of Artificial Intelligence Applied and Tokenized Trillions.