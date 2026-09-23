ISMAIL LAGARDIEN | China can reel in the runaway world and rogue behaviour of AI firms

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US treasury secretary Scott Bessent with US trade representative Jamieson Greer, after meeting China's vice-premier, He Lifeng, ahead of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in New York this week. Picture:

Twenty European countries got together on May 17 1865 to sign the International Telegraph Union (ITU). Those 20 countries ruled the world until 1945. The late historian Richard Pipes, by no means a radical (he worked for the CIA and served in Ronald Reagan’s National Security Council) explained this “rule”:

“Until the end of World War 2 the world was dominated by Europeans, who by virtue of superior political and military organisation as well as economic preponderance had succeeded in subjugating a large proportion of the non-white races. Tsarist Russia was a full-fledged member of this imperial club.”

There is an opportunity, this week, when Chinese President Xi Jinping (head of a “non-white” country) meets President Donald Trump (of the European world), to regulate and reel in the runaway world of AI.

These references to “non-white” people and a “runaway world” are not conjectural. The idea of a “runaway world” was introduced by the former director of the London School of Economics, Anthony Giddens, in 1999, and again by astrophysicist Martin Rees, Britain’s 15th Astronomer Royal, in 2010.

We should keep at the back of the mind these avatars, Pipes, Giddens and Rees, and their claims and conclusions. Today, much of that “non-white” world that was controlled by the Europeans for the past 500 years is led, at least putatively, by China. There are, of course, the exceptions who picked the side of the US in Trump’s plata o plomo (silver or lead; a bribe or punishment) diplomacy.

When Xi and Trump meet on Thursday global regulation of AI will be high on the agenda. This would be an opportunity to do more than harmonise the technical and infrastructural aspects of AI as it stretches across the globe, but to start dealing with the entanglement of political economic, geo-political, corporate, targeted research and development factors – and address profit-gouging couched in the language of profit maximising by tech billionaires.

Trump has resisted global regulation and “guardrails” for AI companies, partially for ideological reasons, partially because tech billionaires had the foresight to position themselves by his side at his inauguration in January 2025. But mainly, I would aver, because of that persistent self-image Pipes referred to in which the European world “by virtue of superior political and military organisation as well as economic preponderance” has succeeded in subjugating a large proportion of the “non-white races”.

Consider what Trump said on social media, as reported by Newsweek on September 14: “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the USA has that, in spades!”

China’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, gave his response: “Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only disrupt the process of global AI governance, which serves no-one’s interest.”

If we can take Trump seriously we should also take seriously Xi’s statements, which unsurprisingly sound a lot like the old liberal international position of, say, Woodrow Wilson ― apart from the saving white civilisation stuff that was so foundational for dominating the world, which he wrote about in the Woodrow Wilson Papers.

Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only disrupt the process of global AI governance, which serves no-one’s interest. — Guo Jiakun

China wants AI to be regulated to reel in the runaway world and prevent what the Associated Press described on July 23 as “rogue behaviour” by AI companies. China’s stated position is about “defending international fairness and justice”, shoring up “international rules” and “the multilateral system,” “maintaining openness” and strengthening a global political economy around the World Trade Organisation.

There is a vast ideological chasm between the two leaders. Trump is driven by a corporate-transactionalist model, while Xi is driven by a socialist model of co-operation, with heavy nods to liberal internationalism without free market dogmatism.

Perhaps the ITU can be a vehicle for regulating AI. It was created to manage physical logistical problems, standardise equipment, establish uniform operating manuals and regulate international tariffs, though that was an era of postal services on bicycle and hand deliveries. Keeping up with technological advances, the ITU expanded its brief to regulate the airways at the International Radiotelegraph Convention in 1906 and eventually became a specialised agency of the UN in 1947.

It is therefore possible to see the UN system playing a role in regulating AI. The problem is that Trump does not like the UN system. He is, instead, loyal to tech billionaires and transactional politics. China lags behind the US in science and technology, for now, but has a clearer vision of AI as a global public good managed through institutions ― a cornerstone of liberal internationalism.

• Lagardien, an external examiner at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, has worked in the office of the chief economist of the World Bank as well as the secretariat of the National Planning Commission.