JABULANI SIKHAKHANI | Eskom chair’s future uncertain after board dissent

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eskom chair Mteto Nyati. The writer says his warnings about the potential financial implications of the separation of the transmission unit from the power utility are worth defending, because dissent makes for a healthy democracy. (Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

It will be a sad day for South Africa, one of the many this country has experienced over the past 20 years, if Mteto Nyati is not appointed to another term as chair of the Eskom board.

Sad, not so much because of the reasons Business Day set out in its editorial opinion earlier this week but more because such a step would send a chilling message ― not for the first time ― that leaders of state-owned entities should not speak for the entities they head up.

Nyati has spoken out about the government’s approach to the separation of the transmission unit from Eskom, warning about its financial implications for the utility. This raised the temperatures of the renewable energy brigade and those who are pushing for a greater role of the private sector in energy generation.

Some even called for Nyati to be sacked as Eskom chair, arguing that his statements went against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promises on the creation of an independent transmission company.

At stake here is not whether one stands for renewables or coal-fired power stations, whose environmental damage and toll on human health are well documented. The real issue is the need to ensure that leaders of state-owned entities do live up to their fiduciary responsibilities ― to exercise “independent judgment in the best interests of the company”.

Absent this freedom, directors of state-owned entities will be flouting the Companies Act and the basic tenets of good governance. As the King 4 Report on Corporate Governance also makes clear, “shareholders have no legal or fiduciary responsibilities to the companies” in which they invest. Meaning that the state has no fiduciary responsibility; the directors of the state-owned entities do.

In Nyati’s case, my reading is that he was acting, both in his own right and on behalf of the Eskom board, in the best interests of the company. But his statements were read as dissent ― one of the basic tenets of a healthy democracy and one that is not valued much in South Africa. It is defined as “holding or expressing a strong disagreement with an official decision, a popular belief or a policy supported by people in authority”.

Nyati wasn’t dissenting in that strict sense of the word but was speaking up in the best interests of Eskom, as he is required to do by corporate law and the tenets of good governance.

But even if Nyati were dissenting, his right to do so would still be worth defending. That’s because dissent makes for a healthy democracy. As American legal scholar and the author of Why Societies Need Dissent, Cass Sunstein, has warned, when “all or most of us conform, society can end up making large mistakes”.

“Conformists are often thought to be protective of social interests, keeping quiet for the sake of the group, while dissenters tend to be seen as selfish individualists, embarking on projects of their own. But in an important sense the opposite is closer to the truth. In many situations dissenters benefit others, while conformists benefit themselves,” Sunstein wrote in a paper titled Conformity and Dissent.

Nyati did later meet with Ramaphosa, and the two seem to have found each other. Yet there has been a lingering sentiment that he should not be returned as chair of the board because of his statement. That would be a mistake.

• Sikhakhane, a former spokesperson for the finance minister, National Treasury and South African Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.