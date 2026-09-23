LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the contentious Expropriation Bill into law it drew the ire of US President Donald Trump.

Expropriation law expands power far beyond central government

Your editorial opinion refers (“Beyond the bellicose SA-US rhetoric”, September 22).

To state that “only the government can expropriate land, in clearly defined circumstances” illustrates how the mainstream media, including this title, drift into the noncritical space of amplifying government positions. It’s misleading and disappointing.

Yes, only “the government” can expropriate, but the act empowers about 420 authorities to do so. Every nonfunctional, bankrupt local municipality can expropriate, with the worst provincial governments. These powers are not limited to DA public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, who won’t abuse them, but who comes next? It’s a straw man to imply that “only the government” should be a source of comfort.

And no, the circumstances are not “clearly defined”. The phrase “for a public purpose or in the public interest” is vague enough for any ideologue to justify a wide array of property crimes. Oh, and the act specifically says “includes, but is not limited to”. Did the Business Day editorial team misread this part? Or the part that does not limit it to “land” as you suggest? The act very intentionally talks about “movable and immovable” property and throws in “intangible” property for good measure.

The ANC government has already executed two dramatic expropriation interventions, first with water and farming water rights, and then with mineral resources still in the ground, so promises to act fairly are worthless. Yes, the impediments are not insurmountable, and yes they depend on South Africa to act, but fundamental changes will be needed.

Martin Neethling

Via Business Day online

Brics’ economic impact has potential despite uncertainty

Stuart Meyer has a point about the lack of meaningful collaborative economic progress in the Brics bloc, and some people who question the benefit of being part of Brics would probably appreciate the pessimistic tone of his letter (“There’s not much substance to Brics leaders’ consensus”, September 22).

It is true that the economic benefits of Brics membership remain unclear. But I am more on the hopeful side and believe we need to push for material gains for businesses and communities across the bloc. The leaders’ summits cannot just be spectacular events for the day without any tangible benefits. If this continues doubts about Brics’ effectiveness will grow.

The need for material economic progress is even more urgent now as the world faces geo-economic tensions and the Brics group itself faces pressure from countries that view it as a competitor.

The first step should be to deepen trade and lower tariffs in Brics. China has already shown leadership in this area ― while various countries are raising tariffs and closing their markets, China has embraced open markets.

For the African continent, the China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement for shared development is one such material step, as it lowered tariffs on various goods from African countries to zero.

Brics should follow this lead. If we take this path perhaps a more upbeat commentary on the economic benefits of Brics membership would emerge.

Wandile Sihlobo

Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa

Cosatu’s decline raises alarm over loss of true worker representation

With the local elections looming large it was interesting to read about the shenanigans taking place in the constituents of union federation Cosatu (“Cosatu infighting ironically sidelines worker trials”, September 16).

The trade union movement has an illustrious history in South Africa, and I strongly believe the leadership and early members of Cosatu can be credited with helping to collapse apartheid. The nationwide strikes and the business standstill on the Rand during the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s were highly effective in helping to bring the Nationalist government to its knees.

When I first joined parliament I had the privilege of having many discussions with some of those early union leaders, particularly Willie Madisha, who regaled me with stories about the strong unity in the trade union movement. They had strict ethics and a wonderful sense of comradery, motivated by a specific goal.

We need to applaud the union movement for that glorious past. However, since the coming together of the tripartite alliance and the Thabo Mbeki era, Cosatu has been slowly but surely imploding. Many of its leaders have been more interested in positions in the ANC and obtaining lucrative jobs in government.

These cadre deployees have to a large degree forgotten their history and Cosatu has certainly moved far away from being the voice of workers in South Africa. With unemployment so high and the deterioration of Cosatu’s backbone, it looks like the trade union movement has sold out completely.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA employment & labour spokesman

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Business Day