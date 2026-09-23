NIGEL BECK AND SIPHO SILINDA | SA’s water problem is not only scarcity, it’s revenue

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Reliable water underpins industry, mining, agriculture and urban liveability, the writers say. Chronic interruptions impose direct costs on producers and households and erode confidence. Picture:

South Africa does not face a simple shortage of water. It faces a more stubborn problem: the inability of municipal systems to turn treated water into reliable revenue and, as a result, the inability to attract the private capital required to fix the systems at scale.

Nearly half of all treated water put into the municipal networks generates no income. The department of water and sanitation’s latest No Drop assessment — the national audit that measures how efficiently municipalities manage water losses, metering and billing — puts non-revenue water at 47.3%. That is more than 2-billion kilolitres a year valued at about R26bn.

The water has been abstracted, treated and pumped. It either leaks away or never reaches a paying customer. This is the core challenge. It is not primarily a story of drought or insufficient dams. It is a story of ineffective commercial models at municipal level and of capital that stays away because the projects are not yet bankable.

The financing arithmetic makes the stakes clear. Globally the gap for water and sanitation stands at about $140bn a year. Across Africa the additional investment required is estimated at $30bn annually.

South Africa confronts the same equation. Bulk water projects procured through the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority and the water boards have largely succeeded. The failures sit further down the value chain — at metro and municipal level — in wastewater treatment works, ageing pipelines and local distribution networks.

The result is a country that can move large volumes of raw water but cannot consistently deliver revenue-generating services to households and industry. Until the municipal layer becomes bankable, additional bulk supply alone will not solve the reliability problem that businesses and residents experience every day.

Public budgets cannot close the gap on their own. The fiscus is stretched across competing infrastructure priorities. The government’s commitment of more than R156bn for water and sanitation infrastructure over the next three years is substantial and welcome, but it is not sufficient. Large-scale capital investment that does not involve private capital and private sector capability has no realistic future.

That conclusion is no longer controversial. What has changed is that the financial instruments and institutional reforms needed to act on it are beginning to take shape, creating a clearer path for private participation than existed even two years ago.

The capital itself is available. Multilateral institutions, development finance institutions, commercial banks and asset managers have established sustainable funding frameworks aligned to global blue principles. Investors are ring-fencing dedicated pools of capital for water assets. What has been missing are the structures capable of directing that capital to the projects that need it most, particularly those sitting inside municipalities whose overall creditworthiness is weak. Without ring-fenced revenues and transparent commercial metrics, even well-prepared projects struggle to attract long-term institutional money at scale.

Innovation is showing what is possible. Earlier this year RMB arranged and structured Africa’s first nature-linked outcomes-based bond by a commercial bank. The R2.5bn Cape Water Performance-based bond links investor returns directly to verified ecological results: the clearing of invasive alien plants in priority Western Cape catchments. The plants consume water on a scale comparable to a material share of Cape Town’s annual needs. By tying financial returns to measurable restoration outcomes, the structure brings private capital into a water security project that traditional municipal balance sheets could not easily support.

Innovation is showing what is possible. Earlier this year RMB arranged and structured Africa’s first nature-linked outcomes-based bond by a commercial bank. The R2.5bn Cape Water Performance-based bond links investor returns directly to verified ecological results: the clearing of invasive alien plants in priority Western Cape catchments.

Instruments of this kind — blue bonds, sustainability-linked loans, blended finance and carefully designed project-finance overlays — will become increasingly important because they allow risk to be allocated more precisely between public and private parties.

Classic public-private partnership (PPP) models will continue to matter, as eThekwini’s recent wastewater treatment process demonstrates. But not every municipal project fits a full PPP. Performance-based contracts aimed at reducing nonrevenue water, ring-fenced revenue streams and structures that isolate specific project cash flows can make weaker counterparties bankable. Credit enhancement and rigorous project preparation are the practical enablers. Without them, capital remains cautious even when the underlying need is clear and urgent.

The institutional reforms under way — the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency, amendments to the Water Services Act, the metro trading services programme and the work of the Water Partnership Office — are designed to create clearer accountability and better incentives. They address the long-standing fragmentation in which revenue collection, recruitment and procurement sit outside the water function itself.

Progress is uneven and timelines remain a material risk for investors, but the direction of travel is clear. Ring-fencing water revenues so they are reinvested in the water business, rather than absorbed into the general municipal pot, is one of the single most important practical steps.

Reliable water underpins industry, mining, agriculture and urban liveability. Chronic interruptions impose direct costs on producers and households and erode confidence. South Africa has a pipeline of projects and growing pools of capital prepared to finance them.

The missing link is bankability: ring-fenced revenues, transparent commercial metrics, and financing structures that match the risk profile of municipal assets. Fix those fundamentals and the capital will follow.

• Beck is head of sustainable finance and ESG at RMB and Silinda is CEO of FNB public sector.

Business Day