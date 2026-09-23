PETER ATTARD MONTALTO | Waiting on reform: Why SA’s growth is on hold

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It is entirely right to argue that the government should have done more earlier so that economic growth would be higher today, but that doesn't mean reforms aren't valuable in and of themselves, the writer says.

There has been an outpouring of angst since the release of the latest GDP data. There isn’t growth. Shock. In the investment data there is no growth in fixed capital formation and no higher share in (hopefully larger) GDP either. We are stuck at about 13.6% of output.

Consumption is never really blamed, though why that isn’t faster is also an interesting question (mainly because broad real incomes aren’t growing, partly because employment isn’t either).

The investment problem is often blamed on Operation Vulindlela or the government-business partnership for not moving fast enough. There is a severe expectation management problem here on two fronts, as well as fundamental diagnostic problems.

Many deadlines have been missed as implementation departments take too long to do what is required of them. The diagnostic problem is to assume Operation Vulindlela has a magic wand to overcome this straight away and to ignore that reform is occurring far faster than it would without it. Nomvuyo Guma wrote earlier this week that we are not actually far outside many global norms in reform timelines.

Some of the delay has been understandable, some not. Electricity distribution reform stalled in the energy department for two years pending action after the national energy crisis committee’s preparatory work. Others are more complex — the latest rail network statement is a year late on timelines the minister herself set. Shorter delays last month after a draft went out for consultation were justified given the complexity of the feedback needed for the final version, which was published last week.

Many issues intersect with well-meaning but underresourced regulators (the subject of two columns I wrote earlier this year), in which pacing delays have been regrettable but understandable in highly contested, legally risky terrain. Various electricity wholesale market and trader rule processes fall into this bucket.

No quick fix

Many in business struggle to grasp the sheer breadth of what is going on at once, and that much of it simply takes time in the public sector. Setting up the Transport Economic Regulator, for instance, means creating a new entity out of an existing solid enterprise (the Ports Regulator) and a skeletal temporary structure (the Interim Rail Economic Regulatory Capacity). This is difficult stuff, and business — with wider stakeholders and the media — needs to appreciate the work under way, the timelines and what is realistic.

The second problem, layered on top, is that even as things progress the natural timelines push growth impacts further into the future. There is an unhelpful view — surprisingly widespread — that the third-party rail access slots announced last year should mean higher volumes already. That is not how it works; it takes time for these companies to use the slots, and they are only a small share of network volumes.

Further cycles of slot awards take longer still. Realistically, noticeable volume uplift from third-party access won’t come until 2028. Far larger rail and port effects wait on concessioning — and looking at those timelines, when deals close and companies get up to speed, that won’t really be until 2029-30.

Similarly, despite so much activity, electricity investment hasn’t contributed meaningfully to growth: earlier small-scale embedded generation during load-shedding and earlier Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme momentum have fallen away, giving way to wheeled single offtake and increasingly trader-intermediated offtake.

The reforms that would meaningfully boost electricity and wider energy investment — including a more liberal market for battery capacity and transmission investment — aren’t complete. Yet, people struggle with the optics of so much notional activity, most of it future planning, against no uplift in GDP.

Waiting game

It probably won’t be until closer to 2030 that we see meaningful contributions from electricity and energy investment to GDP. If all of this is so far off, how do we get faster growth now? The simple answer is that you can’t. You have to wait. The Reserve Bank will not cut rates significantly just to kickstart growth amid a shift in the inflation target and an inflation shock from oil (with fertiliser and food to come from El Niño). The Treasury will not imperil the lower bond yields it has achieved on its current path through a huge pothole-digging-and-refilling fiscal splurge.

Banks are willing and waiting to open the taps further and have directed new lending into infrastructure as opportunities emerged, with some broader corporate lending growth at the margin. But this has been slight and off a low base: they do not see sufficient demand for a much broader push.

Do we just wait? The secret would normally be “animal spirits” — people taking risky investment (and consumption) decisions before reforms bed in. The uncertainties laid out here hold that back, combined with wider blockages such as the lack of a coherent industrial strategy. The other drag is political uncertainty. (An amusing thought experiment: would growth be faster simply if the president anointed a preferred successor in the ANC battle and threw his campaign machinery and political capital behind them?)

Can anything else jump-start the animal spirits? Criminal justice reform could, if it showed a meaningful break from the past, but doing that credibly and dramatically enough is difficult. We are likely to see it tried in the first half of next year after the Madlanga commission reports and the presidency responds. It will be an important moment.

A political turnaround in Joburg could shift sentiment given the city’s outsized impact on the national and business psyche — even if real change in service delivery took longer. That is a kicker to watch into the new year. Yet coalition stability remains a worry even if there is headline change. It could be a rocky road, though better sentiment, even for a year, would be valuable.

It is entirely right to argue that more should have been done earlier so that growth would be higher now. But it is mad to argue reforms are not valuable in and of themselves, even if they have no discernible impact today, and it is wrong to expect reforms to deliver growth the next quarter, given their interleaved nature.

This is a dull and nuanced view. It is not the stuff of big headlines. My worry is that without a greater appreciation of this subtle balancing of expectations we could end up grumpy and stuck in the mud, a problematic place for sentiment that would harm growth even more.

• Attard Montalto leads on political economy, markets and the just energy transition at Krutham, a South African research-led consulting company.

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