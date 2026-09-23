RICHARD CALLAND | Fragmented politics redraws path to power in SA

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Swedish Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, who is in the frame to be prime minister despite her party achieving only 28% in the recent election. The writer says in a world of fragmented politics winning an election no longer necessarily means having to win anything approaching a majority of the vote. (Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Less can be more. But it depends. Twenty-eight percent sounds like an electoral disappointment, perhaps even a defeat, but in Sweden it was enough to make the Social Democrats the largest party in the September 13 election — and put its leader, Magdalena Andersson, in the frame to become prime minister.

In Europe the rise of the AFD in Germany casts a long shadow. No far-right party has won power in any part of the German governmental system since the end of World War 2. But three weeks ago the AFD gained 43.8% of the vote in the provincial election in Saxony-Anhalt, halving the vote of the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).

But it is not all doom and gloom. The trend is not in one direction. In Sweden, the far-right Sweden Democrats lost ground for the first time since entering parliament, dipping from just over 20% of the vote to around 17%, and dropping from second to third place.

A year earlier, Norway’s Labour Party had achieved almost the same feat: 28% of the vote, first place and continued control of the premiership. In Denmark this year the Social Democrats suffered their worst election result since 1903, yet Mette Frederiksen emerged from coalition negotiations to begin a third term.

Welcome to the arithmetic of fragmented politics — which is the broader, second point to be made, and which has real relevance for South Africa’s upcoming municipal elections. Winning an election no longer necessarily means winning anything approaching a majority of the vote. Nor does coming first guarantee the right — or the ability — to govern.

The decisive contest increasingly takes place after the votes have been counted, when parties discover whether their electoral fragments can be assembled into a functioning parliamentary majority. And the precise numbers matter. Sweden’s parliamentary balance has flipped by just three seats: from 176 to 173 for the right in 2022, to 176 to 173 for the centre-left grouping in 2026.

Which takes us to the ANC and DA, and the Johannesburg battleground specifically. In the last local government election in 2021 the ANC won 33% and the DA 26%. In the 2024 provincial ballot the votes cast in Johannesburg were similar — 32% and 25%, respectively. So this provides a robust baseline.

But clearly, the two parties are heading in opposite directions, primarily because the ANC is declining fast and may even be in freefall — after all, it fell from 57% to 40% overall at national level two years ago.

When, or even if, the two pass each other at national level remains to be seen. But it is certain to happen in Johannesburg in November. Recent Social Research Foundation polling has the ANC at 18% and the DA at 42%, though this was before a late surge in younger voter registration, which may dilute the DA’s share of the vote a tad.

The big point is this: chasing a 51% majority nirvana is misconceived when the vote is fragmented. In politics a real “win” is a majority. But in minority politics 42% or 28%, or even Germany’s CDU with 23% in its national election last year (28% with its “sister party”, the Bavarian CSU), may constitute a “win” if you can assemble a viable coalition alliance that is sufficient to form a government.

This may have strategic implications for a smaller party that aspires to reach the top. Striving for 51% may be unwise as well as unrealistic, because it may lead you to shift your policy agenda in an attempt to win a wider cross-section of the electorate at risk of losing or weakening one’s base. This may be part of the strategic conundrum that will face the DA in the coming years.

One option is that instead of seeking to replace the ANC as a majority party by necessarily winning over many of the black voters who have traditionally supported the ANC, it could take the strategic view that holding a tighter line and building incrementally on a sturdy base may be enough to secure power as your chief opponent slides — provided you don’t get blindsided to your right by more muscular populist parties — in which case, less may be enough.

• Calland is a visiting adjunct professor at the Wits School of Governance and a founding partner in political economy advisory with The Paternoster Group.