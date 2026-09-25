EDITORIAL | Parliament’s public participation failure derails procurement reform

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Parliament’s deficient public participation processes are once again in the spotlight, putting a brake on efforts to reform South Africa’s fragmented, corruption-prone and costly public procurement system by creating a single statutory framework for all three spheres of government, as well as organs of state.

While there were many controversial aspects of the Public Procurement Act declared unconstitutional and invalid by the Constitutional Court last week because of this deficiency by the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces and the provincial legislatures, there were also many positive measures aimed at ensuring the ethical, efficient and cost-effective procurement of public goods and services.

The not-yet-operational act created a single institutional architecture for procurement and provided for the transparency of procurement information. It introduced uniform norms and standards, enforcement sanctions for transgressors, debarment orders against dishonest bidders and suppliers, and an expedited dispute resolution mechanism to cite but a few of the welcome clauses.

This would have replaced the current fragmented system in terms of which tender criteria differ across government and even between tenders from the same entity, creating a nightmare for tenderers. It is a system that has allowed corruption to flourish, and it is unfortunate that Treasury’s attempts to grapple with it have hit a roadblock.

The court pinpointed two fatal flaws in the parliamentary process. One was that a fundamental amendment to the section dealing with preferential procurement was introduced by the National Treasury late in the parliamentary process and after public submissions and hearings had already taken place. This amendment was not opened for public participation as it should have been.

The amendment changed an enabling framework for preferential procurement into a prescriptive one, removing the discretion the original bill gave to procuring institutions when it came to set asides, sub-contracting, local content and prequalification criteria.

Parliament’s second failure was that it did not consider all the public submissions received on the bill. The standing committee on finance received 112 submissions, and National Treasury responded to 41, with the committee not considering the rest.

The decision by the Constitutional Court means that after years and years of preparation, it is now back to the drawing board for the National Treasury to formulate a new bill. It is unlikely the government of national unity will approve a bill similar to the final version of the Public Procurement Act, which was pushed through by the ANC when it still had a majority in parliament.

Parliament’s public participation process is often the first line of attack from parties disgruntled with the laws it passes. It has been found wanting in the past by the Constitutional Court — for example, in relation to the Traditional and Khoi San Leadership Act, the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act, the Traditional Health Practitioners Act and part of the Constitutional Twelfth Amendment Act.

The apex court is currently considering two challenges to the legislative process that gave rise to the contentious National Health Insurance Act. The Board of Healthcare Funders, which represents medical schemes, argues that thousands of submissions were completely ignored by the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on health. Separately, the Western Cape argues that the National Council of Provinces failed to consider two crucial provincial reports.

The Constitutional Court’s judgment on the Public Procurement Act was clear: MPs don’t have to agree to submissions made, but they do have to consider them, failing which years of work finalising legislation will be declared invalid.

Business Day