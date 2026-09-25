MATTHEW MARRIAN | You went offshore to diversify, but you may have done the opposite

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For the past decade South African investors have been told that taking money offshore through an index fund is among the most prudent things they can do.

The logic seems sound: the JSE is a small market dominated by a handful of large shares, and a global index fund offers thousands of companies in one decision.

Much of that advice still holds, but the assumption that an index fund is automatically diversified deserves a closer look.

An index is a basket of listed shares, such as the Nasdaq-100 in the US or the FTSE 100 in the UK, and a passive fund simply replicates it. When a company joins an index, the funds tracking it must buy the shares at whatever price the market is charging, whether that price is cheap, fair or expensive, without anyone assessing whether they represent good value.

Because most indices weight companies by size, the fund owns most of whatever has already grown the largest, and as those companies keep growing, so does their share of the portfolio.

The S&P 500 illustrates the point. It is made up of 500 companies, yet seven technology businesses now make up about 33% of its value, which means a third of every rand invested depends on a handful of companies making a similar bet on AI.

And that concentration is likely to deepen. In June SpaceX was listed at a valuation of about $1.77-trillion, and within weeks it had been added to MSCI’s main indices, so anyone holding an MSCI World fund now owns it.

The size of its public float adds a further twist. SpaceX made only a small fraction of its shares available at the listing, with founders, employees and early investors locked in for months, and because indices only count shares that are free to trade, its weighting started modestly. As those lock-ups expire, the weighting rises, and index funds must buy more, which is why its weighting in the Nasdaq-100 more than doubled this month, from about 1.28% to 2.82%.

The next wave may be larger. Investors in Anthropic, privately valued at $965bn in May, expect it to list at $2-trillion or more, while OpenAI has reportedly set $1-trillion as its floor. Between them, that is potentially another $3-trillion of AI companies heading into the same indices, through the same process.

There is an irony in this for South African investors, many of whom left the JSE partly to escape its reliance on a few large shares, only to buy a different concentration offshore where the overlap may run deeper than they realise.

The next wave may be larger. Investors in Anthropic, privately valued at $965bn in May, expect it to list at $2-trillion or more, while OpenAI has reportedly set $1-trillion as its floor. Between them, that is potentially another $3-trillion of AI companies heading into the same indices, through the same process.

Tencent remains the largest investment of JSE heavyweights Naspers and Prosus, whose share prices have moved sharply on Tencent’s AI announcements this year, so the same theme can sit on both sides of a portfolio.

None of this is a prediction that the AI boom will end badly, but it does raise the question of active management.

A skilled manager can decline to buy a newly listed company at a price they consider excessive or cap how much of a portfolio depends on one theme, which a passive fund cannot do. For most investors the answer is not to choose a side but to decide deliberately how much of their portfolio each approach should carry and why.

Good structure means knowing what sits underneath the fund name rather than trusting the label. Different indices follow different rules, which is why SpaceX sits in the MSCI World but not yet in the S&P 500, where it fails the profitability requirement. It also means checking how offshore and local holdings overlap and reviewing allocations as the index changes over time.

Those who moved offshore years ago made a sensible decision at the time. The risk lies not in that decision, but in never looking again while the index quietly changed beneath them.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.