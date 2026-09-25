MICHAEL KAHN | How SA lost vaccine sovereignty, and Botswana preserved it

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South Africa’s foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) crisis has been years in the making. The country’s internationally recognised “FMD-free zone without vaccination status” was suspended in January 2019. A further outbreak, involving the SAT-2 virus, emerged from KwaZulu-Natal in May 2021 and subsequently spread.

Until earlier this year the vaccine response depended heavily on supplies from the Botswana Vaccine Institute. The historically minded reader might be perplexed at that purchase. After all, we boast the renowned Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute, which for decades supplied our animal vaccines and other biological products.

Botswana? Why Botswana? Well, Onderstepoort no longer featured. The backstory is how technological capability disappeared through administrative drift.

Following his success in combating rinderpest at the end of the 19th century, Swiss veterinarian Arnold Theiler was tasked with establishing a veterinary institute at Onderstepoort, north of Pretoria. From 1907 the Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute became one of the leading centres for animal science.

It was the intellectual engine of Southern Africa’s fight against FMD, the bovine infection that shuts export markets overnight. Onderstepoort manufactured vaccines tailored to the FMD SAT strain, which was unique to the region. In contemporary policy language, the institute was a strategic biosecurity resource.

The pivotal change came in 2004 with the termination of the department of science & technology-controlled science budget vote. Funding responsibility for the Agriculture Research Council, home of the Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute, moved to the department of agriculture, and veterinary capability had to compete within the agriculture budget against immediate service delivery demands.

The administrative change altered the institutional logic. Crucially, Onderstepoort could not upgrade its FMD vaccine line from the tissue culture-monolayer method to more efficient industrial suspension fermentation.

By late 2005 Onderstepoort FMD vaccine production had ceased as ageing infrastructure deteriorated. The immediate trigger lay in failures within the production plant itself, but the deeper problem was that its manufacturing technology was never successfully replaced. Annual reports show that by 2010 the institute had embarked on developing completely new suspension-fermentation production because the monolayer method had become obsolete.

Now to Botswana, where the buffalo roam and the meerkat and antelope play. Its wildlife reservoir of FMD has long presented a formidable challenge to cattle production. Buffalo don’t recognise veterinary cordon fences.

Gaborone laboratory

In the late 1970s Botswana faced the strategic problem of securing reliable FMD vaccines for a cattle economy heavily dependent on beef exports. The government then joined forces with France’s IFFA Mérieux to establish domestic production. In mid-1979 a modular production laboratory was flown to Gaborone in a heavy-lift military aircraft. Seven weeks later the first vaccine was produced.

The achievement was remarkable. Designed to produce 3-million doses a year, the temporary facility reportedly reached 8-million. Botswana then did something more important: it did not treat the emergency installation as foreign aid but as a starter pack for technological learning and capability accumulation.

In due course the Botswana Vaccine Institute became a regional producer and supplier, exporting vaccines across the region. The Botswana economy accumulated capability. South Africa’s far larger economy allowed capability to depreciate, sacrificed on the altar of ideology, mismanagement and a failure of vision.

Botswana treated vaccine production as sovereign infrastructure tied to national economic survival. Investment was continuous, technocratic and largely insulated from ideological contestation. Talent was developed through a new BSc (veterinary sciences) degree at the University of Botswana and Swaziland. In this case the Netherlands provided academic staff to launch the programme.

South Africa, meanwhile, entered an era of institutional reclassification. Across sectors, technical organisations were gradually transformed from mission-driven entities into cost centres. Electricity generation, rail engineering, water systems and specialised research institutes were expected to deliver more while government invested less.

Botswana treated vaccine production as sovereign infrastructure tied to national economic survival. Investment was continuous, technocratic and largely insulated from ideological contestation.

Ernest Hemingway famously explained in The Sun Also Rises that bankruptcy happens in two ways: gradually, then suddenly. So too with institutions; deterioration is slowly normalised into mediocrity until capability suddenly vanishes. Once strategic capability becomes just another line item, decline becomes fiscally rational. Botswana did not incur that accounting mistake.

Sharp contrast

The irony is sharp. Post-apartheid South Africa, historically the region’s scientific leader, came to depend on a neighbour whose vaccine industry arose precisely because imported solutions had proved unreliable. Dependency reversed itself. The success of the Botswana Vaccine Institute, a BSL-3 certified facility and a designated reference laboratory, is to be celebrated. But there is a difference between interdependence by design and dependence by neglect.

FMD outbreaks remind us that agricultural exports rest on fragile biological foundations. A single uncontrolled outbreak can close markets faster than any tariff negotiation. Vaccine access is therefore not merely veterinary policy; it is economic insurance.

A deeper question remains: how many other strategic capabilities are fading because no department sees them as its core mandate? We speak endlessly of building a capable state. A capable state is not built through plans, summits or frameworks. It is built through maintenance schedules, capital replacement, technical continuity, institutional memory and the unglamorous work of stewardship.

A deeper question remains: how many other strategic capabilities are fading because no department sees them as its core mandate?

South Africa did not lose the science. It lost the industrial capability to turn that science into vaccines at scale. Technologies inevitably become obsolete. We lost it because the state failed to renew them and stopped recognising the unique capability of an Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute that combined diagnosis, research and vaccine manufacture in one high-containment facility.

Politics compounded the problem. Agricultural research institutions carried the historical baggage of their close association with established commercial agriculture. In the politics of transformation, support cooled and champions were marginalised. Budgets tightened and capital renewal slipped.

Capability does not only disappear. In this case, it migrated north. And so refrigerated pallets carrying Botswana Vaccine Institute vaccines cross the air and land borders to protect South African cattle. Once we helped the region fight FMD. Now we stand in the queue for FMD muti as the Botswana Vaccine Institute has obligations across Sub-Saharan Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and then-agriculture minister John Steenhuisen visited the Botswana institute in May, so the government is fully aware of the issues. Imports from Argentina and Turkey have filled much of the immediate gap. The Agriculture Research Council restarted limited domestic production in February, and the government has now opened its vaccine technology to licensed private manufacture.

There is an irresistible linguistic footnote. Agriculture minister Willie Aucamp must now control an epidemic whose Southern African ecology includes the gnu. Sometimes policy failure writes its own stand-up comedy.

• Dr Kahn is research fellow at the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study and the Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science & Technology at Stellenbosch University and visiting professor at the University of Johannesburg’s College of Business & Economics.