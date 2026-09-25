YACOOB ABBA OMAR | South Africa’s soft power push tests Brics’ direction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brics Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

The Brics bloc, which held its 18th summit in India, will loom large in next week’s geopolitics conference being hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra).

Attracting hundreds of delegates from across Africa and the rest of the globe, attention will be focused on the conference’s theme, Imagining the World in 2040.

One of the conference preparatory documents notes that many of the Global South states are in competition — or even conflict — with each other or belong to other blocs that may enjoy a higher level of allegiance. The scenarios it sketches range from the effective exercise of real geopolitical agency by the Global South to subordination within a new “scramble” led by dominant powers.

The Brics summit earlier this month produced a managed consensus while tip-toeing around key disagreements, exemplifying the different directions geopolitics could head in. For example, despite Iran and the United Arab Emirates being on opposing sides of the Gulf war, the summit still found language that both could sign. Mark Swilling of Stellenbosch’s Sustainability Institute points out that the diplomatic language, described as “strategic ambiguity”, also allowed Russia to get away with censure regarding the Ukraine war.

Institutional reform and rule-bound multilateralism

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interventions tried to steer discussions towards institutional reform and rule-bound multilateralism, calling for inclusive global governance, accountability “for the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians and for the crimes committed against the people of Sudan and the illegal war against Iran”.

Ramaphosa told the summit’s inclusive governance session that “Africa accounts for 54 member states of the UN and nearly one-fifth of humanity, yet remains without permanent representation on the Security Council. This is neither just nor sustainable.”

He outlined ways in which the bloc can contribute to the Global South’s agenda: by remaining “a united voice for reform”, by demonstrating that multilateral co-operation delivers practical results through its New Development Bank, by helping shape fairer and more development-orientated global governance, and by acting as “a bridge across geopolitical divides” where “dialogue matters more than confrontation”.

The international payments system, which has been a major part of Brics discussions as member states try to loosen themselves from current regimes, featured again. However, the summit declaration is cautious: paragraph 90 acknowledges the Brics Payment Task Force’s work on interoperability and local currency settlement while cautioning against a “one-size-fits-all approach”.

Ramaphosa called for Brics to “press ahead with greater use of local currencies, stronger cross-border payment systems and deeper financial interconnectivity” — a more assertive framing than the declaration’s hedged language.

Swilling, who will be one of the speakers at the geopolitics conference, points out that volumes flowing through the Bank of China-backed Cross-Border Interbank Payment System rose from ¥920bn to ¥1.2-trillion between March and April 2026, and Standard Bank’s role in a new China-linked clearing bank covering 19 African countries remains the more concrete evidence of where the real movement lies.

On critical minerals, Ramaphosa said that “to ensure inclusive growth in Africa and other regions of the world, beneficiation of minerals must take place at source”, which could be read as a warning aimed as much at Brics partners as at Western buyers.

On AI, he proposed that “Brics should establish an international mechanism for the independent scientific evaluation of AI”, aligning with industry calls for external oversight, comparing such oversight to existing regimes in aviation, pharmaceuticals, nuclear power and finance.

This position is closer to the safety-governance conversations under way in the US and Europe than to the growth-first framing in Brics, an issue worth tracking as the bloc’s AI co-operation develops under China’s incoming chairship.

Daria Zelenova of the Russian International Affairs Council, who also will be one of the speakers at Monday’s Mistra conference, described South Africa’s role as one of “Africanising” the Brics agenda through soft power rather than economic weight. Pretoria is using its seat at the table to push positions the bloc as a whole will not yet adopt, betting that being present and vocal matters even when the text does not follow.

As China takes over the chairing gavel from India, it will be interesting to see if South Africa is succeeding in pushing Brics towards its desired scenario.

• Abba Omar is director of operations at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.