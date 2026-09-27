DONALD SELAMOLELA | Transnet’s profitability story must be replicated across SA’s SOEs

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The importance of resuscitating prominent SOEs such as Transnet is so that they can contribute positively to economic growth, the writer says. Picture:

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“Turnaround strategy” is the most abused term in governance of many state-owned entities (SOEs). It often implies setting a company on a new path in trying to leverage the ability to break even, return to liquidity and make a profit. The challenge with turning companies around is that it requires a lot of operational capital injections and bailouts. Some companies struggle, whether the bailout is awarded or not.

This is the context within which the reported profit-making for the financial year at Transnet, Airports Company South Africa and the Development Bank of South Africa should be understood and celebrated. Various other SOEs should also be mentioned. For example, the return to business of SAA, Telkom and Eskom. But importantly, this miracle story of profitability must be replicated across SOEs.

The importance of resuscitating prominent SOEs such as Transnet is so that they can contribute positively to economic growth. South Africa correctly chose the route of SOEs in its developmental agenda and trajectory.

Transnet is South Africa’s freight logistics giant and over the years has become the backbone of the economy. It connects not only South Africa but also regional markets, via the ports, with the international world of exports and imports. Importantly, Transnet operates the most developed and largest freight railway system in Africa. The company reported R4.6bn profit for the year to March, the first in a long while after its recent challenges. What a miracle story.

The return to profitability gives many of us reason to be joyful. Here is a company that was nearly decimated during the height of state capture and was considered ripe for the taking. So much was stolen using official channels, and various operational areas were affected. The collapse of Transnet was felt by a number of other SOEs, such as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, which for operational efficiency reasons are dependent on Transnet.

The entity became a prime site for criminal syndicates, which sought to steal as much as they could get away with, for example, on the fuel pipeline project from Durban to Johannesburg. Officials were threatened, and some were even killed.

The return to profitability gives many of us reason to be joyful. Here is a company that was nearly decimated during the height of state capture and was considered ripe for the taking. So much was stolen using official channels, and various operational areas were affected.

There are reports and ongoing investigations into internal staff working with outside people to sabotage the work of this entity. This necessitated that senior managers be guarded 24 hours a day.

The foregoing contextual information is important in understanding the achievement of a return to profit-making for Transnet. The speed with which this was achieved after the entity was hollowed out of its leadership and competent engineers is something to marvel at.

The turnaround of fortunes means SOEs can go back and focus on the mandates that legitimise their existence, to contribute meaningfully to lives of South Africans by advancing the developmental path the country had chosen.

The dispensation of profit-making must translate to a complete move away from the culture of bailouts. That move is possible. Not only that, but another move away from the new culture of turnaround strategies, plans and failed turnaround strategies.

As a country we need to move to a dispensation of holding people accountable when these entities regress, but also we need a clear focus on ensuring that performance targets benefit the poor, working- and middle-class South Africans.

Transnet was challenged with syndicates working inside and outside it. The 2026 performance is the one to be proud of and clear evidence that when governance works, profit is possible.

Transnet was challenged with syndicates working inside and outside it. The 2026 performance is the one to be proud of and clear evidence that when governance works, profit is possible.

SOEs that have recorded a profit need to enhance those aspects of their strategy that worked and ensure the upward trend is continued given the constrained fiscal environment the government operates under. When private businesses are recording losses and some are reducing the scale of operations, SOEs must stand firm.

The money the government pumps into SOEs must yield results, and the benefits should be felt across South Africa. In the transport portfolio we are proud and call on all other entities to seek to replicate what Transnet has achieved.

Transport is an infrastructure department, and it is high time it came to the party. We have a standard against which we could measure our performance in the sector. Good governance and good performance, coupled with efficient financial management, yield positive results.

Surely it is no exaggeration to expect and demand the same level of performance across the sector and SOEs. This is the sort of result that should, and must, benefit not only SOE employees but also the poorest of the poor.

Transnet’s obligation now is to prove that the achievement was neither an accident nor a coincidence by posting further profits for outer years. What better way could there be to resolve the challenges of stagnant economic growth, lack of job opportunities and ending poverty.

• Selamolela chairs parliament’s portfolio committee on transport, which oversees more than 10 government entities.

Business Day