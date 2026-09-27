FRANCO SMIT | AI can make work faster while accountability gets slower

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The businesses that get the most value from AI won't be the ones that automate the greatest number of tasks, the writer says. They will be the ones that make the boundary between automation and human judgment explicit.

The public debate around artificial intelligence (AI) in business is still dominated by speed, cost and capability. How much work can be automated? How quickly can a model produce a draft, classify a case, score a lead or summarise a customer interaction? Those are useful questions, but they miss a quieter operating risk that appears once AI starts touching real workflows.

The risk is not simply that an AI system produces a bad answer. In many businesses the more immediate problem is that AI accelerates the easy part of a process while leaving the hard decision sitting between teams. Execution becomes faster, but accountability becomes less visible.

Consider a sales workflow. A new enquiry arrives, software enriches the company details, scores the opportunity, summarises the request and routes it to the relevant team. On paper this looks efficient. But then the prospect asks for a non-standard commercial term, the opportunity spans two business units, or the account already has a relationship with someone elsewhere in the organisation.

The automation has done its job. The real question is now human: who owns the next decision? If that answer is not obvious, the business has not removed friction. It has simply moved the friction further downstream.

The same thing happens in customer service. An AI assistant can classify a complaint, identify sentiment and suggest a response in seconds. But if the case requires a refund, a policy exception, a product replacement or a judgment about commercial goodwill, somebody still needs the authority to decide. If the workflow does not make that authority clear, the customer experiences delay even though every system involved is technically moving faster.

Operations teams see a similar pattern. A request is captured correctly, data is available, notifications are sent and tasks are created. Yet the case stalls because the exception does not fit the normal rule. People then begin rebuilding context in email, WhatsApp, meetings or side conversations. Each person may be doing their job correctly, but the organisation as a whole loses time because the handoff has no clearly visible decision owner.

This is where many AI productivity discussions become too shallow. Automation can reduce execution time while increasing what might be called accountability latency: the time between a system identifying that something needs attention and a human taking ownership of the decision.

That distinction matters. A workflow can have an execution owner without having a decision owner. A salesperson may own the account but not the pricing exception. A service agent may own the case but not the refund authority. An operations co-ordinator may own the task but not the cross-functional trade-off. The software can move the item instantly, but the organisation still needs to know who is accountable when the standard path breaks.

The fix does not have to be another large transformation programme. In fact, the most useful test is usually far smaller. Take one real customer, sales or operational journey and map six things: the trigger, the accountable owner, the decision right, the exception threshold, the escalation path and the evidence of outcome. If any one of those is unclear, adding more automation can make the weakness harder to see rather than removing it.

This is also why AI governance should not live only in policy documents. Boards and executives need to understand where automated activity crosses into human judgment. A policy can say that a person remains accountable, but that statement is only useful if the workflow makes the accountable person visible at the moment the exception occurs.

There is a practical management implication here. Before asking how much more of a process can be automated, ask what happens when the process becomes non-standard. Who decides? How quickly do they see the case? What context do they receive? What authority do they have? What happens if they do nothing? And how do we know whether the decision resolved the issue?

Boards and executives need to understand where automated activity crosses into human judgment. A policy can say that a person remains accountable, but that statement is only useful if the workflow makes the accountable person visible at the moment the exception occurs.

These questions are not anti-AI. They are what allow AI to create durable productivity rather than faster motion around the same organisational ambiguity.

In many cases AI is not creating the accountability problem at all. It is exposing one that was already present. Slow manual processes often hid unclear ownership because people had time to negotiate it informally. Faster systems remove that buffer. The moment an exception appears, the missing decision structure becomes obvious.

The businesses that get the most value from AI will therefore not be the ones that automate the greatest number of tasks. They will be the ones that make the boundary between automation and human judgment explicit.

Good automation should not make people disappear from the process. It should make it obvious when a person needs to enter, what decision they own, and what outcome they are accountable for.

That is the next productivity question worth asking: not only how fast the work can move, but whether responsibility can move just as clearly.

• Smit is founder of commercial strategy and workflow advisory business AtlasFlow.